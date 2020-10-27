Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Euronext Amsterdam  >  Randstad N.V.    RAND   NL0000379121

RANDSTAD N.V.

(RAND)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Randstad N : north america appoints bob lopes as chief human resources officer.

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
10/27/2020 | 05:05pm EDT

Proven executive with 35 years of experience brings a collaborative approach to the role

Atlanta- October 28, 2020- Randstad North Americaannounced the appointment of Bob Lopes as the company's new chief human resources officer. Lopes has served as an executive at Randstad's sister company Randstad Sourceright for six years. At Randstad North America, Lopes will develop the company's internal human resources practice and oversee all aspects of human capital, including recruitment, talent management, employee engagement and organizational development.

Lopes has more than 35 years of global experience leading private, mid-stage and public technology and services businesses in outsourcing, consulting and HR-related services. He was most recently the North America group president for Randstad Sourceright.

'We are very fortunate to have Bob bring his expertise to the Randstad North America leadership team,' said Karen Fichuk, CEO of Randstad North America and Randstad N.V. executive board member. 'His depth of experience across the HR consulting industry and Randstad Sourceright, combined with his strong operational skills and passion for talent strategy and building inclusive, high-performance workplace cultures, will be invaluable to driving the people strategy for our company.'

In his new role, Lopes will work to commercialize Randstad's human resources practice to adapt to the changing employment landscape and support the organization's overall goals by tethering human resources strategy to revenue generation. Lopes will also continue Randstad's focus on diversity and inclusion in all areas of the business, including recruitment and career development.

'Human resources has always had a seat at the table at Randstad because we understand the importance of creating an environment where all employees are supported and accepted,' said Lopes. 'The HR function has the responsibility to help drive the organization's success, productivity and culture, and I am excited to focus on those responsibilities with my colleagues to ensure our continued success.'

Lopes began his new role on October 1 and is based out of Tampa, Florida.

about randstad

Randstad North America, Inc. is a wholly owned subsidiary of Randstad N.V., a €23.7 billion global provider of flexible work and human resources services. As a trusted human partner in the technology-driven world of talent, we combine the expertise and passion of our employees, with some of the most innovative HR technologies on the market today, to advance the careers and business success of our candidates and clients.

Randstad's North American operations comprise nearly 5,700 associates and a deployed workforce of more than 94,000 in the U.S. and Canada. In addition to staffing and recruitment, Randstad offers outsourcing, consulting and workforce management solutions for generalist and specialist disciplines, including technology, engineering, accounting and finance, clinical and non-clinical healthcare, human resources, legal, life sciences, manufacturing and logistics, office and administration and sales and marketing. Global concepts available to North American client companies include RPO, MSP, integrated talent solutions, payrolling and independent contractor management and career transition services. Learn more at www.randstadusa.comor www.randstad.ca.

media contacts

Scott Lusk
1.202.288.3233
scott@marathonstrategies.com

Madison Southall
1.954.308.6213
madison.southall@randstadusa.com

Disclaimer

Randstad Holding NV published this content on 27 October 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 October 2020 21:04:03 UTC

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about RANDSTAD N.V.
05:05pRANDSTAD N : north america appoints bob lopes as chief human resources officer.
PU
10/21RANDSTAD N : beats third-quarter core earnings expectations, sees revenue recove..
RE
10/21Q3 2020 : recovery continues, resilient and competitive performance.
PU
10/21RANDSTAD N.V. : Admission of new securities
CO
10/21RANDSTAD N.V. : Press Release
CO
10/21RANDSTAD N.V. : 3rd quarter results
CO
10/20RANDSTAD N.V. : Crossing thresholds
CO
10/15RANDSTAD N : US supports Race Through Space virtual 5K to inspire curiosity of S..
PU
10/15RANDSTAD N.V. : Crossing thresholds
CO
10/08RANDSTAD N : US recognized for championing disability inclusion in the workplace..
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 20 432 M 24 130 M 24 130 M
Net income 2020 200 M 237 M 237 M
Net Debt 2020 693 M 819 M 819 M
P/E ratio 2020 40,4x
Yield 2020 1,41%
Capitalization 8 624 M 10 206 M 10 185 M
EV / Sales 2020 0,46x
EV / Sales 2021 0,41x
Nbr of Employees 33 660
Free-Float 47,1%
Chart RANDSTAD N.V.
Duration : Period :
Randstad N.V. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends RANDSTAD N.V.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 19
Average target price 47,77 €
Last Close Price 45,15 €
Spread / Highest target 24,0%
Spread / Average Target 5,80%
Spread / Lowest Target -20,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Jacobus Wim van den Broek Chairman-Executive Board & Chief Executive Officer
Wout Dekker Chairman-Supervisory Board
Henry R. Schirmer CFO & Member-Executive Board
Henri Giscard d'Estaing Independent Member-Supervisory Board
Jaap Winter Vice Chairman-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
RANDSTAD N.V.-17.06%10 192
ADECCO GROUP AG-19.21%8 837
ROBERT HALF INTERNATIONAL, INC-18.18%5 748
51JOB, INC.-19.32%4 600
MANPOWERGROUP INC.-26.54%4 142
PERSOL HOLDINGS CO.,LTD.-15.36%3 825
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group