Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Range Resources Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    RRC   US75281A1097

RANGE RESOURCES CORPORATION

(RRC)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00:01 2023-02-27 pm EST
25.81 USD   -8.67%
05:02pRange Resources : 4Q22 Supplemental Tables
PU
05:02pRange Resources : 4Q 2022 - Details of Hedging
PU
05:02pRange Resources : Company Presentation – February 27, 2023
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Range Resources : 4Q22 Supplemental Tables

02/27/2023 | 05:02pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

RANGE RESOURCES CORPORATION

TABLE 1

CALCULATION OF CASH FLOW EXCLUDING CERTAIN ITEMS

A NON-GAAP MEASURE

(Dollar amounts in thousands, except per share)

Quarter Ended December 31,

Twelve Months Ended December 31,

2022

2021

2022

2021

Per

Per

Per

Per

Amount

Share

Amount

Share

Amount

Share

Amount

Share

Net income as reported

$

814,236

$

3.31

$

891,366

$

3.47

$

1,183,370

$

4.69

$

411,778

$

1.61

Less certain items not included by analysts -

Losses (gains)on sales of assets

139

0.00

23

0.00

(409)

(0.00)

(701)

(0.00)

Total change in fair value of related to derivatives prior to settlement (gains) losses 1

(632,813)

(2.63)

(590,414)

(2.36)

(1,648)

(0.01)

130,203

0.52

Transportation, gathering, processing and compression settlements

-

-

-

-

7,500

0.03

-

-

Abandonment and impairment of unproved properties

16,289

0.07

-

-

28,608

0.12

7,206

0.03

(Gain) loss on ARO settlement

-

-

-

-

(8)

(0.00)

3

0.00

Loss on early extinguishment of debt

261

0.00

-

-

69,493

0.28

98

-

Lawsuit settlements

722

0.00

510

0.00

1,498

0.01

8,885

0.04

Rig release penalty

532

0.00

-

-

532

0.00

-

-

Exit costs

12,088

0.05

12,104

0.05

70,337

0.29

21,661

0.09

Non-cash stock compensation (income) 2

1,963

0.01

(21,200)

(0.08)

61,880

0.25

68,351

0.27

Other stock-based compensation adjustments 5

11,140

0.05

12,211

0.05

47,499

0.19

44,284

0.18

Deferred tax benefit on special items

147,420

0.61

146,692

0.59

(71,320)

(0.29)

(69,998)

(0.28)

Discrete tax items

(60,224)

(0.25)

(209,720)

(0.84)

(138,085)

(0.56)

(118,235)

(0.47)

Total certain items

(502,483)

(2.09)

(649,794)

(2.59)

75,877

0.31

91,757

0.37

Net income excluding certain items, non-GAAP measure

$

311,753

$

1.30

$

241,572

$

0.96

$

1,259,247

$

5.11

$

503,535

$

2.02

Add back:

DD&A

90,847

92,427

353,420

364,555

Deferred income taxes, excluding special items

102,435

80,778

425,177

170,506

Exploration expense

6,654

6,717

25,194

22,048

Allowance for bad debt expense

(250)

200

(250)

200

Amortization of debt issuance costs and discount 3

1,508

2,358

8,283

9,293

Discretionary cash flow, a non-GAAP measure

$

512,947

$

424,052

21%

$

2,071,071

$

1,070,137

94%

Dilutive average shares outstanding, a non-GAAP measure 4

240,222

250,441

-4%

246,379

249,314

-1%

Cash flow per share, a non-GAAP measure comparable to analysts

$

2.14

$

1.69

27%

$

8.41

$

4.29

96%

  1. Included in Derivative fair value on Range's statement of operations.
  2. Mark-to-marketof the Company's common stock and marketable securities held in the deferred comp plan.
  3. Included in Interest expense on Range's statement of operations.
  4. Dilutive shares outstanding excludes treasury shares contained in deferred comp plan and includes dilutive effect of restricted stock equity awards and performance shares, if any.
  5. Included in direct operating, brokered natural gas and marketing, exploration and general and administrative expenses on Range's statement of operations.

RANGE RESOURCES CORPORATION

TABLE 2

CALCULATION OF EBITDAX, NET DEBT AND NET DEBT/EBTIDAX EXCLUDING CERTAIN ITEMS

A NON-GAAP MEASURE

(Dollar amounts in thousands)

Quarter Ended December 31,

Twelve Months Ended December 31,

2022

2021

2022

2021

Total revenues, as reported

$

1,630,379

$

1,566,830

4%

$

4,146,803

$

2,930,223

42%

Less certain items not included by analysts -

(Gain) loss on ARO settlement

-

-

(8)

3

Total change in fair value related to derivatives prior to settlement

(632,813)

(590,414)

(1,648)

130,203

Total revenues excluding certain items

$

997,566

$

976,416

2%

$

4,145,147

$

3,060,429

35%

Less expenses:

Direct operating

22,658

17,634

84,286

75,287

Less direct operating stock-based compensation

(376)

(324)

(1,459)

(1,310)

Transportation, gathering, processing and compression

294,228

320,785

1,242,941

1,174,469

Less transportation, gathering, processing and compression settlements

-

-

(7,500)

-

Taxes other than income

11,178

9,515

35,367

30,648

Brokered natural gas and marketing

96,531

120,111

427,048

367,288

Less brokered natural gas and marketing stock-based compensation

(571)

(455)

(2,439)

(1,794)

General and administrative as reported

42,072

42,082

168,085

168,435

Less G&A stock-based compensation

(9,778)

(11,041)

(42,023)

(39,673)

Less lawsuit settlements

(722)

(510)

(1,498)

(8,885)

455,220

497,797

-9%

1,902,808

1,764,465

8%

EBITDAX excluding certain items, a non-GAAP measure

$

542,346

$

478,619

13%

$

2,242,339

$

1,295,964

73%

Total net debt:

Total debt before debt issuance/premium costs

$

1,869,000

$

2,950,452

$

1,869,000

$

2,950,452

Less: Cash and Cash Equivalents

(207)

(214,422)

(207)

(214,422)

Total net debt - a non-GAAP measure

$

1,868,793

$

2,736,030

$

1,868,793

$

2,736,030

Net Debt/Latest Twelve Months (LTM) EBITDAX, excluding certain items:

Total net debt, from above

$

1,868,793

$

2,736,030

$

1,868,793

$

2,736,030

Latest Twelve Months EBITDAX excluding certain items

2,242,339

1,295,964

2,242,339

1,295,964

Net Debt/LTM EBITDAX excluding certain items, a non-GAAP measure

0.8

2.1

0.8

2.1

RANGE RESOURCES CORPORATION

TABLE 3

CALCULATION OF CASH MARGINS, A NON-GAAP MEASURE

(Dollar amounts in thousands, except per mcfe)

Quarter Ended December 31,

Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2022

2022

2021

2022

2021

Per

Per

Per

Per

Amount

Mcfe

Amount

Mcfe

Amount

Mcfe

Amount

Mcfe

Revenues

Natural Gas, NGL and Oil Sales

$

1,086,697

$

5.36

$

1,140,520

$

5.64

$

4,911,092

$

6.34

$

3,215,027

$

4.13

Cash settlements on derivative financial instruments

(184,632)

(0.91)

(280,848)

(1.39)

(1,190,154)

(1.54)

(520,013)

(0.67)

Brokered natural gas and marketing 1

93,335

0.46

116,692

0.58

419,776

0.54

364,029

0.47

Cash revenues applicable to production

995,400

4.91

976,364

4.83

2%

4,140,714

5.35

3,059,043

3.93

36%

Expenses

Direct operating

22,658

0.11

17,634

0.09

84,286

0.11

75,287

0.10

Less direct operating stock-based compensation

(376)

(0.00)

(324)

(0.00)

(1,459)

(0.00)

(1,310)

(0.00)

Transportation, gathering, processing and compression

294,228

1.45

320,785

1.59

1,242,941

1.61

1,174,469

1.51

Less transportation, gathering, processing and compression settlements

-

-

-

-

(7,500)

(0.01)

-

-

Taxes other than income 2

11,178

0.06

9,515

0.05

35,367

0.05

30,648

0.04

Brokered natural gas and marketing

96,531

0.48

120,111

0.59

427,048

0.55

367,288

0.47

Less brokered natural gas and marketing stock-based compensation

(571)

(0.00)

(455)

(0.00)

(2,439)

(0.00)

(1,794)

(0.00)

General and administrative as reported

42,072

0.21

42,082

0.21

168,085

0.22

168,435

0.22

Less G&A stock-based compensation

(9,778)

(0.05)

(11,041)

(0.05)

(42,023)

(0.05)

(39,673)

(0.05)

Less lawsuit settlements

(722)

(0.00)

(510)

(0.00)

(1,498)

(0.00)

(8,885)

(0.01)

Interest expense as reported

37,233

0.18

56,362

0.28

165,145

0.21

227,336

0.29

Less amortization of deferred financing costs

(1,508)

(0.01)

(2,358)

(0.01)

(8,283)

(0.01)

(9,293)

(0.01)

Cash expenses

490,945

2.42

551,801

2.73

-11%

2,059,670

2.66

1,982,508

2.55

4%

Cash margins, a non-GAAP measure

$

504,455

$

2.49

$

424,563

$

2.10

18%

$

2,081,044

$

2.69

$

1,076,535

$

1.38

94%

Mmcfe produced during period

202,813

202,254

0%

774,089

777,523

0%

  1. Includes revenue from brokered gas and gas marketing
  2. Includes production taxes which are payable on the market value of commodities, not hedged amounts.

RANGE RESOURCES CORPORATION

TABLE 4

PER MCFE TRENDS CALCULATED ON GAAP REPORTED NET INCOME

(Dollar amounts in thousands, except per mcfe)

4th Qtr 2021

Year 2021

1st Qtr 2022

2nd Qtr 2022

3rd Qtr 2022

4th Qtr 2022

Year 2022

Amount

/mcfe

Amount

/mcfe

Amount

/mcfe

Amount

/mcfe

Amount

/mcfe

Amount

/mcfe

Amount

/mcfe

Revenues and other income:

Natural Gas, NGL and Oil sales

$

1,140,520

$

5.64

$

3,215,027

$

4.13

$

1,032,351

$

5.54

$

1,356,892

$

7.19

$

1,435,152

$

7.31

$

1,086,697

$

5.36

$

4,911,092

$

6.34

Cash settlements on derivative financial instruments

(280,848)

$

(1.39)

(520,013)

$

(0.67)

(133,135)

$

(0.71)

(407,710)

$

(2.16)

(464,677)

$

(2.37)

(184,632)

$

(0.91)

(1,190,154)

$

(1.54)

Brokered natural gas and marketing

116,692

$

0.58

364,029

$

0.47

87,423

$

0.47

106,337

$

0.56

132,681

$

0.68

93,335

$

0.46

419,776

$

0.54

Total change in fair value related to derivatives prior to settlement

590,414

$

2.92

(130,203)

$

(0.17)

(805,922)

$

(4.32)

167,788

$

0.89

6,969

$

0.04

632,813

$

3.12

1,648

$

-

(Gain) loss on ARO settlement

-

$

-

(3)

$

-

-

$

-

-

$

-

8

$

-

-

$

-

8

$

-

Other

52

$

-

1,386

$

-

19

$

-

1,836

$

0.01

412

$

-

2,166

$

0.01

4,433

$

0.01

Total revenues and other income

1,566,830

$

7.75

2,930,223

$

3.77

180,736

$

0.97

1,225,143

$

6.49

1,110,545

$

5.66

1,630,379

$

8.04

4,146,803

$

5.36

Costs and expenses:

Direct operating

17,193

$

0.09

70,598

$

0.09

19,058

$

0.10

19,485

$

0.10

20,695

$

0.11

20,579

$

0.10

79,816

$

0.10

Direct operating workovers

117

$

-

3,379

$

-

881

$

-

203

$

-

223

$

-

1,703

$

0.01

3,011

$

-

Direct operating stock-based compensation

324

$

-

1,310

$

-

349

$

-

362

$

-

372

$

-

376

$

-

1,459

$

-

Transportation, gathering and compression

320,785

$

1.59

1,174,469

$

1.51

297,787

$

1.60

320,407

$

1.70

323,019

$

1.65

294,228

$

1.45

1,235,441

$

1.60

Transportation, gathering and compression settlements

-

$

-

-

$

-

-

$

-

7,500

$

0.04

-

$

-

-

$

-

7,500

$

0.01

Taxes other than income

9,515

$

0.05

30,648

$

0.04

7,079

$

0.04

8,053

$

0.04

9,057

$

0.05

11,178

$

0.06

35,367

$

0.05

Brokered natural gas and marketing

119,656

$

0.59

365,494

$

0.47

92,604

$

0.50

109,423

$

0.58

126,622

$

0.65

95,960

$

0.47

424,609

$

0.55

Brokered natural gas and marketing stock based-compensation

455

$

-

1,794

$

-

519

$

-

686

$

-

663

$

-

571

$

-

2,439

$

-

Exploration

6,717

$

0.03

22,048

$

0.03

4,247

$

0.02

7,188

$

0.04

7,105

$

0.04

6,654

$

0.03

25,194

$

0.03

Exploration stock-based compensation

391

$

-

1,507

$

-

452

$

-

318

$

-

393

$

-

415

$

-

1,578

$

-

Abandonment and impairment of unproved properties

-

$

-

7,206

$

0.01

1,996

$

0.01

7,137

$

0.04

3,186

$

0.02

16,289

$

0.08

28,608

$

0.04

General and administrative

30,331

$

0.15

119,677

$

0.15

30,473

$

0.16

32,434

$

0.17

30,085

$

0.15

31,290

$

0.15

124,282

$

0.16

General and administrative stock-based compensation

11,041

$

0.05

39,673

$

0.05

11,573

$

0.06

10,270

$

0.05

10,402

$

0.05

9,778

$

0.05

42,023

$

0.05

General and administrative - legal settlements

510

$

-

8,885

$

0.01

491

$

-

204

$

-

81

$

-

722

$

-

1,498

$

-

General and administrataive - rig release penalty

-

$

-

-

$

-

-

$

-

-

$

-

-

$

-

532

$

-

532

$

-

General and administrative - bad debt expense

200

$

-

200

$

-

-

$

-

-

$

-

-

$

-

(250)

$

-

(250)

$

-

Exit costs

12,104

$

0.06

21,661

$

0.03

11,115

$

0.06

36,069

$

0.19

11,065

$

0.06

12,088

$

0.06

70,337

$

0.09

Exit costs-stock based compensation

-

$

-

-

$

-

-

$

-

-

$

-

-

$

-

-

$

-

-

$

-

Non-cash stock compensation

(21,200)

$

(0.10)

68,351

$

0.09

73,343

$

0.39

(19,221)

$

(0.10)

5,795

$

0.03

1,963

$

0.01

61,880

$

0.08

Interest

54,004

$

0.27

218,043

$

0.28

45,101

$

0.24

38,863

$

0.21

37,173

$

0.19

35,725

$

0.18

156,862

$

0.20

Interest - amortization of deferred financing costs

2,358

$

0.01

9,293

$

0.01

2,074

$

0.01

3,138

$

0.02

1,563

$

0.01

1,508

$

0.01

8,283

$

0.01

Loss on early extinguishment of debt

-

$

-

98

$

-

69,210

$

-

22

$

-

-

$

-

261

$

-

69,493

$

-

Depletion, depreciation and amortization

92,427

$

0.46

364,555

$

0.47

85,604

$

0.46

86,498

$

0.46

90,471

$

0.46

90,847

$

0.45

353,420

$

0.46

Impairment of proved properties and other assets

-

$

-

-

$

-

-

$

-

-

$

-

-

$

-

-

$

-

-

$

-

Loss (gain) on sale of assets

23

$

-

(701)

$

-

(331)

$

-

(82)

$

-

(135)

$

-

139

$

-

(409)

$

-

Total costs and expenses

656,951

$

3.25

2,528,188

$

3.25

753,625

$

4.04

668,957

$

3.54

677,835

$

3.45

632,556

$

3.12

2,732,973

$

3.53

Income (loss) before income taxes

909,879

$

4.50

402,035

$

0.52

(572,889)

$

(3.07)

556,186

$

2.95

432,710

$

2.21

997,823

$

4.92

1,413,830

$

1.83

Income tax expense (benefit)

Current

763

$

-

7,984

$

0.01

4,751

$

0.03

9,000

$

0.05

6,981

$

0.04

(6,044)

$

(0.03)

14,688

$

0.02

Deferred

17,750

$

0.09

(17,727)

$

(0.02)

(120,832)

$

(0.65)

94,331

$

0.50

52,642

$

0.27

189,631

$

0.94

215,772

$

0.28

18,513

$

0.09

(9,743)

$

(0.01)

(116,081)

$

(0.62)

103,331

$

0.55

59,623

$

0.30

183,587

$

0.91

230,460

$

0.30

Net income (loss)

891,366

$

4.41

411,778

$

0.53

(456,808)

$

(2.45)

452,855

$

2.40

373,087

$

1.90

814,236

$

4.01

1,183,370

$

1.53

Production during the period (Mmcfe)

202,254

777,523

186,354

188,727

196,195

202,813

774,089

Net income (loss) per common share

Basic

$

3.57

$

1.65

$

(1.86)

$

1.81

$

1.52

$

3.38

$

4.79

Diluted

$

3.47

$

1.61

$

(1.86)

$

1.77

$

1.49

$

3.31

$

4.69

Weighted average common shares outstanding

Basic

243,369

242,862

245,350

243,492

239,768

234,948

240,858

Diluted

250,441

249,314

245,350

248,650

245,023

240,222

246,379

RANGE RESOURCES CORPORATION

TABLE 5

PER MCFE TRENDS CALCULATED EXCLUDING CERTAIN ITEMS, A NON-GAAP MEASURE

RECONCILATION BETWEEN GAAP AND NON-GAAP PROVIDED IN EACH EARNINGS RELEASE AND ON TABLE 1 FOR CURRENT PERIOD

(Table 4 presented on GAAP basis and Table 5 presented on Non-GAAP basis, as typically presented by analysts)

(Dollar amounts in thousands, except per mcfe)

4th Qtr 2021

Total Year 2021

1st Qtr 2022

2nd Qtr 2022

3rd Qtr 2022

4th Qtr 2022

Year 2022

Amount

/mcfe

Amount

/mcfe

Amount

/mcfe

Amount

/mcfe

Amount

/mcfe

Amount

/mcfe

Amount

/mcfe

Revenues

Natural Gas, NGL and Oil sales

$

1,140,520

$

5.64

$

3,215,027

$

4.13

$

1,032,351

$

5.54

$

1,356,892

$

7.19

$

1,435,152

$

7.31

$

1,086,697

$

5.36

$

4,911,092

$

6.60

Cash settlements on derivative financial instruments

(280,848)

$

(1.39)

(520,013)

$

(0.67)

(133,135)

$

(0.71)

(407,710)

$

(2.16)

(464,677)

$

(2.37)

(184,632)

$

(0.91)

(1,190,154)

$

(1.60)

Brokered natural gas and marketing

116,692

$

0.58

364,029

$

0.47

87,423

$

0.47

106,337

$

0.56

132,681

$

0.68

93,335

$

0.46

419,776

$

0.56

Total change in fair value related to derivatives prior to settlement

-

$

-

-

$

-

-

$

-

-

$

-

-

$

-

-

$

-

-

$

-

Loss on ARO settlement

-

$

-

-

$

-

-

$

-

-

$

-

-

$

-

-

$

-

-

$

-

Other

52

$

-

1,386

$

-

19

$

-

1,836

$

0.01

412

$

-

2,166

$

0.01

4,433

$

0.01

976,416

$

4.83

3,060,429

$

3.94

986,658

$

5.29

1,057,355

$

5.60

1,103,568

$

5.62

997,566

$

4.92

4,145,147

$

5.57

Expenses

Direct operating

17,193

$

0.09

70,598

$

0.09

19,058

$

0.10

19,485

$

0.10

20,695

$

0.11

20,579

$

0.10

79,816

$

0.11

Direct operating workovers

117

$

-

3,379

$

-

881

$

-

203

$

-

223

$

-

1,703

$

0.01

3,011

$

-

Direct operating stock-based compensation

-

$

-

-

$

-

-

$

-

-

$

-

-

$

-

-

$

-

-

$

-

Transportation, gathering and compression

320,785

$

1.59

1,174,469

$

1.51

297,787

$

1.60

320,407

$

1.70

323,019

$

1.65

294,228

$

1.45

1,235,441

$

1.66

Transportation, gathering and compression settlements

-

$

-

-

$

-

-

$

-

-

$

-

-

$

-

-

$

-

-

$

-

Taxes other than income

9,515

$

0.05

30,648

$

0.04

7,079

$

0.04

8,053

$

0.04

9,057

$

0.05

11,178

$

0.06

35,367

$

0.05

Brokered natural gas and marketing

119,656

$

0.59

365,494

$

0.47

92,604

$

0.50

109,423

$

0.58

126,622

$

0.65

95,960

$

0.47

424,609

$

0.57

Brokered natural gas and marketing stock based compensation

-

$

-

-

$

-

-

$

-

-

$

-

-

$

-

-

$

-

-

$

-

Exploration

6,717

$

0.03

22,048

$

0.03

4,247

$

0.02

7,188

$

0.04

7,105

$

0.04

6,654

$

0.03

25,194

$

0.03

Exploration stock-based compensation

-

$

-

-

$

-

-

$

-

-

$

-

-

$

-

-

$

-

-

$

-

Abandonment and impairment of unproved properties

-

$

-

-

$

-

-

$

-

-

$

-

-

$

-

-

$

-

-

$

-

General and administrative

30,331

$

0.15

119,677

$

0.15

30,473

$

0.16

32,434

$

0.17

30,085

$

0.15

31,290

$

0.15

124,282

$

0.17

General and administrative stock-based compensation

-

$

-

-

$

-

-

$

-

-

$

-

-

$

-

-

$

-

-

$

-

General and administrative - legal settlements

-

$

-

-

$

-

-

$

-

-

$

-

-

$

-

-

$

-

-

$

-

General and administrative - rig release penalty

-

$

-

-

$

-

-

$

-

-

$

-

-

$

-

532

$

-

532

$

-

General and administrative - bad debt expense

200

$

-

200

$

-

-

$

-

-

$

-

-

$

-

(250)

$

-

(250)

$

-

Exit costs

-

$

-

-

$

-

-

$

-

-

$

-

-

$

-

-

$

-

-

$

-

Exit costs - stock based compensation

-

$

-

-

$

-

-

$

-

-

$

-

-

$

-

-

$

-

-

$

-

Interest

54,004

$

0.27

218,043

$

0.28

45,101

$

0.24

38,863

$

0.21

37,173

$

0.19

35,725

$

0.18

156,862

$

0.21

Interest - amortization of deferred financing costs

2,358

$

0.01

9,293

$

0.01

2,074

$

0.01

3,138

$

0.02

1,563

$

0.01

1,508

$

0.01

8,283

$

0.01

Loss on early extinguishment of debt

-

$

-

-

$

-

-

$

-

-

$

-

-

$

-

-

$

-

-

$

-

Depletion, depreciation and amortization

92,427

$

0.46

364,555

$

0.47

85,604

$

0.46

86,498

$

0.46

90,471

$

0.46

90,847

$

0.45

353,420

$

0.47

Impairment of proved properties and other assets

-

$

-

-

$

-

-

$

-

-

$

-

-

$

-

-

$

-

-

$

-

Loss (gain) on the sale of assets

-

$

-

-

$

-

-

$

-

-

$

-

-

$

-

-

$

-

-

$

-

653,303

$

3.23

2,378,404

$

3.06

584,908

$

3.14

625,692

$

3.32

646,013

$

3.29

589,954

$

2.91

2,446,567

$

3.29

Income before income taxes

323,113

$

1.60

682,025

$

0.88

401,750

$

2.16

431,663

$

2.29

457,555

$

2.33

407,612

$

2.01

1,698,580

$

2.28

Income tax expense (benefit)

Current

763

$

-

7,984

$

0.01

4,751

$

0.03

9,000

$

0.05

6,981

$

0.04

(6,044)

$

(0.03)

14,688

$

0.02

Deferred

80,778

$

0.40

170,506

$

0.22

100,438

$

0.54

107,916

$

0.57

114,389

$

0.58

101,903

$

0.50

424,645

$

0.57

81,541

$

0.40

178,490

$

0.23

105,189

$

0.56

116,916

$

0.62

121,370

$

0.62

95,859

$

0.47

439,333

$

0.59

Net income

241,572

$

1.19

503,535

$

0.65

296,562

$

1.59

314,747

$

1.67

336,185

$

1.71

311,753

$

1.54

1,259,247

$

1.69

Production during the period (Mmcfe)

202,254

777,523

186,354

188,727

196,195

202,813

744,089

Net income per common share:

Basic

$

0.99

$

2.07

$

1.21

$

1.29

$

1.40

$

1.33

$

5.23

Diluted

$

0.96

$

2.02

$

1.18

$

1.27

$

1.37

$

1.30

$

5.11

Weighted average common shares outstanding

Basic

243,369

242,862

245,350

243,492

239,768

234,948

240,858

Diluted

250,441

249,314

251,132

248,650

245,023

240,222

246,379

Disclaimer

Range Resources Corporation published this content on 27 February 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 February 2023 22:01:30 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
All news about RANGE RESOURCES CORPORATION
05:02pRange Resources : 4Q22 Supplemental Tables
PU
05:02pRange Resources : 4Q 2022 - Details of Hedging
PU
05:02pRange Resources : Company Presentation – February 27, 2023
PU
04:51pRANGE RESOURCES CORP MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND R..
AQ
04:40pEarnings Flash (RRC) RANGE RESOURCES CORPORATION Posts Q4 Revenue $1.63B, vs. Street Es..
MT
04:36pRange Announces Fourth Quarter 2022 Results and 2023 Guidance
AQ
04:17pSeagen, Union Pacific rise; Range Resources, Tegna fall
AQ
02/24Pioneer Natural Resources Reportedly Mulls Buying Range Resources
MT
02/24Pioneer Natural Reportedly Considering Acquisition of Range Resources
MT
02/24Range Resources Rises Past 12% After Report Pioneer Natural Resources Considering Acqui..
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on RANGE RESOURCES CORPORATION
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 3 531 M - -
Net income 2022 662 M - -
Net Debt 2022 1 962 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 10,2x
Yield 2022 0,57%
Capitalization 6 603 M 6 603 M -
EV / Sales 2022 2,43x
EV / Sales 2023 2,41x
Nbr of Employees 527
Free-Float 89,3%
Chart RANGE RESOURCES CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Range Resources Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends RANGE RESOURCES CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 26
Last Close Price 28,26 $
Average target price 31,88 $
Spread / Average Target 12,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Jeffrey L. Ventura Chief Operating Officer
Mark S. Scucchi Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Gregory Gene Maxwell Chairman
Dennis L. Degner Chief Operating Officer & Senior Vice President
James M. Funk Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
RANGE RESOURCES CORPORATION12.95%6 603
CHEVRON CORPORATION-9.52%309 663
CONOCOPHILLIPS-10.81%128 276
CNOOC LIMITED14.03%68 968
EOG RESOURCES, INC.-11.78%67 153
CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES LIMITED2.39%62 587