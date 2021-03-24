Randstad N : AGM appoints Sander van't Noordende to its Supervisory Board and dividend proposal approved.

Randstad N.V.

Diemermere 25, Diemen

P.O. Box 12600, NL-1100 AP Amsterdam

press release

Date

23 March 2021

Randstad AGM appoints Sander van't Noordende to its Supervisory Board and dividend proposal approved.

● Sander van 't Noordende appointed as member of the Supervisory Board for a four year term.

● Approval of a regular dividend of € 1.62 per ordinary share and a special dividend of € 1.62 per ordinary share.

Today, at the Randstad Annual General Meeting of Shareholders (AGM), shareholders adopted the proposal to appoint Sander van't Noordende as member of the Supervisory Board succeeding Jaap Winter, following the expiration of his third term.

Sander van 't Noordende is nominated by Randstad Beheer, the private shareholding company of Frits Goldschmeding, Randstad's founder and leading shareholder.

Sander van 't Noordende is a Dutch national and is an experienced executive in the professional services industry. He has proven experience in growing and leading global businesses, most recently serving as the Global Chief Executive of the Products Operating Group at Accenture. Sander is passionate about equality and belonging in the workplace, especially the LGBTI agenda and has been recognized as one of the top 100 global LGBT+ executives.

dividend

Shareholders also adopted the financial statements 2020 and approved the proposal to pay a regular dividend of € 1.62 per ordinary share and a special dividend of € 1.62 per ordinary share. They also approved to pay a dividend of € 8.2 million on preference shares B and C. All dividends will be paid fully in cash. The ex-dividend date for the regular dividend is 25 March 2021. The record date is 26 March 2021. The payment will take place on 6 April 2021.

The ex-dividend date for the special dividend will be 24 September 2021. The number of shares entitled to the special dividend will be determined on 27 September 2021 (record date). The payment of the special cash dividend will take place on 4 October 2021.

overview of AGM resolutions

Other resolutions that have been approved and adopted at the AGM are the:

● discharge of liability of the members of the Executive Board for their management

● discharge of liability of the members of the Supervisory Board for their supervision of the management

● amendment of the remuneration policy of the executive board

● designation of the Executive Board as the authorized corporate body to issue shares and to restrict or exclude the pre-emptive right to any issue of shares

● extension of the authorization of the Executive Board to repurchase shares

● extension of the authorization to cancel repurchased shares

● reappointment of Deloitte Accountants BV as external auditor for the financial year 2022

Randstad N.V.

Diemermere 25, Diemen

P.O. Box 12600, NL-1100 AP Amsterdam

press release

for more information

Bisera Grubesic - Director Investor Relations bisera.grubesic@randstad.com or +31 6 2088 2592

Steven Vriesendorp - Investor Relations Officer steven.vriesendorp@randstad.com or +31 6 2692 8529

Elise Martin Davies - Global Media Relations Lead press@randstad.com or +31 6 1322 5136

about Randstad

Randstad is the global leader in the HR services industry. We support people and organizations in realizing their true potential by combining the power of today's technology with our passion for people. We call it Human Forward. In 2020, we helped nearly two million candidates find a meaningful job with more than 236,000 clients. Furthermore, we trained close to 350,000 people. Randstad is active in 38 markets around the world and has a top-three position in almost half of these. In 2020, Randstad had on average 34,680 corporate employees and generated revenue of € 20.7 billion. Randstad was founded in 1960 and is headquartered in Diemen, the Netherlands. Randstad N.V. is listed on the NYSE Euronext (symbol: RAND.AS). For more information, see www.randstad.com