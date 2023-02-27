Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Range Resources Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    RRC   US75281A1097

RANGE RESOURCES CORPORATION

(RRC)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00:01 2023-02-27 pm EST
25.81 USD   -8.67%
05:02pRange Resources : 4Q22 Supplemental Tables
PU
05:02pRange Resources : 4Q 2022 - Details of Hedging
PU
05:02pRange Resources : Company Presentation – February 27, 2023
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Range Resources : 2023 Updated Guidance

02/27/2023 | 05:02pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

GUIDANCE

Production (per day)

Capital Expenditures

Expenses

Direct operating expense per mcfe

Transport, gathering, processing and compression expense per mcfe

Production tax expense per mcfe Exploration expense

Cash G&A expense per mcfe

Interest expense per mcfe

DD&A expense per mcfe

Net brokered marketing expense

Differential Calculations (a)

FY 2023 Natural Gas: (b)

FY 2023 Natural Gas Liquids: (c)

FY 2023 Oil/Condensate:

Differential Pricing History

Natural Gas (compared to HH) (b) Oil/Condensate (compared to WTI) NGL (compared to MB equiv.) (c)

Calendar 2023

2.12 - 2.16 Bcfe

$570 - $615 million

$0.11 - $0.13

$1.48 - $1.58

$0.04 - $0.05

$22 - $28 million

$0.17 - $0.19

$0.14 - $0.16

$0.46 - $0.48

$10 - $14 million

Calendar 2023 Guidance

NYMEX minus $0.35 to $0.45

Mont Belvieu minus $1.00 to plus $1.00 per barrel

WTI minus $9.00 to $13.00

4Q 2021

1Q 2022

2Q 2022

3Q 2022

4Q 2022

($0.44)

$0.03

($0.29)

($0.38)

($0.55)

($6.95)

($7.23)

($7.25)

($6.86)

($7.08)

($0.18)

$0.74

$0.11

($1.53)

($0.75)

  1. Differentials based on pre-hedge benchmark pricing, excluding transportation, gathering and compression expenses.
  2. Natural Gas differential includes basis hedging.
  3. NGL weighting based on 53% ethane, 27% propane, 8% normal butane, 4% iso-butane and 8% natural gasoline

Disclaimer

Range Resources Corporation published this content on 27 February 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 February 2023 22:01:30 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
All news about RANGE RESOURCES CORPORATION
05:02pRange Resources : 4Q22 Supplemental Tables
PU
05:02pRange Resources : 4Q 2022 - Details of Hedging
PU
05:02pRange Resources : Company Presentation – February 27, 2023
PU
04:51pRANGE RESOURCES CORP MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND R..
AQ
04:40pEarnings Flash (RRC) RANGE RESOURCES CORPORATION Posts Q4 Revenue $1.63B, vs. Street Es..
MT
04:36pRange Announces Fourth Quarter 2022 Results and 2023 Guidance
AQ
04:17pSeagen, Union Pacific rise; Range Resources, Tegna fall
AQ
02/24Pioneer Natural Resources Reportedly Mulls Buying Range Resources
MT
02/24Pioneer Natural Reportedly Considering Acquisition of Range Resources
MT
02/24Range Resources Rises Past 12% After Report Pioneer Natural Resources Considering Acqui..
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on RANGE RESOURCES CORPORATION
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 3 531 M - -
Net income 2022 662 M - -
Net Debt 2022 1 962 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 10,2x
Yield 2022 0,57%
Capitalization 6 603 M 6 603 M -
EV / Sales 2022 2,43x
EV / Sales 2023 2,41x
Nbr of Employees 527
Free-Float 89,3%
Chart RANGE RESOURCES CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Range Resources Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends RANGE RESOURCES CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 26
Last Close Price 28,26 $
Average target price 31,88 $
Spread / Average Target 12,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Jeffrey L. Ventura Chief Operating Officer
Mark S. Scucchi Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Gregory Gene Maxwell Chairman
Dennis L. Degner Chief Operating Officer & Senior Vice President
James M. Funk Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
RANGE RESOURCES CORPORATION12.95%6 603
CHEVRON CORPORATION-9.52%309 663
CONOCOPHILLIPS-10.81%128 276
CNOOC LIMITED14.03%68 968
EOG RESOURCES, INC.-11.78%67 153
CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES LIMITED2.39%62 587