Randstad reports core earnings up 27%

AMSTERDAM, Feb 15 (Reuters) - Recruitment firm Randstad
said on Tuesday its core earnings rose 27% to 335
million euros ($379.05 million) in the fourth quarter, supported
by tight labour markets and strong growth in Europe.
Underlying earnings before interest, tax and amortisation
(EBITA) had been seen at 322 million euros, according to a
company-compiled poll of 12 analysts, compared to 264 million
euros in the fourth quarter of 2020.
"We delivered strong sector and regional performances across
our portfolio, with market outperformance in the majority of our
markets and significant growth in Perm and RPO," the company's
CEO Jacques van den Broek said in a statement, referring to fees
earned by Randstad when staff are taken on permanently and
recruitment outsourcing business.
Geographically, revenues were up 10% in France, 16% in the
Netherlands, 15% in Germany and Iberia and 32% in Italy.
