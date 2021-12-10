Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Netherlands
  4. Euronext Amsterdam
  5. Randstad N.V.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    RAND   NL0000379121

RANDSTAD N.V.

(RAND)
  Report
Real-time Quote. Real-time Euronext Amsterdam - 12/10 03:55:34 am
58.12 EUR   -0.07%
03:42aRANDSTAD N : randstad acquires hudson benelux.
PU
12/09RANDSTAD N : acquires hudson benelux.
PU
12/08East Europeans tighten belts for Christmas as inflation bites
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Randstad N : randstad acquires hudson benelux.

12/10/2021 | 03:42am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Randstad N.V.

Diemermere 25, Diemen

P.O. Box 12600, NL-1100 AP Amsterdam

press release

Date

9 December, 2021

More information

Elise Martin-Davies

Telephone

+31 (0)20 569 1732

E-mail

press@randstad.com

randstad acquires hudson benelux.

Acquisition strengthens Randstad's offering and market position through increased market share in professionals perm, executive search and HR services.

Randstad N.V., the global leader in the HR services industry, announces that Randstad Group Belgium has acquired Hudson Benelux, a specialist in HR consulting.

The acquisition enables Randstad to strengthen its market position by increasing its market share in the growing professionals perm, executive search and HR services markets as well as adding higher-value management consulting capabilities.

Founded in 1982, Hudson has become the market leader in high-value HR consulting and retained recruitment of middle to senior management for the private and public sector and from SMEs to multinationals. Underpinned by strong research and development capabilities, Hudson has developed data-led HR tools and high-quality HR services which reinforce their market position.

The acquisition of Hudson will be a strong extension of Randstad's current portfolio as well as offer access to new opportunities with services in which Hudson excels. By doing so, Randstad takes another step forward in supporting more people and organizations in realizing their true potential by combining the power of today's technology with our passion for people.

"The role of technology is becoming increasingly important in the world of HR services. However, it is our joint belief in the crucial role of the 'human touch' underpinned by technology which makes me excited to welcome their great people to our team. The addition of Hudson is a strong extension of our service offerings to clients and offers access to exciting new opportunities which further strengthens our market position."

-Jacques van den Broek, CEO and Chairman

"We look forward to joining a very strong and international HR services group such as Randstad. This transaction first and foremost underscores Hudson's integrated business model and the expertise of its collaborators. Randstad's international network and solid base will help Hudson in its further development and growth. By joining forces, Randstad expresses its confidence in our expertise, our tools, and the quality of our people. I strongly believe that this move is the right step and look forward to growing further together."

- Ivan De Witte, CEO of Hudson Benelux

Hudson will continue to operate as a separate company and brand. Its 275 employees will operate from the existing offices in Belgium, the Netherlands, and Luxembourg.

about randstad

Randstad is the global leader in the HR services industry. We support people and organizations in realizing their true potential by combining the power of today's technology with our passion for people. We call it Human Forward. In 2020, we helped nearly two million candidates find a meaningful job with more than 236,000 clients. Furthermore, we trained close to 350,000 people. Randstad is active in 38 markets around the world and has a top-three position in almost half of these. In 2020, Randstad had on average 34,680 corporate employees and generated revenue of € 20.7 billion. Randstad was founded in 1960 and is headquartered in Diemen, the Netherlands. Randstad N.V. is listed on the NYSE Euronext (symbol: RAND.AS). For more information, see www.randstad.com

about Hudson

Hudson is a full-service HR consultancy provider with nearly 40 years of experience. Founded in 1982 by current CEO Ivan De Witte, the company soon positioned itself as the partner of choice for organizations wishing to attract and develop the very best professionals in their fields. Between 2001 and 2018, Hudson Belgium was part of the NASDAQ-listed organization Hudson Global. In 2018, De Witte and his management team bought the Hudson Benelux branch back with the support of private equity Vectis. Today, Hudson is a full-service HR partner who combines the knowledge, experience, and availability of more than 275 HR experts with the strength of its own R&D team that develops innovative, scientifically based HR tools. For more information, see www.hudsonsolutions.com

for more information

Elise Martin-Davies, global media relations lead +31 (0)20 569 1732 press@randstad.com

Disclaimer

Randstad Holding NV published this content on 09 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 December 2021 08:41:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about RANDSTAD N.V.
03:42aRANDSTAD N : randstad acquires hudson benelux.
PU
12/09RANDSTAD N : acquires hudson benelux.
PU
12/08East Europeans tighten belts for Christmas as inflation bites
RE
11/30European Residential REIT Says "Boosts External Growth" With Another 60 Million Euros A..
MT
11/19RANDSTAD N : included in dow jones sustainability index world index 2021 for the 7th year ..
PU
11/17RANDSTAD N : J. van den Broek - Henry Schirmer | René Steenvoorden - Rebecca Henderson | K..
PU
11/17RANDSTAD N.V., - RANDSTAD CAPITAL MA : uniquely positioned for continued profitable growth..
PU
11/17RANDSTAD CAPITAL MARKETS DAY AND OCT : uniquely positioned for continued profitable growth..
PU
11/16RANDSTAD N : workmonitor 2021 second edition reveals the ‘great enlightenment' behin..
PU
11/11Randstad USA honored by department of defense for extraordinary support of members of t..
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on RANDSTAD N.V.
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2021 24 306 M 27 462 M 27 462 M
Net income 2021 710 M 802 M 802 M
Net Debt 2021 235 M 266 M 266 M
P/E ratio 2021 14,7x
Yield 2021 3,88%
Capitalization 10 699 M 12 073 M 12 088 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,45x
EV / Sales 2022 0,42x
Nbr of Employees 40 970
Free-Float 47,3%
Chart RANDSTAD N.V.
Duration : Period :
Randstad N.V. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends RANDSTAD N.V.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 17
Last Close Price 58,16 €
Average target price 64,52 €
Spread / Average Target 10,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Jacobus Wim van den Broek Chairman-Executive Board & Chief Executive Officer
Henry R. Schirmer CFO & Member-Executive Board
Wout Dekker Chairman-Supervisory Board
Andrew Speer Chief Operating Officer
Frank Franciscus Dorjee Independent Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
RANDSTAD N.V.9.24%12 073
ROBERT HALF INTERNATIONAL INC.75.90%12 031
ADECCO GROUP AG-22.31%8 661
PERSOL HOLDINGS CO., LTD.82.70%6 887
MANPOWERGROUP INC.5.07%5 139
51JOB, INC.-28.57%3 439