Range Resources : 2023 Updated Guidance

GUIDANCE
Production (per day)
Capital Expenditures
Expenses
Direct operating expense per mcfe
Transport, gathering, processing and compression expense per mcfe
Production tax expense per mcfe Exploration expense
Cash G&A expense per mcfe
Interest expense per mcfe
DD&A expense per mcfe
Net brokered marketing expense
Differential Calculations (a)
FY 2023 Natural Gas: (b)
FY 2023 Natural Gas Liquids: (c)
FY 2023 Oil/Condensate:
Differential Pricing History
Natural Gas (compared to HH) (b) Oil/Condensate (compared to WTI) NGL (compared to MB equiv.) (c)
Calendar 2023
2.12 - 2.16 Bcfe
$570 - $615 million
$0.11 - $0.13
$1.48 - $1.58
$0.04 - $0.05
$22 - $28 million
$0.17 - $0.19
$0.14 - $0.16
$0.46 - $0.48
$10 - $14 million
Calendar 2023 Guidance
NYMEX minus $0.35 to $0.45
Mont Belvieu minus $1.00 to plus $1.00 per barrel
WTI minus $9.00 to $13.00
|
4Q 2021
|
1Q 2022
|
2Q 2022
|
3Q 2022
|
4Q 2022
|
($0.44)
|
$0.03
|
($0.29)
|
($0.38)
|
($0.55)
|
($6.95)
|
($7.23)
|
($7.25)
|
($6.86)
|
($7.08)
|
($0.18)
|
$0.74
|
$0.11
|
($1.53)
|
($0.75)