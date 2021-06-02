Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Netherlands
  4. Euronext Amsterdam
  5. Randstad N.V.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    RAND   NL0000379121

RANDSTAD N.V.

(RAND)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Randstad N : American workers expect continued flexibility, better benefits beyond COVID-19, randstad US survey shows.

06/02/2021 | 09:47am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

randstad US survey provides key insights into sentiment of american workers regarding workers' expectations from their employers

Atlanta - June 2, 2021 - As millions of American workers return to the workplace, more than half (54%) say they prefer a flexible work arrangement that allows them to work both on-site and remotely beyond the pandemic, according to a new Randstad US survey. Workers prefer flexibility even though roughly a quarter start work earlier and work later into the evening while working from home. The findings suggest that flexibility and other workplace benefits will continue to be a top priority for workers moving forward as they report lingering concerns about safety and express strong opinions about the future of work.

These preferences were clearly cited by the nearly one-in-five workers who changed jobs during the pandemic. While 42 percent of workers that changed jobs cited compensation as the primary reason for their switch, many also considered benefits (30 percent), the opportunity to work remotely (23 percent) and workplace culture (23 percent) as key motivating factors.

The findings are reported in the Next Normal omnibus survey conducted by Randstad US to take a snapshot of the unique moment in the American labor market and get the perspective of workers on their professional lives, changes to it over the last year, and their expectations for what will come next.

'American workers experienced a turbulent year that has forever changed their expectations for employers around benefits and workplace safety,' said Karen Fichuk, CEO of Randstad North America and Randstad N.V. executive board member. 'Benefits are one of the most important ways companies can attract and retain top talent, so now is the time for employers to review their offerings to ensure they meet market expectations.'

Next Normal found that 41 percent of employers began offering new health and wellness benefits during the pandemic, with those benefits spread evenly across several new programs. Seventy-two percent of respondents also reported that their employer implemented new health and safety policies, with workers considering a mask mandate (89 percent), social distancing (63 percent), temperature checks (44 percent), and sanitizing stations (39 percent) most important.

Overall, a majority (77 percent) of workers are ready to return to the workplace on at least a temporary basis, even as 74 percent wanted employers to implement stricter, clearer safety protocols for on-site work.

The survey findings come shortly after Randstad conducted its bi-annual global Workmonitor analysis, which found a similar emphasis on benefits and perks from workers. In that survey, 23 percent of American workers would like to see their employers implement regular surveys on their wellbeing, 22 percent want to see new policies to maintain a proper work-life balance, 20 percent would like new skills training for technology, and 16 percent would like financial assistance for childcare.

To see a summary of report findings, please see the Next Normal white paperand the Randstad Workmonitor Insights: H1 2021.

About 'The Next Normal'

Research findings are based on a project programmed and fielded by Dynata: Next Normal Omnibus Survey. The survey was conducted in the US from March 8-10, 2021 and targeted general population respondents over the age of 18. For this survey, 1,213 respondents - who represent a Census-balanced sample across gender, age, region, race, education and income - were asked about their type of employment, working environment expectations and experiences in their workplaces in the past year.

About Randstad

Randstad North America, Inc. is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Randstad N.V., a €20.7 billion global provider of flexible work and human resources services. As a trusted human partner in the technology-driven world of talent, we combine the expertise and passion of our employees with some of the most innovative HR technologies on the market today to advance the careers and business success of our candidates and clients.

Randstad's North American operations comprise nearly 5,700 associates and a deployed workforce of more than 86,000 in the U.S. and Canada. In addition to staffing and recruitment, Randstad offers outsourcing, consulting and workforce management solutions for generalist and specialist disciplines, including technology, engineering, accounting and finance, clinical and non-clinical healthcare, human resources, legal, life sciences, manufacturing and logistics, office and administration and sales and marketing. Global concepts available to North American client companies include RPO, MSP, integrated talent solutions, payrolling and independent contractor management and career transition services. Learn more at www.randstadusa.comor www.randstad.ca.

Media contacts:

Scott Lusk

1.202.288.3233

scott@marathonstrategies.com

Kiara Reynolds-Westry

678.624.2472

kiara.reynolds-westry@randstadusa.com

Disclaimer

Randstad Holding NV published this content on 02 June 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 June 2021 13:46:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about RANDSTAD N.V.
09:47aRANDSTAD N  : American workers expect continued flexibility, better benefits bey..
PU
05/25RANDSTAD N  : Employer pandemic response impacts long-term talent retention and ..
PU
05/24RANDSTAD N  : US welcomes e.r. anderson as public affairs director.
PU
05/19RANDSTAD N  : north america appoints spiro papanicolaou as chief marketing offic..
PU
05/14RANDSTAD N  : named to diversityinc.'s top 50 u.s. companies list.
PU
04/29Nornickel reports sustainable development performance in 2020
DJ
04/27RANDSTAD N  : us partners with gamesmith to connect talent with open roles.
PU
04/27RANDSTAD N  : us' TRANSCEND program announces first national private-nonprofit p..
PU
04/22RANDSTAD N  : executive audra jenkins named a 2021 top 100 diversity officer by ..
PU
04/21RANDSTAD N  : Q1 Income More Than Triples on Operations Growth
MT
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 23 159 M 28 231 M 28 231 M
Net income 2021 626 M 763 M 763 M
Net Debt 2021 397 M 484 M 484 M
P/E ratio 2021 17,7x
Yield 2021 4,42%
Capitalization 11 902 M 14 578 M 14 508 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,53x
EV / Sales 2022 0,51x
Nbr of Employees 35 990
Free-Float 47,2%
Chart RANDSTAD N.V.
Duration : Period :
Randstad N.V. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends RANDSTAD N.V.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 17
Average target price 61,21 €
Last Close Price 64,70 €
Spread / Highest target 8,19%
Spread / Average Target -5,39%
Spread / Lowest Target -28,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Jacobus Wim van den Broek Chairman-Executive Board & Chief Executive Officer
Henry R. Schirmer CFO & Member-Executive Board
Wout Dekker Chairman-Supervisory Board
Andrew Speer Chief Operating Officer
Frank Franciscus Dorjee Independent Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
RANDSTAD N.V.21.53%14 578
ADECCO GROUP AG6.96%11 392
ROBERT HALF INTERNATIONAL INC.44.48%10 013
MANPOWERGROUP INC.35.78%6 677
51JOB, INC.4.00%4 909
PERSOL HOLDINGS CO., LTD.11.50%4 278