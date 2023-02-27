Range Resources : 4Q22 Supplemental Tables
RANGE RESOURCES CORPORATION
TABLE 1
CALCULATION OF CASH FLOW EXCLUDING CERTAIN ITEMS
A NON-GAAP MEASURE
(Dollar amounts in thousands, except per share)
Quarter Ended December 31,
Twelve Months Ended December 31,
2022
2021
2022
2021
Per
Per
Per
Per
Amount
Share
Amount
Share
Amount
Share
Amount
Share
Net income as reported
$
814,236
$
3.31
$
891,366
$
3.47
$
1,183,370
$
4.69
$
411,778
$
1.61
Less certain items not included by analysts -
Losses (gains)on sales of assets
139
0.00
23
0.00
(409)
(0.00)
(701)
(0.00)
Total change in fair value of related to derivatives prior to settlement (gains) losses
1
(632,813)
(2.63)
(590,414)
(2.36)
(1,648)
(0.01)
130,203
0.52
Transportation, gathering, processing and compression settlements
-
-
-
-
7,500
0.03
-
-
Abandonment and impairment of unproved properties
16,289
0.07
-
-
28,608
0.12
7,206
0.03
(Gain) loss on ARO settlement
-
-
-
-
(8)
(0.00)
3
0.00
Loss on early extinguishment of debt
261
0.00
-
-
69,493
0.28
98
-
Lawsuit settlements
722
0.00
510
0.00
1,498
0.01
8,885
0.04
Rig release penalty
532
0.00
-
-
532
0.00
-
-
Exit costs
12,088
0.05
12,104
0.05
70,337
0.29
21,661
0.09
Non-cash stock compensation (income)
2
1,963
0.01
(21,200)
(0.08)
61,880
0.25
68,351
0.27
Other stock-based compensation adjustments
5
11,140
0.05
12,211
0.05
47,499
0.19
44,284
0.18
Deferred tax benefit on special items
147,420
0.61
146,692
0.59
(71,320)
(0.29)
(69,998)
(0.28)
Discrete tax items
(60,224)
(0.25)
(209,720)
(0.84)
(138,085)
(0.56)
(118,235)
(0.47)
Total certain items
(502,483)
(2.09)
(649,794)
(2.59)
75,877
0.31
91,757
0.37
Net income excluding certain items, non-GAAP measure
$
311,753
$
1.30
$
241,572
$
0.96
$
1,259,247
$
5.11
$
503,535
$
2.02
Add back:
DD&A
90,847
92,427
353,420
364,555
Deferred income taxes, excluding special items
102,435
80,778
425,177
170,506
Exploration expense
6,654
6,717
25,194
22,048
Allowance for bad debt expense
(250)
200
(250)
200
Amortization of debt issuance costs and discount
3
1,508
2,358
8,283
9,293
Discretionary cash flow, a non-GAAP measure
$
512,947
$
424,052
21%
$
2,071,071
$
1,070,137
94%
Dilutive average shares outstanding, a non-GAAP measure
4
240,222
250,441
-4%
246,379
249,314
-1%
Cash flow per share, a non-GAAP measure comparable to analysts
$
2.14
$
1.69
27%
$
8.41
$
4.29
96%
Included in Derivative fair value on Range's statement of operations.
Mark-to-marketof the Company's common stock and marketable securities held in the deferred comp plan.
Included in Interest expense on Range's statement of operations.
Dilutive shares outstanding excludes treasury shares contained in deferred comp plan and includes dilutive effect of restricted stock equity awards and performance shares, if any.
Included in direct operating, brokered natural gas and marketing, exploration and general and administrative expenses on Range's statement of operations.
RANGE RESOURCES CORPORATION
TABLE 2
CALCULATION OF EBITDAX, NET DEBT AND NET DEBT/EBTIDAX EXCLUDING CERTAIN ITEMS
A NON-GAAP MEASURE
(Dollar amounts in thousands)
Quarter Ended December 31,
Twelve Months Ended December 31,
2022
2021
2022
2021
Total revenues, as reported
$
1,630,379
$
1,566,830
4%
$
4,146,803
$
2,930,223
42%
Less certain items not included by analysts -
(Gain) loss on ARO settlement
-
-
(8)
3
Total change in fair value related to derivatives prior to settlement
(632,813)
(590,414)
(1,648)
130,203
Total revenues excluding certain items
$
997,566
$
976,416
2%
$
4,145,147
$
3,060,429
35%
Less expenses:
Direct operating
22,658
17,634
84,286
75,287
Less direct operating stock-based compensation
(376)
(324)
(1,459)
(1,310)
Transportation, gathering, processing and compression
294,228
320,785
1,242,941
1,174,469
Less transportation, gathering, processing and compression settlements
-
-
(7,500)
-
Taxes other than income
11,178
9,515
35,367
30,648
Brokered natural gas and marketing
96,531
120,111
427,048
367,288
Less brokered natural gas and marketing stock-based compensation
(571)
(455)
(2,439)
(1,794)
General and administrative as reported
42,072
42,082
168,085
168,435
Less G&A stock-based compensation
(9,778)
(11,041)
(42,023)
(39,673)
Less lawsuit settlements
(722)
(510)
(1,498)
(8,885)
455,220
497,797
-9%
1,902,808
1,764,465
8%
EBITDAX excluding certain items, a non-GAAP measure
$
542,346
$
478,619
13%
$
2,242,339
$
1,295,964
73%
Total net debt:
Total debt before debt issuance/premium costs
$
1,869,000
$
2,950,452
$
1,869,000
$
2,950,452
Less: Cash and Cash Equivalents
(207)
(214,422)
(207)
(214,422)
Total net debt - a non-GAAP measure
$
1,868,793
$
2,736,030
$
1,868,793
$
2,736,030
Net Debt/Latest Twelve Months (LTM) EBITDAX, excluding certain items:
Total net debt, from above
$
1,868,793
$
2,736,030
$
1,868,793
$
2,736,030
Latest Twelve Months EBITDAX excluding certain items
2,242,339
1,295,964
2,242,339
1,295,964
Net Debt/LTM EBITDAX excluding certain items, a non-GAAP measure
0.8
2.1
0.8
2.1
RANGE RESOURCES CORPORATION
TABLE 3
CALCULATION OF CASH MARGINS, A NON-GAAP MEASURE
(Dollar amounts in thousands, except per mcfe)
Quarter Ended December 31,
Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2022
2022
2021
2022
2021
Per
Per
Per
Per
Amount
Mcfe
Amount
Mcfe
Amount
Mcfe
Amount
Mcfe
Revenues
Natural Gas, NGL and Oil Sales
$
1,086,697
$
5.36
$
1,140,520
$
5.64
$
4,911,092
$
6.34
$
3,215,027
$
4.13
Cash settlements on derivative financial instruments
(184,632)
(0.91)
(280,848)
(1.39)
(1,190,154)
(1.54)
(520,013)
(0.67)
Brokered natural gas and marketing
1
93,335
0.46
116,692
0.58
419,776
0.54
364,029
0.47
Cash revenues applicable to production
995,400
4.91
976,364
4.83
2%
4,140,714
5.35
3,059,043
3.93
36%
Expenses
Direct operating
22,658
0.11
17,634
0.09
84,286
0.11
75,287
0.10
Less direct operating stock-based compensation
(376)
(0.00)
(324)
(0.00)
(1,459)
(0.00)
(1,310)
(0.00)
Transportation, gathering, processing and compression
294,228
1.45
320,785
1.59
1,242,941
1.61
1,174,469
1.51
Less transportation, gathering, processing and compression settlements
-
-
-
-
(7,500)
(0.01)
-
-
Taxes other than income
2
11,178
0.06
9,515
0.05
35,367
0.05
30,648
0.04
Brokered natural gas and marketing
96,531
0.48
120,111
0.59
427,048
0.55
367,288
0.47
Less brokered natural gas and marketing stock-based compensation
(571)
(0.00)
(455)
(0.00)
(2,439)
(0.00)
(1,794)
(0.00)
General and administrative as reported
42,072
0.21
42,082
0.21
168,085
0.22
168,435
0.22
Less G&A stock-based compensation
(9,778)
(0.05)
(11,041)
(0.05)
(42,023)
(0.05)
(39,673)
(0.05)
Less lawsuit settlements
(722)
(0.00)
(510)
(0.00)
(1,498)
(0.00)
(8,885)
(0.01)
Interest expense as reported
37,233
0.18
56,362
0.28
165,145
0.21
227,336
0.29
Less amortization of deferred financing costs
(1,508)
(0.01)
(2,358)
(0.01)
(8,283)
(0.01)
(9,293)
(0.01)
Cash expenses
490,945
2.42
551,801
2.73
-11%
2,059,670
2.66
1,982,508
2.55
4%
Cash margins, a non-GAAP measure
$
504,455
$
2.49
$
424,563
$
2.10
18%
$
2,081,044
$
2.69
$
1,076,535
$
1.38
94%
Mmcfe produced during period
202,813
202,254
0%
774,089
777,523
0%
Includes revenue from brokered gas and gas marketing
Includes production taxes which are payable on the market value of commodities, not hedged amounts.
RANGE RESOURCES CORPORATION
TABLE 4
PER MCFE TRENDS CALCULATED ON GAAP REPORTED NET INCOME
(Dollar amounts in thousands, except per mcfe)
4th Qtr 2021
Year 2021
1st Qtr 2022
2nd Qtr 2022
3rd Qtr 2022
4th Qtr 2022
Year 2022
Amount
/mcfe
Amount
/mcfe
Amount
/mcfe
Amount
/mcfe
Amount
/mcfe
Amount
/mcfe
Amount
/mcfe
Revenues and other income:
Natural Gas, NGL and Oil sales
$
1,140,520
$
5.64
$
3,215,027
$
4.13
$
1,032,351
$
5.54
$
1,356,892
$
7.19
$
1,435,152
$
7.31
$
1,086,697
$
5.36
$
4,911,092
$
6.34
Cash settlements on derivative financial instruments
(280,848)
$
(1.39)
(520,013)
$
(0.67)
(133,135)
$
(0.71)
(407,710)
$
(2.16)
(464,677)
$
(2.37)
(184,632)
$
(0.91)
(1,190,154)
$
(1.54)
Brokered natural gas and marketing
116,692
$
0.58
364,029
$
0.47
87,423
$
0.47
106,337
$
0.56
132,681
$
0.68
93,335
$
0.46
419,776
$
0.54
Total change in fair value related to derivatives prior to settlement
590,414
$
2.92
(130,203)
$
(0.17)
(805,922)
$
(4.32)
167,788
$
0.89
6,969
$
0.04
632,813
$
3.12
1,648
$
-
(Gain) loss on ARO settlement
-
$
-
(3)
$
-
-
$
-
-
$
-
8
$
-
-
$
-
8
$
-
Other
52
$
-
1,386
$
-
19
$
-
1,836
$
0.01
412
$
-
2,166
$
0.01
4,433
$
0.01
Total revenues and other income
1,566,830
$
7.75
2,930,223
$
3.77
180,736
$
0.97
1,225,143
$
6.49
1,110,545
$
5.66
1,630,379
$
8.04
4,146,803
$
5.36
Costs and expenses:
Direct operating
17,193
$
0.09
70,598
$
0.09
19,058
$
0.10
19,485
$
0.10
20,695
$
0.11
20,579
$
0.10
79,816
$
0.10
Direct operating workovers
117
$
-
3,379
$
-
881
$
-
203
$
-
223
$
-
1,703
$
0.01
3,011
$
-
Direct operating stock-based compensation
324
$
-
1,310
$
-
349
$
-
362
$
-
372
$
-
376
$
-
1,459
$
-
Transportation, gathering and compression
320,785
$
1.59
1,174,469
$
1.51
297,787
$
1.60
320,407
$
1.70
323,019
$
1.65
294,228
$
1.45
1,235,441
$
1.60
Transportation, gathering and compression settlements
-
$
-
-
$
-
-
$
-
7,500
$
0.04
-
$
-
-
$
-
7,500
$
0.01
Taxes other than income
9,515
$
0.05
30,648
$
0.04
7,079
$
0.04
8,053
$
0.04
9,057
$
0.05
11,178
$
0.06
35,367
$
0.05
Brokered natural gas and marketing
119,656
$
0.59
365,494
$
0.47
92,604
$
0.50
109,423
$
0.58
126,622
$
0.65
95,960
$
0.47
424,609
$
0.55
Brokered natural gas and marketing stock based-compensation
455
$
-
1,794
$
-
519
$
-
686
$
-
663
$
-
571
$
-
2,439
$
-
Exploration
6,717
$
0.03
22,048
$
0.03
4,247
$
0.02
7,188
$
0.04
7,105
$
0.04
6,654
$
0.03
25,194
$
0.03
Exploration stock-based compensation
391
$
-
1,507
$
-
452
$
-
318
$
-
393
$
-
415
$
-
1,578
$
-
Abandonment and impairment of unproved properties
-
$
-
7,206
$
0.01
1,996
$
0.01
7,137
$
0.04
3,186
$
0.02
16,289
$
0.08
28,608
$
0.04
General and administrative
30,331
$
0.15
119,677
$
0.15
30,473
$
0.16
32,434
$
0.17
30,085
$
0.15
31,290
$
0.15
124,282
$
0.16
General and administrative stock-based compensation
11,041
$
0.05
39,673
$
0.05
11,573
$
0.06
10,270
$
0.05
10,402
$
0.05
9,778
$
0.05
42,023
$
0.05
General and administrative - legal settlements
510
$
-
8,885
$
0.01
491
$
-
204
$
-
81
$
-
722
$
-
1,498
$
-
General and administrataive - rig release penalty
-
$
-
-
$
-
-
$
-
-
$
-
-
$
-
532
$
-
532
$
-
General and administrative - bad debt expense
200
$
-
200
$
-
-
$
-
-
$
-
-
$
-
(250)
$
-
(250)
$
-
Exit costs
12,104
$
0.06
21,661
$
0.03
11,115
$
0.06
36,069
$
0.19
11,065
$
0.06
12,088
$
0.06
70,337
$
0.09
Exit costs-stock based compensation
-
$
-
-
$
-
-
$
-
-
$
-
-
$
-
-
$
-
-
$
-
Non-cash stock compensation
(21,200)
$
(0.10)
68,351
$
0.09
73,343
$
0.39
(19,221)
$
(0.10)
5,795
$
0.03
1,963
$
0.01
61,880
$
0.08
Interest
54,004
$
0.27
218,043
$
0.28
45,101
$
0.24
38,863
$
0.21
37,173
$
0.19
35,725
$
0.18
156,862
$
0.20
Interest - amortization of deferred financing costs
2,358
$
0.01
9,293
$
0.01
2,074
$
0.01
3,138
$
0.02
1,563
$
0.01
1,508
$
0.01
8,283
$
0.01
Loss on early extinguishment of debt
-
$
-
98
$
-
69,210
$
-
22
$
-
-
$
-
261
$
-
69,493
$
-
Depletion, depreciation and amortization
92,427
$
0.46
364,555
$
0.47
85,604
$
0.46
86,498
$
0.46
90,471
$
0.46
90,847
$
0.45
353,420
$
0.46
Impairment of proved properties and other assets
-
$
-
-
$
-
-
$
-
-
$
-
-
$
-
-
$
-
-
$
-
Loss (gain) on sale of assets
23
$
-
(701)
$
-
(331)
$
-
(82)
$
-
(135)
$
-
139
$
-
(409)
$
-
Total costs and expenses
656,951
$
3.25
2,528,188
$
3.25
753,625
$
4.04
668,957
$
3.54
677,835
$
3.45
632,556
$
3.12
2,732,973
$
3.53
Income (loss) before income taxes
909,879
$
4.50
402,035
$
0.52
(572,889)
$
(3.07)
556,186
$
2.95
432,710
$
2.21
997,823
$
4.92
1,413,830
$
1.83
Income tax expense (benefit)
Current
763
$
-
7,984
$
0.01
4,751
$
0.03
9,000
$
0.05
6,981
$
0.04
(6,044)
$
(0.03)
14,688
$
0.02
Deferred
17,750
$
0.09
(17,727)
$
(0.02)
(120,832)
$
(0.65)
94,331
$
0.50
52,642
$
0.27
189,631
$
0.94
215,772
$
0.28
18,513
$
0.09
(9,743)
$
(0.01)
(116,081)
$
(0.62)
103,331
$
0.55
59,623
$
0.30
183,587
$
0.91
230,460
$
0.30
Net income (loss)
891,366
$
4.41
411,778
$
0.53
(456,808)
$
(2.45)
452,855
$
2.40
373,087
$
1.90
814,236
$
4.01
1,183,370
$
1.53
Production during the period (Mmcfe)
202,254
777,523
186,354
188,727
196,195
202,813
774,089
Net income (loss) per common share
Basic
$
3.57
$
1.65
$
(1.86)
$
1.81
$
1.52
$
3.38
$
4.79
Diluted
$
3.47
$
1.61
$
(1.86)
$
1.77
$
1.49
$
3.31
$
4.69
Weighted average common shares outstanding
Basic
243,369
242,862
245,350
243,492
239,768
234,948
240,858
Diluted
250,441
249,314
245,350
248,650
245,023
240,222
246,379
RANGE RESOURCES CORPORATION
TABLE 5
PER MCFE TRENDS CALCULATED EXCLUDING CERTAIN ITEMS, A NON-GAAP MEASURE
RECONCILATION BETWEEN GAAP AND NON-GAAP PROVIDED IN EACH EARNINGS RELEASE AND ON TABLE 1 FOR CURRENT PERIOD
(Table 4 presented on GAAP basis and Table 5 presented on Non-GAAP basis, as typically presented by analysts)
(Dollar amounts in thousands, except per mcfe)
4th Qtr 2021
Total Year 2021
1st Qtr 2022
2nd Qtr 2022
3rd Qtr 2022
4th Qtr 2022
Year 2022
Amount
/mcfe
Amount
/mcfe
Amount
/mcfe
Amount
/mcfe
Amount
/mcfe
Amount
/mcfe
Amount
/mcfe
Revenues
Natural Gas, NGL and Oil sales
$
1,140,520
$
5.64
$
3,215,027
$
4.13
$
1,032,351
$
5.54
$
1,356,892
$
7.19
$
1,435,152
$
7.31
$
1,086,697
$
5.36
$
4,911,092
$
6.60
Cash settlements on derivative financial instruments
(280,848)
$
(1.39)
(520,013)
$
(0.67)
(133,135)
$
(0.71)
(407,710)
$
(2.16)
(464,677)
$
(2.37)
(184,632)
$
(0.91)
(1,190,154)
$
(1.60)
Brokered natural gas and marketing
116,692
$
0.58
364,029
$
0.47
87,423
$
0.47
106,337
$
0.56
132,681
$
0.68
93,335
$
0.46
419,776
$
0.56
Total change in fair value related to derivatives prior to settlement
-
$
-
-
$
-
-
$
-
-
$
-
-
$
-
-
$
-
-
$
-
Loss on ARO settlement
-
$
-
-
$
-
-
$
-
-
$
-
-
$
-
-
$
-
-
$
-
Other
52
$
-
1,386
$
-
19
$
-
1,836
$
0.01
412
$
-
2,166
$
0.01
4,433
$
0.01
976,416
$
4.83
3,060,429
$
3.94
986,658
$
5.29
1,057,355
$
5.60
1,103,568
$
5.62
997,566
$
4.92
4,145,147
$
5.57
Expenses
Direct operating
17,193
$
0.09
70,598
$
0.09
19,058
$
0.10
19,485
$
0.10
20,695
$
0.11
20,579
$
0.10
79,816
$
0.11
Direct operating workovers
117
$
-
3,379
$
-
881
$
-
203
$
-
223
$
-
1,703
$
0.01
3,011
$
-
Direct operating stock-based compensation
-
$
-
-
$
-
-
$
-
-
$
-
-
$
-
-
$
-
-
$
-
Transportation, gathering and compression
320,785
$
1.59
1,174,469
$
1.51
297,787
$
1.60
320,407
$
1.70
323,019
$
1.65
294,228
$
1.45
1,235,441
$
1.66
Transportation, gathering and compression settlements
-
$
-
-
$
-
-
$
-
-
$
-
-
$
-
-
$
-
-
$
-
Taxes other than income
9,515
$
0.05
30,648
$
0.04
7,079
$
0.04
8,053
$
0.04
9,057
$
0.05
11,178
$
0.06
35,367
$
0.05
Brokered natural gas and marketing
119,656
$
0.59
365,494
$
0.47
92,604
$
0.50
109,423
$
0.58
126,622
$
0.65
95,960
$
0.47
424,609
$
0.57
Brokered natural gas and marketing stock based compensation
-
$
-
-
$
-
-
$
-
-
$
-
-
$
-
-
$
-
-
$
-
Exploration
6,717
$
0.03
22,048
$
0.03
4,247
$
0.02
7,188
$
0.04
7,105
$
0.04
6,654
$
0.03
25,194
$
0.03
Exploration stock-based compensation
-
$
-
-
$
-
-
$
-
-
$
-
-
$
-
-
$
-
-
$
-
Abandonment and impairment of unproved properties
-
$
-
-
$
-
-
$
-
-
$
-
-
$
-
-
$
-
-
$
-
General and administrative
30,331
$
0.15
119,677
$
0.15
30,473
$
0.16
32,434
$
0.17
30,085
$
0.15
31,290
$
0.15
124,282
$
0.17
General and administrative stock-based compensation
-
$
-
-
$
-
-
$
-
-
$
-
-
$
-
-
$
-
-
$
-
General and administrative - legal settlements
-
$
-
-
$
-
-
$
-
-
$
-
-
$
-
-
$
-
-
$
-
General and administrative - rig release penalty
-
$
-
-
$
-
-
$
-
-
$
-
-
$
-
532
$
-
532
$
-
General and administrative - bad debt expense
200
$
-
200
$
-
-
$
-
-
$
-
-
$
-
(250)
$
-
(250)
$
-
Exit costs
-
$
-
-
$
-
-
$
-
-
$
-
-
$
-
-
$
-
-
$
-
Exit costs - stock based compensation
-
$
-
-
$
-
-
$
-
-
$
-
-
$
-
-
$
-
-
$
-
Interest
54,004
$
0.27
218,043
$
0.28
45,101
$
0.24
38,863
$
0.21
37,173
$
0.19
35,725
$
0.18
156,862
$
0.21
Interest - amortization of deferred financing costs
2,358
$
0.01
9,293
$
0.01
2,074
$
0.01
3,138
$
0.02
1,563
$
0.01
1,508
$
0.01
8,283
$
0.01
Loss on early extinguishment of debt
-
$
-
-
$
-
-
$
-
-
$
-
-
$
-
-
$
-
-
$
-
Depletion, depreciation and amortization
92,427
$
0.46
364,555
$
0.47
85,604
$
0.46
86,498
$
0.46
90,471
$
0.46
90,847
$
0.45
353,420
$
0.47
Impairment of proved properties and other assets
-
$
-
-
$
-
-
$
-
-
$
-
-
$
-
-
$
-
-
$
-
Loss (gain) on the sale of assets
-
$
-
-
$
-
-
$
-
-
$
-
-
$
-
-
$
-
-
$
-
653,303
$
3.23
2,378,404
$
3.06
584,908
$
3.14
625,692
$
3.32
646,013
$
3.29
589,954
$
2.91
2,446,567
$
3.29
Income before income taxes
323,113
$
1.60
682,025
$
0.88
401,750
$
2.16
431,663
$
2.29
457,555
$
2.33
407,612
$
2.01
1,698,580
$
2.28
Income tax expense (benefit)
Current
763
$
-
7,984
$
0.01
4,751
$
0.03
9,000
$
0.05
6,981
$
0.04
(6,044)
$
(0.03)
14,688
$
0.02
Deferred
80,778
$
0.40
170,506
$
0.22
100,438
$
0.54
107,916
$
0.57
114,389
$
0.58
101,903
$
0.50
424,645
$
0.57
81,541
$
0.40
178,490
$
0.23
105,189
$
0.56
116,916
$
0.62
121,370
$
0.62
95,859
$
0.47
439,333
$
0.59
Net income
241,572
$
1.19
503,535
$
0.65
296,562
$
1.59
314,747
$
1.67
336,185
$
1.71
311,753
$
1.54
1,259,247
$
1.69
Production during the period (Mmcfe)
202,254
777,523
186,354
188,727
196,195
202,813
744,089
Net income per common share:
Basic
$
0.99
$
2.07
$
1.21
$
1.29
$
1.40
$
1.33
$
5.23
Diluted
$
0.96
$
2.02
$
1.18
$
1.27
$
1.37
$
1.30
$
5.11
Weighted average common shares outstanding
Basic
243,369
242,862
245,350
243,492
239,768
234,948
240,858
Diluted
250,441
249,314
251,132
248,650
245,023
240,222
246,379
Sales 2022
3 531 M
-
-
Net income 2022
662 M
-
-
Net Debt 2022
1 962 M
-
-
P/E ratio 2022
10,2x
Yield 2022
0,57%
Capitalization
6 603 M
6 603 M
-
EV / Sales 2022
2,43x
EV / Sales 2023
2,41x
Nbr of Employees
527
Free-Float
89,3%
