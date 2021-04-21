Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  Netherlands
  Euronext Amsterdam
  Randstad N.V.
  News
  Summary
    RAND   NL0000379121

RANDSTAD N.V.

(RAND)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Randstad N : delivers a strong set of results in the first quarter of 2021.

04/21/2021 | 01:20am EDT
highlights


  • Q1 2021 organic growth: 6.4%

  • Q1 2021 underlying EBITA: € 202m

  • Q1 2021 EBITA margin: 3.7%

  • continued sequential revenue improvement; strong recovery in Europe and US, robust growth in Rest of the world.

  • Q1 gross margin of 19.2%, down 20bp YoY due to mix effects; stable pricing climate.

  • Q1 2021 EBITA margin up 70bp YoY. L4Q recovery ratio of 51%. Strong operational agility and investing in growth.

  • global market leadership supported by diversified portfolio; inhouse concept continued to perform strongly.

  • ongoing market share gains in the US and France.

  • revenues in March reaching 2019 levels; volumes in early April indicate a continuation of the trend.

'We have had a solid start to 2021 and we are now stronger and well-positioned for a truly dynamic world of work,' says CEO Jacques van den Broek. 'We generated a strong set of results in the first quarter and saw positive momentum across all of our geographies, outperforming in the US and France, despite local lockdowns and macro-economic uncertainty. We exited the quarter with double-digit revenue growth, with activity momentum in April 2021 reaching 2019 levels. We continued to invest in growth and welcomed over 1,000 new colleagues, whilst markedly improving our productivity, delivering a solid EBITA margin for the quarter.

Our #newways program continued to help clients operate safely and efficiently and our digital marketing capabilities ensured that we were there at the right moment and with the relevant knowledge. As markets gradually reopen and people start returning to the workplace, we are ready to support our clients as they adapt to the rapidly evolving global economy. We continue to be grateful for the resilience and trust demonstrated by our colleagues, and all our stakeholders, during these uncertain times.

The strength of our performance in the first quarter gives us confidence for the remainder of 2021 while exercising caution as pandemic-related instabilities and limited visibility remain. The positive trends seen in March and April, along with our continued strategic investments, position us well to accelerate growth as the global economy recovers.'

video

watch our CEO's video on this quarter's news

for more information

Bisera Grubesic - Director Investor Relations

bisera.grubesic@randstad.comor +31 6 2088 2592

Steven Vriesendorp - Investor Relations Officer

steven.vriesendorp@randstad.comor +31 6 2692 8529

Elise Martin Davies - Global Media Relations Lead

elise.martin-davies@randstad.com or +31 6 1322 5136

about Randstad

Randstad is the global leader in the HR services industry. We support people and organizations in realizing their true potential by combining the power of today's technology with our passion for people. We call it Human Forward. In 2020, we helped nearly two million candidates find a meaningful job with more than 236,000 clients. Furthermore, we trained close to 350,000 people. Randstad is active in 38 markets around the world and has a top-three position in almost half of these. In 2020, Randstad had on average 34,680 corporate employees and generated revenue of € 20.7 billion. Randstad was founded in 1960 and is headquartered in Diemen, the Netherlands. Randstad N.V. is listed on the NYSE Euronext (symbol: RAND.AS). For more information, see www.randstad.com.

Disclaimer

Randstad Holding NV published this content on 21 April 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 April 2021 05:19:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 22 614 M 27 204 M 27 204 M
Net income 2021 559 M 673 M 673 M
Net Debt 2021 451 M 543 M 543 M
P/E ratio 2021 19,9x
Yield 2021 4,15%
Capitalization 11 519 M 13 869 M 13 858 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,53x
EV / Sales 2022 0,49x
Nbr of Employees 34 680
Free-Float 47,4%
Chart RANDSTAD N.V.
Duration : Period :
Randstad N.V. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends RANDSTAD N.V.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 17
Average target price 58,38 €
Last Close Price 62,62 €
Spread / Highest target 8,59%
Spread / Average Target -6,78%
Spread / Lowest Target -28,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Jacobus Wim van den Broek Chairman-Executive Board & Chief Executive Officer
Henry R. Schirmer CFO & Member-Executive Board
Wout Dekker Chairman-Supervisory Board
Andrew Speer Chief Operating Officer
Frank Franciscus Dorjee Independent Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
RANDSTAD N.V.17.62%13 869
ADECCO GROUP AG10.18%11 541
ROBERT HALF INTERNATIONAL INC.30.41%9 058
MANPOWERGROUP INC.20.98%5 995
PERSOL HOLDINGS CO., LTD.11.23%4 536
51JOB, INC.-11.17%4 191
