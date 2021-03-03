Log in
RANGE RESOURCES

(RRC)
  Report
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of Range Resources Corporation - RRC

03/03/2021 | 03:01am EST
NEW YORK, March 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Pomerantz LLP is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Range Resources Corporation ("Range Resources" or the "Company") (NYSE: RRC).  Such investors are advised to contact Robert S. Willoughby at  newaction@pomlaw.com or 888-476-6529, ext. 7980.

The investigation concerns whether Range Resources and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices. 

[Click here for information about joining the class action] 

On February 10 and February 11, 2021, media outlets reported that Range Resources had paid a $294,000 civil penalty after Pennsylvania's Department of Environmental Protection ("DEP") found conflicting and inaccurate information on the status of a Company well in Fayette County—specifically concerning whether the well in question was correctly designated as inactive for the purposes of DEP regulation. 

On this news, Range Resource's stock price fell $0.62 per share, or 6.08%, to close at $9.57 per share on February 11, 2021.

The Pomerantz Firm, with offices in New York, Chicago, Los Angeles, and Paris is acknowledged as one of the premier firms in the areas of corporate, securities, and antitrust class litigation. Founded by the late Abraham L. Pomerantz, known as the dean of the class action bar, the Pomerantz Firm pioneered the field of securities class actions. Today, more than 80 years later, the Pomerantz Firm continues in the tradition he established, fighting for the rights of the victims of securities fraud, breaches of fiduciary duty, and corporate misconduct. The Firm has recovered numerous multimillion-dollar damages awards on behalf of class members. See www.pomerantzlaw.com.

CONTACT:
Robert S. Willoughby
Pomerantz LLP
rswilloughby@pomlaw.com
888-476-6529 ext. 7980

Cision
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/shareholder-alert-pomerantz-law-firm-investigates-claims-on-behalf-of-investors-of-range-resources-corporation---rrc-301239297.html

SOURCE Pomerantz LLP


© PRNewswire 2021
