Randstad N : north america appoints bob lopes as chief human resources officer.

Proven executive with 35 years of experience brings a collaborative approach to the role

Atlanta- October 28, 2020- Randstad North Americaannounced the appointment of Bob Lopes as the company's new chief human resources officer. Lopes has served as an executive at Randstad's sister company Randstad Sourceright for six years. At Randstad North America, Lopes will develop the company's internal human resources practice and oversee all aspects of human capital, including recruitment, talent management, employee engagement and organizational development.

Lopes has more than 35 years of global experience leading private, mid-stage and public technology and services businesses in outsourcing, consulting and HR-related services. He was most recently the North America group president for Randstad Sourceright.

'We are very fortunate to have Bob bring his expertise to the Randstad North America leadership team,' said Karen Fichuk, CEO of Randstad North America and Randstad N.V. executive board member. 'His depth of experience across the HR consulting industry and Randstad Sourceright, combined with his strong operational skills and passion for talent strategy and building inclusive, high-performance workplace cultures, will be invaluable to driving the people strategy for our company.'

In his new role, Lopes will work to commercialize Randstad's human resources practice to adapt to the changing employment landscape and support the organization's overall goals by tethering human resources strategy to revenue generation. Lopes will also continue Randstad's focus on diversity and inclusion in all areas of the business, including recruitment and career development.

'Human resources has always had a seat at the table at Randstad because we understand the importance of creating an environment where all employees are supported and accepted,' said Lopes. 'The HR function has the responsibility to help drive the organization's success, productivity and culture, and I am excited to focus on those responsibilities with my colleagues to ensure our continued success.'

Lopes began his new role on October 1 and is based out of Tampa, Florida.

about randstad

Randstad North America, Inc. is a wholly owned subsidiary of Randstad N.V., a €23.7 billion global provider of flexible work and human resources services. As a trusted human partner in the technology-driven world of talent, we combine the expertise and passion of our employees, with some of the most innovative HR technologies on the market today, to advance the careers and business success of our candidates and clients.

Randstad's North American operations comprise nearly 5,700 associates and a deployed workforce of more than 94,000 in the U.S. and Canada. In addition to staffing and recruitment, Randstad offers outsourcing, consulting and workforce management solutions for generalist and specialist disciplines, including technology, engineering, accounting and finance, clinical and non-clinical healthcare, human resources, legal, life sciences, manufacturing and logistics, office and administration and sales and marketing. Global concepts available to North American client companies include RPO, MSP, integrated talent solutions, payrolling and independent contractor management and career transition services. Learn more at www.randstadusa.comor www.randstad.ca.

