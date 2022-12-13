Randstad N : recognised as only HR services provider in dow jones sustainability world index for the 8th year in a row.

Randstad NV, the global leader in the HR services industry, announces its inclusion as the only HR services provider in the Professionals Services category within the Dow Jones Sustainability World Index (DJSI) for the 8th year in a row. Randstad received a score of 81 out of 100, well above the industry average of 25 points.

Launched in 1999, the DJSI recognizes the leading companies in each industry sector for responsible economic, environmental, and social performance. To be the market leader requires a sustainable approach to everything we do. We have chosen to focus our efforts on five of the UN Sustainable Development Goals: decent work and economic growth (SDG 8), reduced inequalities (SDG 10), gender equality (SDG 5), and quality education (SDG 4). In addition, with regard to climate action (SDG 13), we have committed to the Science-Based Targets initiative (SBTi) Business Ambition for the 1.5ºC pledge, and to setting science-based targets with the ambition of Net Zero by 2050.

"As a business built for and around people, our continued recognition by the DJSI reflects our strong focus on being a purpose-led organization that puts sustainability at the core of everything we do. We firmly believe that by having equity and societal impact at the center of our strategy, we can accelerate the impact that Randstad can have on the working lives of people around the world. I am very proud of this recognition and thank all our employees for doing their part to make us a more sustainable organization."

- Sander van 't Noordende, Chief Executive Officer

Randstad is the world's largest HR services provider and is driven to become the world's most valued 'working life partner', supporting as many people as possible in realizing their true potential throughout their working life. We provide companies with the high quality, diverse, and agile workforces they need while helping people get rewarding jobs and stay relevant in the ever-changing world of work. In 2021, we helped more than two million people find a job that is right for them, advised 235,000 clients on their HR needs, from talent acquisition to total workforce management, and delivered training to over 450,000 people. We use data and technology to provide the right advice at the right moment at scale, while our consultants across almost 5,000 locations in 38 markets give talent and clients personal, dedicated human attention. It is this combination of Tech and Touch that makes our offer unique.

Randstad was founded in 1960 and is headquartered in Diemen, the Netherlands. In 2021, Randstad had on average 39,530 corporate employees and generated revenue of € 24.6 billion. Randstad N.V. is listed on the Euronext Amsterdam. For more information, see www.randstad.com

