Randstad N : randstad acquires hudson benelux.

Randstad N.V., the global leader in the HR services industry, announces that Randstad Group Belgium has acquired Hudson Benelux, a specialist in HR consulting.

The acquisition enables Randstad to strengthen its market position by increasing its market share in the growing professionals perm, executive search and HR services markets as well as adding higher-value management consulting capabilities.

Founded in 1982, Hudson has become the market leader in high-value HR consulting and retained recruitment of middle to senior management for the private and public sector and from SMEs to multinationals. Underpinned by strong research and development capabilities, Hudson has developed data-led HR tools and high-quality HR services which reinforce their market position.

The acquisition of Hudson will be a strong extension of Randstad's current portfolio as well as offer access to new opportunities with services in which Hudson excels. By doing so, Randstad takes another step forward in supporting more people and organizations in realizing their true potential by combining the power of today's technology with our passion for people.

"The role of technology is becoming increasingly important in the world of HR services. However, it is our joint belief in the crucial role of the 'human touch' underpinned by technology which makes me excited to welcome their great people to our team. The addition of Hudson is a strong extension of our service offerings to clients and offers access to exciting new opportunities which further strengthens our market position."

-Jacques van den Broek, CEO and Chairman

"We look forward to joining a very strong and international HR services group such as Randstad. This transaction first and foremost underscores Hudson's integrated business model and the expertise of its collaborators. Randstad's international network and solid base will help Hudson in its further development and growth. By joining forces, Randstad expresses its confidence in our expertise, our tools, and the quality of our people. I strongly believe that this move is the right step and look forward to growing further together."

- Ivan De Witte, CEO of Hudson Benelux

Hudson will continue to operate as a separate company and brand. Its 275 employees will operate from the existing offices in Belgium, the Netherlands, and Luxembourg.

