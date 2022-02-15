Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  Netherlands
  Euronext Amsterdam
  Randstad N.V.
  News
  Summary
    RAND   NL0000379121

RANDSTAD N.V.

(RAND)
  Report
Real-time Quote. Real-time Euronext Amsterdam - 02/14 11:36:50 am
62.92 EUR   +0.22%
01:26aRandstad reports core earnings up 27%
RE
01:17aRANDSTAD N : Download 2021 report
PU
01:07aRANDSTAD N : Continued strong momentum; record FY revenue of  24.6bn, up 20% YoY.
PU
Randstad reports core earnings up 27%

02/15/2022 | 01:26am EST
FILE PHOTO: Logo of personnel service provider Randstad is seen in Zurich

AMSTERDAM, Feb 15 (Reuters) - Recruitment firm Randstad said on Tuesday its core earnings rose 27% to 335 million euros ($379.05 million) in the fourth quarter, supported by tight labour markets and strong growth in Europe.

Underlying earnings before interest, tax and amortisation (EBITA) had been seen at 322 million euros, according to a company-compiled poll of 12 analysts, compared to 264 million euros in the fourth quarter of 2020.

"We delivered strong sector and regional performances across our portfolio, with market outperformance in the majority of our markets and significant growth in Perm and RPO," the company's CEO Jacques van den Broek said in a statement, referring to fees earned by Randstad when staff are taken on permanently and recruitment outsourcing business.

Geographically, revenues were up 10% in France, 16% in the Netherlands, 15% in Germany and Iberia and 32% in Italy.

($1 = 0.8838 euros) (Reporting by Anthony Deutsch; Editing by Clarence Fernandez and Kim Coghill)


© Reuters 2022
Financials
Sales 2021 24 278 M 27 442 M 27 442 M
Net income 2021 712 M 805 M 805 M
Net Debt 2021 317 M 359 M 359 M
P/E ratio 2021 16,2x
Yield 2021 3,87%
Capitalization 11 574 M 13 083 M 13 083 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,49x
EV / Sales 2022 0,46x
Nbr of Employees 40 970
Free-Float 47,3%
Chart RANDSTAD N.V.
Duration : Period :
Randstad N.V. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends RANDSTAD N.V.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 17
Last Close Price 62,92 €
Average target price 63,79 €
Spread / Average Target 1,39%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Jacobus Wim van den Broek Chairman-Executive Board & Chief Executive Officer
Henry R. Schirmer CFO & Member-Executive Board
Wout Dekker Member-Supervisory Board
Andrew Speer Chief Operating Officer
Frank Franciscus Dorjee Independent Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
RANDSTAD N.V.4.80%13 083
ROBERT HALF INTERNATIONAL, INC8.43%13 091
ADECCO GROUP AG0.86%8 754
PERSOL HOLDINGS CO., LTD.-6.44%6 062
MANPOWERGROUP INC.12.65%5 953
51JOB, INC.-4.97%3 207