  Homepage
  Equities
  Netherlands
  Euronext Amsterdam
  Randstad N.V.
  News
  Summary
    RAND   NL0000379121

RANDSTAD N.V.

(RAND)
  Report
Randstad N : acquires Cella Inc. in the United States.

09/30/2021 | 04:12pm EDT
Randstad N.V., the global leader in the HR services industry, announces that its US business, Randstad USA has acquired Cella, a staffing, managed solutions and consulting firm, specializing in the creative, marketing, and digital market. The enterprise value of the acquisition is EUR 112 million (USD 130 million).

The acquisition enables Randstad to build a strong position in the significant and growing US marketing, creative and digital staffing and professional services market. By doing so, Randstad takes another step forward in supporting more people and organizations in realizing their true potential by combining the power of today's technology with our passion for people.

With revenues of over USD 100 million expected in 2021, and an impressive history of growth, the acquisition of Cella is part of Randstad's strategic ambition to drive continuous and profitable market share gains in the expanding professionals market space.

"Aligning under the professionals concept, this creative capability strongly complements our activities, especially in the IT solutions and managed services space in the United States. The addition of Cella is a strong extension of our professional service offerings to our existing client portfolio and offers access to new opportunities. I look forward to adding Cella to our portfolio of trusted brands in the United States and welcoming their great people to our team."
-Jacques van den Broek, CEO and Chairman

"Growing this company has been an extremely rewarding venture, and we are incredibly proud of what we have built over the years. This partnership with Randstad allows us to leverage our shared scale and experience to reach the next level of our collective aspirations to become the recognized leader and partner of choice in creative, marketing, and digital solutions. We look forward to working together to build an even stronger future."
- Rob Ganjon, President, Cella, Inc.

Fairmount Partners, a leading middle-market investment bank, served as the exclusive financial advisor to Cella throughout the transaction.

about randstad

Randstad is the global leader in the HR services industry. We support people and organizations in realizing their true potential by combining the power of today's technology with our passion for people. We call it Human Forward. In 2020, we helped nearly two million candidates find a meaningful job with more than 236,000 clients. Furthermore, we trained close to 350,000 people. Randstad is active in 38 markets around the world and has a top-three position in almost half of these. In 2020, Randstad had on average 34,680 corporate employees and generated revenue of € 20.7 billion. Randstad was founded in 1960 and is headquartered in Diemen, the Netherlands. Randstad N.V. is listed on the NYSE Euronext (symbol: RAND.AS). For more information, see www.randstad.com

about Cella Inc.

Cella is an award-winning leader in consulting, staffing and managed solutions for creative, marketing, digital and proposal development teams. We help people build meaningful careers and partner with companies to help them win. Our secret sauce? The Cella Trifecta: we have the right people, we understand our clients and we deliver results. Success requires a partner who offers all three. Together, we put passion to work.

for more information

Elise Martin Davies

+31 20 569 1732

press@randstad.com

Disclaimer

Randstad Holding NV published this content on 30 September 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 September 2021 20:11:23 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
