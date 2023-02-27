Range Resources : 4Q22 Supplemental Tables

RECONCILATION BETWEEN GAAP AND NON-GAAP PROVIDED IN EACH EARNINGS RELEASE AND ON TABLE 1 FOR CURRENT PERIOD

PER MCFE TRENDS CALCULATED EXCLUDING CERTAIN ITEMS, A NON-GAAP MEASURE

(Table 4 presented on GAAP basis and Table 5 presented on Non-GAAP basis, as typically presented by analysts)

(Dollar amounts in thousands, except per mcfe)

4th Qtr 2021 Total Year 2021 1st Qtr 2022 2nd Qtr 2022 3rd Qtr 2022 4th Qtr 2022 Year 2022

Amount /mcfe Amount /mcfe Amount /mcfe Amount /mcfe Amount /mcfe Amount /mcfe Amount /mcfe

Revenues

Natural Gas, NGL and Oil sales $ 1,140,520 $ 5.64 $ 3,215,027 $ 4.13 $ 1,032,351 $ 5.54 $ 1,356,892 $ 7.19 $ 1,435,152 $ 7.31 $ 1,086,697 $ 5.36 $ 4,911,092 $ 6.60

Cash settlements on derivative financial instruments (280,848) $ (1.39) (520,013) $ (0.67) (133,135) $ (0.71) (407,710) $ (2.16) (464,677) $ (2.37) (184,632) $ (0.91) (1,190,154) $ (1.60)

Brokered natural gas and marketing 116,692 $ 0.58 364,029 $ 0.47 87,423 $ 0.47 106,337 $ 0.56 132,681 $ 0.68 93,335 $ 0.46 419,776 $ 0.56

Total change in fair value related to derivatives prior to settlement - $ - - $ - - $ - - $ - - $ - - $ - - $ -

Loss on ARO settlement - $ - - $ - - $ - - $ - - $ - - $ - - $ -

Other 52 $ - 1,386 $ - 19 $ - 1,836 $ 0.01 412 $ - 2,166 $ 0.01 4,433 $ 0.01

976,416 $ 4.83 3,060,429 $ 3.94 986,658 $ 5.29 1,057,355 $ 5.60 1,103,568 $ 5.62 997,566 $ 4.92 4,145,147 $ 5.57

Expenses

Direct operating 17,193 $ 0.09 70,598 $ 0.09 19,058 $ 0.10 19,485 $ 0.10 20,695 $ 0.11 20,579 $ 0.10 79,816 $ 0.11

Direct operating workovers 117 $ - 3,379 $ - 881 $ - 203 $ - 223 $ - 1,703 $ 0.01 3,011 $ -

Direct operating stock-based compensation - $ - - $ - - $ - - $ - - $ - - $ - - $ -

Transportation, gathering and compression 320,785 $ 1.59 1,174,469 $ 1.51 297,787 $ 1.60 320,407 $ 1.70 323,019 $ 1.65 294,228 $ 1.45 1,235,441 $ 1.66

Transportation, gathering and compression settlements - $ - - $ - - $ - - $ - - $ - - $ - - $ -

Taxes other than income 9,515 $ 0.05 30,648 $ 0.04 7,079 $ 0.04 8,053 $ 0.04 9,057 $ 0.05 11,178 $ 0.06 35,367 $ 0.05

Brokered natural gas and marketing 119,656 $ 0.59 365,494 $ 0.47 92,604 $ 0.50 109,423 $ 0.58 126,622 $ 0.65 95,960 $ 0.47 424,609 $ 0.57

Brokered natural gas and marketing stock based compensation - $ - - $ - - $ - - $ - - $ - - $ - - $ -

Exploration 6,717 $ 0.03 22,048 $ 0.03 4,247 $ 0.02 7,188 $ 0.04 7,105 $ 0.04 6,654 $ 0.03 25,194 $ 0.03

Exploration stock-based compensation - $ - - $ - - $ - - $ - - $ - - $ - - $ -

Abandonment and impairment of unproved properties - $ - - $ - - $ - - $ - - $ - - $ - - $ -

General and administrative 30,331 $ 0.15 119,677 $ 0.15 30,473 $ 0.16 32,434 $ 0.17 30,085 $ 0.15 31,290 $ 0.15 124,282 $ 0.17

General and administrative stock-based compensation - $ - - $ - - $ - - $ - - $ - - $ - - $ -

General and administrative - legal settlements - $ - - $ - - $ - - $ - - $ - - $ - - $ -

General and administrative - rig release penalty - $ - - $ - - $ - - $ - - $ - 532 $ - 532 $ -

General and administrative - bad debt expense 200 $ - 200 $ - - $ - - $ - - $ - (250) $ - (250) $ -

Exit costs - $ - - $ - - $ - - $ - - $ - - $ - - $ -

Exit costs - stock based compensation - $ - - $ - - $ - - $ - - $ - - $ - - $ -

Interest 54,004 $ 0.27 218,043 $ 0.28 45,101 $ 0.24 38,863 $ 0.21 37,173 $ 0.19 35,725 $ 0.18 156,862 $ 0.21

Interest - amortization of deferred financing costs 2,358 $ 0.01 9,293 $ 0.01 2,074 $ 0.01 3,138 $ 0.02 1,563 $ 0.01 1,508 $ 0.01 8,283 $ 0.01

Loss on early extinguishment of debt - $ - - $ - - $ - - $ - - $ - - $ - - $ -

Depletion, depreciation and amortization 92,427 $ 0.46 364,555 $ 0.47 85,604 $ 0.46 86,498 $ 0.46 90,471 $ 0.46 90,847 $ 0.45 353,420 $ 0.47

Impairment of proved properties and other assets - $ - - $ - - $ - - $ - - $ - - $ - - $ -

Loss (gain) on the sale of assets - $ - - $ - - $ - - $ - - $ - - $ - - $ -

653,303 $ 3.23 2,378,404 $ 3.06 584,908 $ 3.14 625,692 $ 3.32 646,013 $ 3.29 589,954 $ 2.91 2,446,567 $ 3.29

Income before income taxes 323,113 $ 1.60 682,025 $ 0.88 401,750 $ 2.16 431,663 $ 2.29 457,555 $ 2.33 407,612 $ 2.01 1,698,580 $ 2.28

Income tax expense (benefit)

Current 763 $ - 7,984 $ 0.01 4,751 $ 0.03 9,000 $ 0.05 6,981 $ 0.04 (6,044) $ (0.03) 14,688 $ 0.02

Deferred 80,778 $ 0.40 170,506 $ 0.22 100,438 $ 0.54 107,916 $ 0.57 114,389 $ 0.58 101,903 $ 0.50 424,645 $ 0.57

81,541 $ 0.40 178,490 $ 0.23 105,189 $ 0.56 116,916 $ 0.62 121,370 $ 0.62 95,859 $ 0.47 439,333 $ 0.59

Net income 241,572 $ 1.19 503,535 $ 0.65 296,562 $ 1.59 314,747 $ 1.67 336,185 $ 1.71 311,753 $ 1.54 1,259,247 $ 1.69

Production during the period (Mmcfe) 202,254 777,523 186,354 188,727 196,195 202,813 744,089

Net income per common share:

Basic $ 0.99 $ 2.07 $ 1.21 $ 1.29 $ 1.40 $ 1.33 $ 5.23

Diluted $ 0.96 $ 2.02 $ 1.18 $ 1.27 $ 1.37 $ 1.30 $ 5.11

Weighted average common shares outstanding

Basic 243,369 242,862 245,350 243,492 239,768 234,948 240,858