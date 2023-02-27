Advanced search
    RRC   US75281A1097

RANGE RESOURCES CORPORATION

(RRC)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00:01 2023-02-27 pm EST
25.81 USD   -8.67%
Range Resources : 4Q 2022 - Details of Hedging

02/27/2023 | 05:02pm EST
RANGE RESOURCES CORPORATION

CONSOLIDATED GAS HEDGE POSITION

As of 02/17/2023

GAS SWAPS

GAS 3-WAY COLLARS

GAS COLLARS

TOTAL

Hedged

Hedged

Hedged

Hedged

Hedged

Sold Put

Long Put

Sold Call

Hedged

Hedged

Floor

Ceiling

Hedged

Volumes

Volumes

Price

Volumes

Volumes

Price

Price

Price

Volumes

Volumes

Price

Price

Volumes

MMBtu

MMBtu/day

MMBtu

MMBtu/day

MMBtu

MMBtu/day

MMBtu

CALENDAR YEAR 2023

Jan-23

11,160,000

360,000

$

3.35

7,440,000

240,000

$

3.02

$

4.19

$

5.26

10,230,000

330,000

$

4.09

$

5.40

28,830,000

Feb-23

10,080,000

360,000

$

3.35

5,880,000

210,000

$

2.74

$

3.93

$

5.03

9,240,000

330,000

$

4.09

$

5.40

25,200,000

Mar-23

10,540,000

340,000

$

3.37

6,510,000

210,000

$

2.74

$

3.93

$

5.03

10,230,000

330,000

$

4.09

$

5.40

27,280,000

1Q23

31,780,000

353,111

$

3.36

19,830,000

220,333

$

2.74

$

3.93

$

5.12

29,700,000

330,000

$

4.09

$

5.40

81,310,000

Apr-23

9,000,000

300,000

$

3.37

7,500,000

250,000

$

2.98

$

4.03

$

5.20

8,100,000

270,000

$

3.44

$

4.56

24,600,000

May-23

9,300,000

`

300,000

$

3.37

7,750,000

250,000

$

2.98

$

4.03

$

5.20

8,370,000

270,000

$

3.44

$

4.56

25,420,000

Jun-23

9,000,000

300,000

$

3.37

7,500,000

250,000

$

2.98

$

4.03

$

5.20

8,100,000

270,000

$

3.44

$

4.56

24,600,000

2Q23

27,300,000

300,000

$

3.37

22,750,000

250,000

$

2.98

$

4.03

$

5.20

24,570,000

270,000

$

3.44

$

4.56

74,620,000

Jul-23

11,780,000

380,000

$

3.55

4,340,000

140,000

$

2.25

$

3.25

$

4.28

8,060,000

260,000

$

3.38

$

4.52

24,180,000

Aug-23

11,780,000

380,000

$

3.55

4,340,000

140,000

$

2.25

$

3.25

$

4.28

8,060,000

260,000

$

3.38

$

4.52

24,180,000

Sep-23

11,400,000

380,000

$

3.55

4,200,000

140,000

$

2.25

$

3.25

$

4.28

7,800,000

260,000

$

3.38

$

4.52

23,400,000

3Q23

34,960,000

380,000

$

3.55

12,880,000

140,000

$

2.25

$

3.25

$

4.28

23,920,000

260,000

$

3.38

$

4.52

71,760,000

Oct-23

11,780,000

380,000

$

3.50

4,340,000

140,000

$

2.25

$

3.25

$

4.28

8,060,000

260,000

$

3.38

$

4.52

24,180,000

Nov-23

11,550,000

385,000

$

3.50

4,200,000

140,000

$

2.25

$

3.25

$

4.28

7,500,000

250,000

$

3.36

$

4.45

23,250,000

Dec-23

11,935,000

385,000

$

3.50

4,340,000

140,000

$

2.25

$

3.25

$

4.28

7,750,000

250,000

$

3.36

$

4.45

24,025,000

4Q23

35,265,000

383,315

$

3.50

12,880,000

140,000

$

2.25

$

3.25

$

4.28

23,310,000

253,370

$

3.37

$

4.48

71,455,000

Cal 23

129,305,000

354,260

$

3.45

68,340,000

187,233

$

2.67

$

3.74

$

4.83

101,500,000

278,082

$

3.60

$

4.78

299,145,000

CALENDAR YEAR 2024

Jan-24

4,650,000

150,000

$

4.46

-

-

$

-

$

-

$

-

12,400,000

400,000

$

3.47

$

5.61

17,050,000

Feb-24

4,350,000

150,000

$

4.46

-

-

$

-

$

-

$

-

11,600,000

400,000

$

3.47

$

5.61

15,950,000

Mar-24

4,650,000

150,000

$

4.46

-

-

$

-

$

-

$

-

12,400,000

400,000

$

3.47

$

5.61

17,050,000

1Q24

13,650,000

150,000

$

4.46

-

-

$

-

$

-

$

-

36,400,000

400,000

$

3.47

$

5.61

50,050,000

Apr-24

4,500,000

150,000

$

4.46

-

-

$

-

$

-

$

-

13,500,000

450,000

$

3.53

$

5.68

18,000,000

May-24

4,650,000

`

150,000

$

4.46

-

-

$

-

$

-

$

-

13,950,000

450,000

$

3.53

$

5.68

18,600,000

Jun-24

4,500,000

150,000

$

4.46

-

-

$

-

$

-

$

-

13,500,000

450,000

$

3.53

$

5.68

18,000,000

2Q24

13,650,000

150,000

$

4.46

-

-

$

-

$

-

$

-

40,950,000

450,000

$

3.53

$

5.68

54,600,000

Jul-24

4,650,000

150,000

$

4.46

-

-

$

-

$

-

$

-

13,950,000

450,000

$

3.53

$

5.68

18,600,000

Aug-24

4,650,000

150,000

$

4.46

-

-

$

-

$

-

$

-

13,950,000

450,000

$

3.53

$

5.68

18,600,000

Sep-24

4,500,000

150,000

$

4.46

-

-

$

-

$

-

$

-

13,500,000

450,000

$

3.53

$

5.68

18,000,000

3Q24

13,800,000

150,000

$

4.46

-

-

$

-

$

-

$

-

41,400,000

450,000

$

3.53

$

5.68

55,200,000

Oct-24

4,650,000

150,000

$

4.46

-

-

$

-

$

-

$

-

13,950,000

450,000

$

3.53

$

5.68

18,600,000

Nov-24

4,500,000

150,000

$

4.46

-

-

$

-

$

-

$

-

12,000,000

400,000

$

3.47

$

5.61

16,500,000

Dec-24

4,650,000

150,000

$

4.46

-

-

$

-

$

-

$

-

12,400,000

400,000

$

3.47

$

5.61

17,050,000

4Q24

13,800,000

150,000

$

4.46

-

-

$

-

$

-

$

-

38,350,000

416,848

$

3.49

$

5.63

52,150,000

Cal 24

54,900,000

150,000

$

4.46

-

-

$

-

$

-

$

-

157,100,000

429,235

$

3.51

$

5.65

212,000,000

CALENDAR YEAR 2023

Jan-23

170,500

5,500

$

71.70

-

-

$

-

$

-

170,500

Feb-23

154,000

5,500

$

71.70

-

-

$

-

$

-

154,000

Mar-23

170,500

5,500

$

71.70

-

-

$

-

$

-

170,500

1Q23

495,000

5,500

$

71.70

-

-

$

-

$

-

495,000

Apr-23

150,000

5,000

$

71.25

-

-

$

-

$

-

150,000

May-23

155,000

`

5,000

$

71.25

-

-

$

-

$

-

155,000

Jun-23

150,000

5,000

$

71.25

-

-

$

-

$

-

150,000

2Q23

455,000

5,000

$

71.25

-

-

$

-

$

-

455,000

Jul-23

155,000

5,000

$

71.25

-

-

$

-

$

-

155,000

Aug-23

155,000

5,000

$

71.25

-

-

$

-

$

-

155,000

Sep-23

150,000

5,000

$

71.25

-

-

$

-

$

-

150,000

3Q23

460,000

5,000

$

71.25

-

-

$

-

$

-

460,000

Oct-23

155,000

5,000

$

71.34

-

-

$

-

$

-

155,000

Nov-23

150,000

5,000

$

71.34

-

-

$

-

$

-

150,000

Dec-23

155,000

5,000

$

71.34

-

-

$

-

$

-

155,000

4Q23

460,000

5,000

$

71.34

-

-

$

-

$

-

460,000

Cal 23

1,870,000

5,123

$

71.39

-

-

$

-

$

-

1,870,000

CALENDAR YEAR 2024

Jan-24

-

-

$

-

46,500

1,500

$

80.00

$

90.20

46,500

Feb-24

-

-

$

-

43,500

1,500

$

80.00

$

90.20

43,500

Mar-24

-

-

$

-

46,500

1,500

$

80.00

$

90.20

46,500

1Q24

-

-

$

-

136,500

1,500

$

80.00

$

90.20

136,500

Apr-24

-

-

$

-

15,000

500

$

80.00

$

90.00

15,000

May-24

-

-

$

-

15,500

500

$

80.00

$

90.00

15,500

Jun-24

-

-

$

-

15,000

500

$

80.00

$

90.00

15,000

2Q24

-

-

$

-

45,500

500

$

80.00

$

90.00

45,500

Jul-24

-

-

$

-

15,500

500

$

80.00

$

90.00

15,500

Aug-24

-

-

$

-

15,500

500

$

80.00

$

90.00

15,500

Sep-24

-

-

$

-

15,000

500

$

80.00

$

90.00

15,000

3Q24

-

-

$

-

46,000

500

$

80.00

$

90.00

46,000

Oct-24

-

-

$

-

-

-

$

-

$

-

-

Nov-24

-

-

$

-

-

-

$

-

$

-

-

Dec-24

-

-

$

-

-

-

$

-

$

-

-

4Q24

-

-

$

-

-

-

$

-

$

-

-

Cal 24

-

-

$

-

228,000

623

$

80.00

$

90.12

228,000

Disclaimer

Range Resources Corporation published this content on 27 February 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 February 2023 22:01:30 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
