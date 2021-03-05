Log in
RANGE RESOURCES

INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of Range Resources Corporation (RRC) on Behalf of Investors

03/05/2021 | 03:28pm EST
Law Offices of Howard G. Smith announces an investigation on behalf of Range Resources Corporation (“Range Resources” or the “Company”) (NYSE: RRC) investors concerning the Company’s possible violations of federal securities laws.

On February 10, 2021, Pennsylvania’s Department of Environmental Protection (the “DEP”) announced that Range Resources had paid a $294,000 civil penalty to the agency on January 8, 2021 for violating the 2012 Oil and Gas Act. According to the DEP’s investigation, "between Tuesday, July 16, 2013, and Monday, October 11, 2017, 42 of Range Resources' conventional wells were placed on inactive status but were never used again" and that several of the Company's "wells had not been in use for 12 months at the time Range Resources submitted its applications for inactive status," even though "after 12 consecutive months of no production, the well would be classified as abandoned and must be plugged." In addition to paying the DEP's civil penalty, Range Resources was ultimately required to plug the wells the agency identified as having no viable future use to remediate the issue.

On this news, Range Resource’s stock price fell $0.62 per share, or 6.08%, to close at $9.57 per share on February 11, 2021, thereby injuring investors.

If you purchased Range Resources securities, have information or would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Howard G. Smith, Esquire, of Law Offices of Howard G. Smith, 3070 Bristol Pike, Suite 112, Bensalem, Pennsylvania 19020 by telephone at (215) 638-4847, toll-free at (888) 638-4847, or by email to howardsmith@howardsmithlaw.com, or visit our website at www.howardsmithlaw.com.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.


© Business Wire 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 2 333 M - -
Net income 2021 244 M - -
Net Debt 2021 2 977 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 9,75x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 2 478 M 2 478 M -
EV / Sales 2021 2,34x
EV / Sales 2022 2,22x
Nbr of Employees 533
Free-Float 87,7%
Chart RANGE RESOURCES
Duration : Period :
Range Resources Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends RANGE RESOURCES
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 27
Average target price 10,75 $
Last Close Price 10,34 $
Spread / Highest target 93,4%
Spread / Average Target 3,97%
Spread / Lowest Target -42,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Jeffrey L. Ventura President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Mark S. Scucchi Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Gregory Gene Maxwell Chairman
Alan W. Farquharson Senior VP-Reservoir Engineering & Economics
Dennis L. Degner Chief Operating Officer & Senior Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
RANGE RESOURCES54.33%2 478
CONOCOPHILLIPS39.08%75 350
CNOOC LIMITED26.60%52 310
EOG RESOURCES, INC.43.23%41 684
CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES LIMITED25.40%36 098
PIONEER NATURAL RESOURCES COMPANY35.36%34 343
