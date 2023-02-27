Range Resources : 4Q 2022 - Details of Hedging
RANGE RESOURCES CORPORATION
CONSOLIDATED GAS HEDGE POSITION
As of 02/17/2023
GAS SWAPS
GAS 3-WAY COLLARS
GAS COLLARS
TOTAL
Hedged
Hedged
Hedged
Hedged
Hedged
Sold Put
Long Put
Sold Call
Hedged
Hedged
Floor
Ceiling
Hedged
Volumes
Volumes
Price
Volumes
Volumes
Price
Price
Price
Volumes
Volumes
Price
Price
Volumes
MMBtu
MMBtu/day
MMBtu
MMBtu/day
MMBtu
MMBtu/day
MMBtu
CALENDAR YEAR 2023
Jan-23
11,160,000
360,000
$
3.35
7,440,000
240,000
$
3.02
$
4.19
$
5.26
10,230,000
330,000
$
4.09
$
5.40
28,830,000
Feb-23
10,080,000
360,000
$
3.35
5,880,000
210,000
$
2.74
$
3.93
$
5.03
9,240,000
330,000
$
4.09
$
5.40
25,200,000
Mar-23
10,540,000
340,000
$
3.37
6,510,000
210,000
$
2.74
$
3.93
$
5.03
10,230,000
330,000
$
4.09
$
5.40
27,280,000
1Q23
31,780,000
353,111
$
3.36
19,830,000
220,333
$
2.74
$
3.93
$
5.12
29,700,000
330,000
$
4.09
$
5.40
81,310,000
Apr-23
9,000,000
300,000
$
3.37
7,500,000
250,000
$
2.98
$
4.03
$
5.20
8,100,000
270,000
$
3.44
$
4.56
24,600,000
May-23
9,300,000
`
300,000
$
3.37
7,750,000
250,000
$
2.98
$
4.03
$
5.20
8,370,000
270,000
$
3.44
$
4.56
25,420,000
Jun-23
9,000,000
300,000
$
3.37
7,500,000
250,000
$
2.98
$
4.03
$
5.20
8,100,000
270,000
$
3.44
$
4.56
24,600,000
2Q23
27,300,000
300,000
$
3.37
22,750,000
250,000
$
2.98
$
4.03
$
5.20
24,570,000
270,000
$
3.44
$
4.56
74,620,000
Jul-23
11,780,000
380,000
$
3.55
4,340,000
140,000
$
2.25
$
3.25
$
4.28
8,060,000
260,000
$
3.38
$
4.52
24,180,000
Aug-23
11,780,000
380,000
$
3.55
4,340,000
140,000
$
2.25
$
3.25
$
4.28
8,060,000
260,000
$
3.38
$
4.52
24,180,000
Sep-23
11,400,000
380,000
$
3.55
4,200,000
140,000
$
2.25
$
3.25
$
4.28
7,800,000
260,000
$
3.38
$
4.52
23,400,000
3Q23
34,960,000
380,000
$
3.55
12,880,000
140,000
$
2.25
$
3.25
$
4.28
23,920,000
260,000
$
3.38
$
4.52
71,760,000
Oct-23
11,780,000
380,000
$
3.50
4,340,000
140,000
$
2.25
$
3.25
$
4.28
8,060,000
260,000
$
3.38
$
4.52
24,180,000
Nov-23
11,550,000
385,000
$
3.50
4,200,000
140,000
$
2.25
$
3.25
$
4.28
7,500,000
250,000
$
3.36
$
4.45
23,250,000
Dec-23
11,935,000
385,000
$
3.50
4,340,000
140,000
$
2.25
$
3.25
$
4.28
7,750,000
250,000
$
3.36
$
4.45
24,025,000
4Q23
35,265,000
383,315
$
3.50
12,880,000
140,000
$
2.25
$
3.25
$
4.28
23,310,000
253,370
$
3.37
$
4.48
71,455,000
Cal 23
129,305,000
354,260
$
3.45
68,340,000
187,233
$
2.67
$
3.74
$
4.83
101,500,000
278,082
$
3.60
$
4.78
299,145,000
RANGE RESOURCES CORPORATION
CONSOLIDATED GAS HEDGE POSITION
As of 02/17/2023
GAS SWAPS
GAS 3-WAY COLLARS
GAS COLLARS
TOTAL
Hedged
Hedged
Hedged
Hedged
Hedged
Sold Put
Long Put
Sold Call
Hedged
Hedged
Floor
Ceiling
Hedged
Volumes
Volumes
Price
Volumes
Volumes
Price
Price
Price
Volumes
Volumes
Price
Price
Volumes
MMBtu
MMBtu/day
MMBtu
MMBtu/day
MMBtu
MMBtu/day
MMBtu
CALENDAR YEAR 2024
Jan-24
4,650,000
150,000
$
4.46
-
-
$
-
$
-
$
-
12,400,000
400,000
$
3.47
$
5.61
17,050,000
Feb-24
4,350,000
150,000
$
4.46
-
-
$
-
$
-
$
-
11,600,000
400,000
$
3.47
$
5.61
15,950,000
Mar-24
4,650,000
150,000
$
4.46
-
-
$
-
$
-
$
-
12,400,000
400,000
$
3.47
$
5.61
17,050,000
1Q24
13,650,000
150,000
$
4.46
-
-
$
-
$
-
$
-
36,400,000
400,000
$
3.47
$
5.61
50,050,000
Apr-24
4,500,000
150,000
$
4.46
-
-
$
-
$
-
$
-
13,500,000
450,000
$
3.53
$
5.68
18,000,000
May-24
4,650,000
`
150,000
$
4.46
-
-
$
-
$
-
$
-
13,950,000
450,000
$
3.53
$
5.68
18,600,000
Jun-24
4,500,000
150,000
$
4.46
-
-
$
-
$
-
$
-
13,500,000
450,000
$
3.53
$
5.68
18,000,000
2Q24
13,650,000
150,000
$
4.46
-
-
$
-
$
-
$
-
40,950,000
450,000
$
3.53
$
5.68
54,600,000
Jul-24
4,650,000
150,000
$
4.46
-
-
$
-
$
-
$
-
13,950,000
450,000
$
3.53
$
5.68
18,600,000
Aug-24
4,650,000
150,000
$
4.46
-
-
$
-
$
-
$
-
13,950,000
450,000
$
3.53
$
5.68
18,600,000
Sep-24
4,500,000
150,000
$
4.46
-
-
$
-
$
-
$
-
13,500,000
450,000
$
3.53
$
5.68
18,000,000
3Q24
13,800,000
150,000
$
4.46
-
-
$
-
$
-
$
-
41,400,000
450,000
$
3.53
$
5.68
55,200,000
Oct-24
4,650,000
150,000
$
4.46
-
-
$
-
$
-
$
-
13,950,000
450,000
$
3.53
$
5.68
18,600,000
Nov-24
4,500,000
150,000
$
4.46
-
-
$
-
$
-
$
-
12,000,000
400,000
$
3.47
$
5.61
16,500,000
Dec-24
4,650,000
150,000
$
4.46
-
-
$
-
$
-
$
-
12,400,000
400,000
$
3.47
$
5.61
17,050,000
4Q24
13,800,000
150,000
$
4.46
-
-
$
-
$
-
$
-
38,350,000
416,848
$
3.49
$
5.63
52,150,000
Cal 24
54,900,000
150,000
$
4.46
-
-
$
-
$
-
$
-
157,100,000
429,235
$
3.51
$
5.65
212,000,000
RANGE RESOURCES CORPORATION
CONSOLIDATED OIL HEDGE POSITION
As of 02/17/2023
OIL SWAPS
OIL COLLARS
TOTAL
Swap
Swap
Swap
Hedged
Hedged
Floor
Ceiling
Hedged
Volumes
Volumes
Price
Volumes
Volumes
Price
Price
Volumes
Bbls
Bbls/day
Bbls
Bbls/day
Bbls
CALENDAR YEAR 2023
Jan-23
170,500
5,500
$
71.70
-
-
$
-
$
-
170,500
Feb-23
154,000
5,500
$
71.70
-
-
$
-
$
-
154,000
Mar-23
170,500
5,500
$
71.70
-
-
$
-
$
-
170,500
1Q23
495,000
5,500
$
71.70
-
-
$
-
$
-
495,000
Apr-23
150,000
5,000
$
71.25
-
-
$
-
$
-
150,000
May-23
155,000
`
5,000
$
71.25
-
-
$
-
$
-
155,000
Jun-23
150,000
5,000
$
71.25
-
-
$
-
$
-
150,000
2Q23
455,000
5,000
$
71.25
-
-
$
-
$
-
455,000
Jul-23
155,000
5,000
$
71.25
-
-
$
-
$
-
155,000
Aug-23
155,000
5,000
$
71.25
-
-
$
-
$
-
155,000
Sep-23
150,000
5,000
$
71.25
-
-
$
-
$
-
150,000
3Q23
460,000
5,000
$
71.25
-
-
$
-
$
-
460,000
Oct-23
155,000
5,000
$
71.34
-
-
$
-
$
-
155,000
Nov-23
150,000
5,000
$
71.34
-
-
$
-
$
-
150,000
Dec-23
155,000
5,000
$
71.34
-
-
$
-
$
-
155,000
4Q23
460,000
5,000
$
71.34
-
-
$
-
$
-
460,000
Cal 23
1,870,000
5,123
$
71.39
-
-
$
-
$
-
1,870,000
RANGE RESOURCES CORPORATION
CONSOLIDATED OIL HEDGE POSITION
As of 02/17/2023
OIL SWAPS
OIL COLLARS
TOTAL
Swap
Swap
Swap
Hedged
Hedged
Floor
Ceiling
Hedged
Volumes
Volumes
Price
Volumes
Volumes
Price
Price
Volumes
Bbls
Bbls/day
Bbls
Bbls/day
Bbls
CALENDAR YEAR 2024
Jan-24
-
-
$
-
46,500
1,500
$
80.00
$
90.20
46,500
Feb-24
-
-
$
-
43,500
1,500
$
80.00
$
90.20
43,500
Mar-24
-
-
$
-
46,500
1,500
$
80.00
$
90.20
46,500
1Q24
-
-
$
-
136,500
1,500
$
80.00
$
90.20
136,500
Apr-24
-
-
$
-
15,000
500
$
80.00
$
90.00
15,000
May-24
-
-
$
-
15,500
500
$
80.00
$
90.00
15,500
Jun-24
-
-
$
-
15,000
500
$
80.00
$
90.00
15,000
2Q24
-
-
$
-
45,500
500
$
80.00
$
90.00
45,500
Jul-24
-
-
$
-
15,500
500
$
80.00
$
90.00
15,500
Aug-24
-
-
$
-
15,500
500
$
80.00
$
90.00
15,500
Sep-24
-
-
$
-
15,000
500
$
80.00
$
90.00
15,000
3Q24
-
-
$
-
46,000
500
$
80.00
$
90.00
46,000
Oct-24
-
-
$
-
-
-
$
-
$
-
-
Nov-24
-
-
$
-
-
-
$
-
$
-
-
Dec-24
-
-
$
-
-
-
$
-
$
-
-
4Q24
-
-
$
-
-
-
$
-
$
-
-
Cal 24
-
-
$
-
228,000
623
$
80.00
$
90.12
228,000
Disclaimer
Range Resources Corporation published this content on 27 February 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 February 2023 22:01:30 UTC.
© Publicnow 2023
Sales 2022
3 531 M
-
-
Net income 2022
662 M
-
-
Net Debt 2022
1 962 M
-
-
P/E ratio 2022
10,2x
Yield 2022
0,57%
Capitalization
6 603 M
6 603 M
-
EV / Sales 2022
2,43x
EV / Sales 2023
2,41x
Nbr of Employees
527
Free-Float
89,3%
