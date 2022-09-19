Advanced search
    532988   INE222J01013

RANE ENGINE VALVE LIMITED

(532988)
End-of-day quote Bombay Stock Exchange  -  2022-09-15
243.10 INR   -1.58%
10:20aRANE ENGINE VALVE : Reply to Clarification Sought
PU
09/12Rane Engine Valve Limited Appoints Pradip Kumar Bishnoi as Independent Director
CI
07/21Rane Engine Valve Narrows Loss in Fiscal Q1
MT
Rane Engine Valve : Reply to Clarification Sought

09/19/2022 | 10:20am EDT
Registered Office

Tel: 91 44 2811 2472

"Maithri"

URL; www.ranegroup.com

132, Cathedral Road,

Chennai 600 086,

India.

CIN: L74999TN1972LC006127

_________________________________________

Rane Engine Valve Limited

_____________________________________

//Online Submission//

REVL / SE / 035 /2022-23

September 15, 2022

BSE Limited

National Stock Exchange of India Ltd.

Listing Centre

NEAPS

Scrip Code: 532988

Symbol: RANEENGINE

Dear Sir / Madam,

Sub: Change in Board of Directors - Regulation 30 of SEBI LODR - Clarification

Ref: Your email dated September 12, 2022

This is with respect to your aforementioned email seeking clarification regarding appointment of Mr. Pradip Kumar Bishnoi as an Independent Director approved by the shareholders, effective from September 10, 2022.

In this regard, based on the declarations provided by the Director it is confirmed that, Mr. Pradip Kumar Bishnoi is not debarred from holding the office of director by virtue of any SEBI order or any other such authority.

Kindly take the above on record and acknowledge.

Thanking you,

Yours faithfully,

For Rane Engine Valve Limited

MANOHARAN

Digitally signed by

MANOHARAN VIVEKANANDAA

VIVEKANANDAA Date: 2022.09.15 12:00:34 +05'30'

Vivekanandaa M

Secretary

Disclaimer

Rane Engine Valve Ltd. published this content on 19 September 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 September 2022 14:19:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 3 821 M 48,0 M 48,0 M
Net income 2022 -119 M -1,49 M -1,49 M
Net Debt 2022 1 283 M 16,1 M 16,1 M
P/E ratio 2022 -13,6x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 1 706 M 21,4 M 21,4 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,88x
EV / Sales 2022 0,76x
Nbr of Employees 860
Free-Float 39,6%
Managers and Directors
Murali K. Rajagopalan President & Manager
V. K. Vijayaraghavan Chief Financial Officer & Senior VP-Finance
Lakshminarayan Ganesh Non-Executive Chairman
Vivekanandaa M. Secretary & Compliance Officer
Brinda Jagirdar Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
RANE ENGINE VALVE LIMITED-13.44%21
CUMMINS INC.-3.19%29 776
CUMMINS INDIA LIMITED26.33%4 144
TOYOTA BOSHOKU CORPORATION-14.18%2 530
VITESCO TECHNOLOGIES GROUP AG15.51%2 001
ZHUHAI ENPOWER ELECTRIC CO.,LTD.-5.02%1 210