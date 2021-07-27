Log in
    RAND   NL0000379121

RANDSTAD N.V.

(RAND)
  Report
Randstad N : continues to deliver market-leading growth, revenue 3% above 2019.

07/27/2021 | 01:10am EDT
highlights

  • Q2 2021 organic growth: 38.2%

  • Q2 2021 underlying EBITA: € 260m

  • Q2 2021 EBITA margin: 4.3%

  • Group revenue above Q2 2019 level, utilizing full strength of portfolio; perm +91% YoY, +1% vs. '19

  • Q2 2021 gross margin of 19.5%, up 80bp YoY due to mix effects; perm 50bp and temp 30bp positive impact YoY.

  • Q2 2021 EBITA margin up 280bp YoY. Accelerated investments in FTEs and digital initiatives, building capacity to drive profitable growth.

  • global market leadership and competitive growth supported by diversified portfolio; inhouse and professionals above 2019 levels.

  • continued market share gains in the US and France.

  • volume trends in early July indicate continued positive momentum.

'Positive momentum continued across all our geographies into the second quarter of 2021 and we delivered strong Group performance,' says CEO Jacques van den Broek. 'Group revenue surpassed 2019 levels and we achieved solid profitability whilst continuing to invest in new growth opportunities. As a result, we welcomed more than 2,400 new colleagues to our global workforce. We are also continuing to roll out our global technology transformation, with Monster showing positive YoY momentum, and are excited to provide a better experience to both talent and employers using the combination of Randstad and Monster capabilities in the future.

As markets begin to recover, pre-pandemic trends such as talent scarcity are also returning. By providing in-depth data, technology and integrated services, we are playing an essential role for our clients by helping them to achieve a total talent management strategy. At the same time, the pandemic continues to touch the lives of many and the wellbeing and health of our employees is our highest priority. This quarter, in particular, I am proud of the active role we played in the pandemic humanitarian response in India. I would also like to thank all our global colleagues for the support they have shown. Based on the strength of our performance in the first half we are optimistic for the remainder of 2021, although we are still exercising caution while pandemic-related instabilities and limited visibility remain. We look forward to sharing an update of our strategy at our Capital Markets Day in November 2021.'

video

watch our CEO's video on this quarter's news

for more information

Bisera Grubesic - Director Investor Relations

bisera.grubesic@randstad.comor +31 6 2088 2592

Akshay Lachmandas - Investor Relations Officer

akshay.lachmandas@randstad.comor +31 6 2692 8529

Elise Martin Davies - Global Media Relations Lead

elise.martin-davies@randstad.com or +31 6 1322 5136

about Randstad

Randstad is the global leader in the HR services industry. We support people and organizations in realizing their true potential by combining the power of today's technology with our passion for people. We call it Human Forward. In 2020, we helped nearly two million candidates find a meaningful job with more than 236,000 clients. Furthermore, we trained close to 350,000 people. Randstad is active in 38 markets around the world and has a top-three position in almost half of these. In 2020, Randstad had on average 34,680 corporate employees and generated revenue of € 20.7 billion. Randstad was founded in 1960 and is headquartered in Diemen, the Netherlands. Randstad N.V. is listed on the NYSE Euronext (symbol: RAND.AS). For more information, see www.randstad.com.

Disclaimer

Randstad Holding NV published this content on 27 July 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 July 2021 05:09:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
