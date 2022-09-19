Rane Engine Valve : Reply to Clarification Sought

|
Registered Office
|
Tel: 91 44 2811 2472
|
"Maithri"
|
URL; www.ranegroup.com
|
132, Cathedral Road,
|
|
Chennai 600 086,
|
India.
CIN: L74999TN1972LC006127
_________________________________________
Rane Engine Valve Limited
_____________________________________
|
|
//Online Submission//
|
REVL / SE / 035 /2022-23
|
September 15, 2022
|
|
|
BSE Limited
|
National Stock Exchange of India Ltd.
|
Listing Centre
|
NEAPS
|
Scrip Code: 532988
|
Symbol: RANEENGINE
|
|
|
Dear Sir / Madam,
|
Sub: Change in Board of Directors - Regulation 30 of SEBI LODR - Clarification
Ref: Your email dated September 12, 2022
This is with respect to your aforementioned email seeking clarification regarding appointment of Mr. Pradip Kumar Bishnoi as an Independent Director approved by the shareholders, effective from September 10, 2022.
In this regard, based on the declarations provided by the Director it is confirmed that, Mr. Pradip Kumar Bishnoi is not debarred from holding the office of director by virtue of any SEBI order or any other such authority.
Kindly take the above on record and acknowledge.
Thanking you,
Yours faithfully,
For Rane Engine Valve Limited
|
MANOHARAN
|
Digitally signed by
|
MANOHARAN VIVEKANANDAA
VIVEKANANDAA Date: 2022.09.15 12:00:34 +05'30'
Vivekanandaa M
Secretary
