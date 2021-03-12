Log in
RANGE RESOURCES CORPORATION

(RRC)
  Report
Deadline Reminder: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit Against Range Resources Corporation (RRC)

03/12/2021 | 12:31pm EST
Law Offices of Howard G. Smith reminds investors of the upcoming May 3, 2021 deadline to file a lead plaintiff motion in the case filed on behalf of investors who purchased Range Resources Corporation (“Range Resources” or the “Company”) (NYSE: RRC) common stock between April 29, 2016 and February 10, 2021, inclusive (the “Class Period”).

Investors suffering losses on their Range Resources investments are encouraged to contact the Law Offices of Howard G. Smith to discuss their legal rights in this class action at 888-638-4847 or by email to howardsmith@howardsmithlaw.com.

On February 10, 2021, Pennsylvania’s Department of Environmental Protection (the “DEP”) announced that Range Resources had paid a $294,000 civil penalty to the agency on January 8, 2021 for violating the 2012 Oil and Gas Act. According to the DEP’s investigation, "between Tuesday, July 16, 2013, and Monday, October 11, 2017, 42 of Range Resources' conventional wells were placed on inactive status but were never used again" and that several of the Company's "wells had not been in use for 12 months at the time Range Resources submitted its applications for inactive status," even though "after 12 consecutive months of no production, the well would be classified as abandoned and must be plugged." In addition to paying the DEP's civil penalty, Range Resources was ultimately required to plug the wells the agency identified as having no viable future use to remediate the issue.

On this news, Range Resource’s stock price fell $0.62 per share, or 6.08%, to close at $9.57 per share on February 11, 2021, thereby injuring investors.

The complaint filed in this class action alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, Defendants failed to disclose to investors that: (1) Range Resources had improperly designated the status of its wells in Pennsylvania since at least 2013; (2) the foregoing conduct subjected the Company to a heightened risk of regulatory investigation and enforcement, as well as artificially decreased the Company's periodically reported cost estimates to plug and abandon its wells; (3) the Company was the subject of a DEP investigation from sometime between September 2017 to January 2021 for improperly designating the status of its wells; (4) the DEP investigation foreseeably would and ultimately did lead to the Company incurring regulatory fines; and (5) as a result, Defendants’ positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

If you purchased or otherwise acquired Range Resources securities during the Class Period, you may move the Court no later than May 3, 2021 to ask the Court to appoint you as lead plaintiff if you meet certain legal requirements. To be a member of the class action you need not take any action at this time; you may retain counsel of your choice or take no action and remain an absent member of the class action. If you wish to learn more about this class action, or if you have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Howard G. Smith, Esquire, of Law Offices of Howard G. Smith, 3070 Bristol Pike, Suite 112, Bensalem, Pennsylvania 19020, by telephone at (215) 638-4847, toll-free at (888) 638-4847, or by email to howardsmith@howardsmithlaw.com, or visit our website at www.howardsmithlaw.com.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.


© Business Wire 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 2 353 M - -
Net income 2021 243 M - -
Net Debt 2021 2 948 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 10,5x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 2 655 M 2 655 M -
EV / Sales 2021 2,38x
EV / Sales 2022 2,26x
Nbr of Employees 533
Free-Float 87,7%
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Jeffrey L. Ventura President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Mark S. Scucchi Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Gregory Gene Maxwell Chairman
Dennis L. Degner Chief Operating Officer & Senior Vice President
James M. Funk Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
RANGE RESOURCES CORPORATION65.37%2 655
CONOCOPHILLIPS49.61%81 054
CNOOC LIMITED29.53%53 505
EOG RESOURCES, INC.51.01%43 948
CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES LIMITED31.55%37 956
PIONEER NATURAL RESOURCES COMPANY39.17%35 645
