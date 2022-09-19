Rane Engine Valve : Reply to Clarification Sought

Registered Office Tel: 91 44 2811 2472 "Maithri" URL; www.ranegroup.com 132, Cathedral Road, Chennai 600 086,

India.

CIN: L74999TN1972LC006127

_________________________________________

Rane Engine Valve Limited

_____________________________________

//Online Submission// REVL / SE / 035 /2022-23 September 15, 2022 BSE Limited National Stock Exchange of India Ltd. Listing Centre NEAPS Scrip Code: 532988 Symbol: RANEENGINE Dear Sir / Madam,

Sub: Change in Board of Directors - Regulation 30 of SEBI LODR - Clarification

Ref: Your email dated September 12, 2022

This is with respect to your aforementioned email seeking clarification regarding appointment of Mr. Pradip Kumar Bishnoi as an Independent Director approved by the shareholders, effective from September 10, 2022.

In this regard, based on the declarations provided by the Director it is confirmed that, Mr. Pradip Kumar Bishnoi is not debarred from holding the office of director by virtue of any SEBI order or any other such authority.

Kindly take the above on record and acknowledge.

Thanking you,

Yours faithfully,

For Rane Engine Valve Limited

MANOHARAN Digitally signed by MANOHARAN VIVEKANANDAA

VIVEKANANDAA Date: 2022.09.15 12:00:34 +05'30'

Vivekanandaa M

Secretary