Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Range Resources    RRC

RANGE RESOURCES

(RRC)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Range Announces Pricing of Upsized $600 Million Offering of Senior Notes

01/05/2021 | 05:52pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

FORT WORTH, Texas, Jan. 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- RANGE RESOURCES CORPORATION (NYSE: RRC) (“Range” or the “Company”) announced today that it has priced at par an offering of $600 million aggregate principal amount of senior notes due 2029 (the “Notes”), which will carry an interest rate of 8.25%. Range expects that the net proceeds of the offering will be approximately $590.8 million. Range intends to use the net proceeds from the offering for general corporate purposes, including the repayment of borrowings under its bank credit facility. The size of the offering was increased from the previously announced $500 million to $600 million.

Range expects to close the sale of the Notes on January 8, 2021, subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions.

The Notes have not been registered under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the “Securities Act”) or the securities laws of any state and may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an applicable exemption from the registration requirements under the Securities Act and applicable state securities laws. The Notes were offered only to persons reasonably believed to be qualified institutional buyers under Rule 144A and to non-U.S. persons outside the United States under Regulation S under the Securities Act.

RANGE RESOURCES CORPORATION (NYSE: RRC) is a leading U.S. independent natural gas and NGL producer with operations focused in stacked-pay projects in the Appalachian Basin. The Company pursues an organic development strategy targeting high return, low-cost projects within its large inventory of low risk development drilling opportunities. The Company is headquartered in Fort Worth, Texas.

This press release is being issued pursuant to Rule 135c under the Securities Act, and is neither an offer to sell nor a solicitation of an offer to buy any of the Notes referred to above. There shall not be any sale of any such securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction. The offering was made only by means of an offering memorandum.

This release contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, including those related to the Company’s securities offering. These statements are based on assumptions and estimates that Range’s management believes are reasonable based on currently available information; however, management’s assumptions and Range’s future performance are subject to a wide range of business risks and uncertainties, and there is no assurance that these goals and projections can or will be met. Any number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to, the volatility of oil and gas prices, the results of Range’s hedging transactions, the costs and results of actual drilling and operations, the timing of production, mechanical and other inherent risks associated with oil and gas production, weather, the availability of drilling equipment, changes in interest rates, litigation, uncertainties about reserve estimates, environmental risks and regulatory changes. Range undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements. Further information on risks and uncertainties is available in Range’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including its most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and its subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, which are incorporated herein by reference.

Range Investor Contact:

Laith Sando, Vice President – Investor Relations
817-869-4267
lsando@rangeresources.com

Range Media Contact:

Mark Windle, Manager of Corporate Communications
724-873-3223
mwindle@rangeresources.com


Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2021
All news about RANGE RESOURCES
05:52pRange Announces Pricing of Upsized $600 Million Offering of Senior Notes
GL
09:30aSECTOR UPDATE : Energy Stocks Gain Pre-Bell Tuesday
MT
07:42aRange Resources to Sell $500 Million of Senior Notes Due 2029
MT
07:21aRange Announces Offering of Senior Notes
GL
2020RANGE RESOURCES : Company Presentation – December 7, 2
PU
2020Silver Range Resources Says Bellehelen Project Sampling Shows Gold and Silver..
MT
2020RANGE RESOURCES : Morgan Stanley Upgrades Range Resources to Equal-Weight From U..
MT
2020Goldman Sachs Adjusts Price Target on Range Resources to $6 From $5.50, Maint..
MT
2020Rover Metals Re-Options Up Town Gold Property as Stock Nears 52-Week High
MT
2020RANGE RESOURCES : Company Presentation – December 7, 2020
PU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 1 867 M - -
Net income 2020 -644 M - -
Net Debt 2020 3 150 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 -2,71x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 1 683 M 1 683 M -
EV / Sales 2020 2,59x
EV / Sales 2021 2,09x
Nbr of Employees 655
Free-Float 88,7%
Chart RANGE RESOURCES
Duration : Period :
Range Resources Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends RANGE RESOURCES
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 26
Average target price 8,70 $
Last Close Price 7,13 $
Spread / Highest target 96,4%
Spread / Average Target 22,0%
Spread / Lowest Target -36,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Jeffrey L. Ventura President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Gregory Gene Maxwell Chairman
Dennis L. Degner Chief Operating Officer & Senior Vice President
Mark S. Scucchi Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Alan W. Farquharson Senior VP-Reservoir Engineering & Economics
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
RANGE RESOURCES0.00%1 683
CONOCOPHILLIPS-1.05%42 259
CNOOC LIMITED-1.67%40 596
EOG RESOURCES, INC.-0.02%29 087
CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES LIMITED2.03%28 909
ECOPETROL S.A.-0.13%26 861
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ