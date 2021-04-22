Log in
    RAND   NL0000379121

RANDSTAD N.V.

(RAND)
Randstad N : executive audra jenkins named a 2021 top 100 diversity officer by the national diversity council.

04/22/2021 | 03:24pm EDT
honor recognizes Jenkins as outstanding national leader in diversity and inclusion

ATLANTA - April 21, 2021-Randstad North America today announced that Audra Jenkins, the organization's Chief Diversity & Inclusion Officer, was recognized as one of the National Diversity Council's (NDC) Top 100 Diversity Officers. The organization honors officers who exhibit exemplary leadership skills in diversity and inclusion, advance new and deepen existing initiatives, and lead organizational change. The award comes as workplace diversity has increasingly become a top priority for companies, public stakeholders, and the broader public.

Jenkins provides Randstad and its clients with guidance and effective strategies to increase diversity and inclusion efforts across multiple industries. Under Jenkins' leadership, Randstad has been repeatedly recognized for its diversity efforts, receiving honors such as being named aDiversityInc Top 50 Company, included on Forbes rankings ofAmerica's Best Employers for Diversity andAmerica's Best Employers for Women, and listed as aNational Organization on Disability Leading Disability Employer.

'Audra is an incredible leader who pushes each of us to be better every day,' said Karen Fichuk, CEO of Randstad North America and Randstad N.V. executive board member. 'We congratulate her on this significant accomplishment and thank her for her continued leadership as she works tirelessly to develop, operationalize and solidify efforts to provide employees with inclusive, supportive workspaces both inside of Randstad and for many of our clients.'

Jenkins is executive sponsor of Randstad's Hire Hope program, which provides underserved and vulnerable populations - including survivors of homelessness, exploitation, and trafficking - with career readiness training and job placement services. She is also the department sponsor of Randstad's TRANSCEND program, which trains diverse populations to align their skills with those needed for in-demand jobs.

About Randstad

Randstad North America, Inc. is a wholly owned subsidiary of Randstad N.V., a €20.7 billion global provider of flexible work and human resources services. As a trusted human partner in the technology-driven world of talent, we combine the expertise and passion of our employees with some of the most innovative HR technologies on the market today to advance the careers and business success of our candidates and clients.

Randstad's North American operations comprise 5,700 associates and a deployed workforce of more than 86,000 in the U.S. and Canada. In addition to staffing and recruitment, Randstad offers outsourcing, consulting and workforce management solutions for generalist and specialist disciplines, including technology, engineering, accounting and finance, clinical and non-clinical healthcare, human resources, legal, life sciences, manufacturing and logistics, office and administration and sales and marketing. Global concepts available to North American client companies include RPO, MSP, integrated talent solutions, payrolling and independent contractor management and career transition services. Learn more atwww.randstadusa.com orwww.randstad.ca.

Media contacts:

Scott Lusk

1.202.288.3233

scott@marathonstrategies.com

Alicia Thompson

1.678.637.3885

alicia.thompson@randstadusa.com

Disclaimer

Randstad Holding NV published this content on 22 April 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 April 2021 19:23:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
