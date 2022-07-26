Log in
    RRC   US75281A1097

RANGE RESOURCES CORPORATION

(RRC)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  02:08 2022-07-26 pm EDT
33.12 USD   +4.04%
10:25aCredit Suisse Raises Range Resources' Price Target to $35 from $34, Keeps Neutral Rating
MT
09:12aStifel Adjusts Price Target on Range Resources to $51 From $49, Maintains Buy Rating
MT
09:00aTRANSCRIPT : Range Resources Corporation, Q2 2022 Earnings Call, Jul 26, 2022
CI
Range Resources : Announces Second Quarter 2022 Results - Form 8-K

07/26/2022 | 01:30pm EDT
Range Announces Second Quarter 2022 Results

FORT WORTH, TEXAS, July 25, 2022…RANGE RESOURCES CORPORATION (NYSE: RRC) today announced its second quarter 2022 financial results.

Second Quarter 2022 Highlights -

Realizations before NYMEX hedges of $7.18 per mcfe, highest since 2008
Natural gas differentials, including basis hedging, averaged ($0.29) per mcf to NYMEX
Pre-hedge NGL realization of $42.65 per barrel, a premium of $0.11 per barrel above Mont Belvieu equivalent
Production averaged 2.1 Bcfe per day, approximately 70% natural gas
Second quarter capital spending was $127 million, approximately 27% of the 2022 budget
Repurchased 4.5 million shares at an average of $28.85 per share
Reduced total debt outstanding by $217 million following the retirement of 2022 senior notes in April
In June, received $29.5 million contingent payment from North Louisiana divestiture

Commenting on the quarter, Jeff Ventura, the Company's CEO said, "In the midst of a global energy crisis, the need for oil and gas production from the United States is more important than ever. In order for U.S. supply to meet growing domestic and global demand, however, there must be support for the required infrastructure, including permit approvals and construction of pipelines, compression, processing facilities and LNG export terminals. Range is well positioned to serve and benefit from this call on American natural gas supply given our access to multiple domestic and international markets for natural gas and NGLs and, more importantly, our multi-decade core inventory life in Appalachia.

As a result of increased commodity prices and continued efficient operations, Range delivered record free cash flow in the second quarter, allowing us to further reduce outstanding debt while increasing returns of capital to shareholders. At the end of the quarter, Range's leverage ratio was a record low for the Company at 1.2x, and as we rapidly approach our long-term balance sheet targets over the coming quarters, we will be well positioned to return additional capital to shareholders in the form of dividends and continued share repurchases. We continue to view share repurchases as a compelling investment, given what we see as a significant disconnect between Range's share price and the underlying value of our assets at current commodity futures pricing."

Financial Discussion

Except for generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP") reported amounts, specific expense categories exclude non-cash impairments, unrealized mark-to-market adjustment on derivatives, non-cash stock compensation and other items shown separately on the attached tables. "Unit costs" as used in this release are composed of direct operating, transportation, gathering, processing and compression, production, and ad valorem taxes, general and administrative, interest and depletion, depreciation and amortization costs divided by production. See "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" for a definition of each of the non-GAAP financial measures and the tables that reconcile each of the non-GAAP measures to their most directly comparable GAAP financial measure.

1

Second Quarter 2022 Results

GAAP revenues for second quarter 2022 totaled $1.23 billion, GAAP net cash provided from operating activities (including changes in working capital) was $325 million, and GAAP net income was $453 million ($1.77 per diluted share). Second quarter earnings results include a $240 million mark-to-market derivative loss due to the increases in commodity prices.

Non-GAAP revenues for second quarter 2022 totaled $1.06 billion, and cash flow from operations before changes in working capital, a non-GAAP measure, was $519 million. Adjusted net income comparable to analysts' estimates, a non-GAAP measure, was $315 million ($1.27 per diluted share) in second quarter 2022.

The following table details Range's second quarter 2022 unit costs per mcfe(a):

Expenses

2Q 2022

(per mcfe)

1Q 2022

(per mcfe)

Increase (Decrease)

Direct operating

$ 0.10

$ 0.11

(9%)

Transportation, gathering,

processing and compression(a)

1.70

1.60

6%

Production and ad valorem taxes

0.04

0.04

0%

General and administrative(a)

0.17

0.17

0%

Interest expense(a)

0.21

0.24

(13%)

Total cash unit costs(b)

2.22

2.15

3%

Depletion, depreciation and

amortization (DD&A)

0.46

0.46

0%

Total unit costs plus DD&A(b)

$ 2.68

$ 2.61

3%

(a)
Excludes stock-based compensation, one-time settlements, and amortization of deferred financing costs.
(b)
May not add due to rounding.

The following table details Range's average production and realized pricing for second quarter 2022(a):

2Q22 Production & Realized Pricing

Natural Gas

(Mcf)

Oil (Bbl)

NGLs

(Bbl)

Natural Gas

Equivalent (Mcfe)

Net production per day

1,447,484

7,870

96,537

2,073,924

Average NYMEX price

$ 7.19

$108.40

$ 42.54

Differential, including basis hedging

(0.29)

(7.25)

0.11

Realized prices before NYMEX hedges

6.90

101.15

42.65

7.18

Settled NYMEX hedges

(2.78)

(41.69)

(1.20)

(2.16)

Average realized prices after hedges

$ 4.12

$ 59.46

$ 41.46

$ 5.03

(a)
May not add due to rounding

2

Second quarter 2022 natural gas, NGLs and oil price realizations (including the impact of cash-settled hedges and derivative settlements) averaged $5.03 per mcfe.

The average natural gas price, including the impact of basis hedging, was $6.90 per mcf, or a ($0.29) per mcf differential to NYMEX. Natural gas prices and basis differentials have strengthened in recent months, and as a result, the Company is updating guidance for average 2022 natural gas differentials versus NYMEX to an expected range of ($0.30) to ($0.38) per mcf. At the midpoint, the improvement in Range's natural gas differential guidance since February equates to over $30 million of incremental cash flow in 2022.
Pre-hedge NGL realizations were $42.65 per barrel, an improvement of $2.62 per barrel compared to the first quarter of 2022 and an $0.11 premium over Mont Belvieu equivalent. Second quarter NGL realizations were driven by higher ethane prices and an improving market for propane and heavier NGL products. The Company continues to expect a differential of $0.00 to $2.00 per barrel above the Mont Belvieu equivalent barrel for full-year 2022.
Crude oil and condensate price realizations, before realized hedges, averaged $101.15 per barrel, or $7.25 below WTI (West Texas Intermediate). Range continues to expect the 2022 condensate differential to average $6.00-$8.00 below WTI.

Capital Expenditures

Second quarter 2022 drilling and completion expenditures were $119 million. In addition, during the quarter, $7.5 million was invested in acreage leasehold and gathering systems. Second quarter capital spending represents approximately 27% of Range's total capital budget in 2022. Total capital expenditures year to date were $244 million at the end of the second quarter. Range expects capital expenditures to decline in the second half of the year, and as a result, Range reiterates full-year 2022 capital spending guidance of $460 million to $480 million with expectations at the upper end of the guidance.

Financial Position and Share Buyback

As of June 30, 2022, Range had total debt outstanding of less than $2.4 billion, consisting of $2.38 billion of senior notes and $1 million outstanding on the bank credit facility with $1.2 billion of committed borrowing capacity. On a trailing twelve-month basis, Range's leverage ratio, defined as Net-Debt-to-EBITDAX, was approximately 1.2x, with further improvement expected over the coming quarters as debt is further reduced.

During the second quarter, Range purchased 4.5 million shares at an average price of approximately $28.85 per share. At the end of the quarter, Range had approximately 248 million shares outstanding and $354 million remaining on the Company's $500 million share repurchase program. Range also expects to initiate a dividend in third quarter, at an annualized rate of $0.32 per share.

In June, Range received $29.5 million in contingent payments pertaining to the North Louisiana divestiture. Range has the potential to receive an additional $45.5 million in contingent payments based on commodity prices in 2022 and 2023, which at the end of the second quarter, had a fair value of approximately $34.8 million.

3

Operational Activity

The table below summarizes expected 2022 activity regarding the number of wells to sales in each area.

Wells TIL

2Q 2022

Calendar 2022

Planned TIL

Remaining

2022

SW PA Super-Rich

0

7

3

SW PA Wet

3

21

15

SW PA Dry

13

26

10

NE PA Dry

0

9

9

Total Wells

16

63

37

As expected, gathering, processing and transportation (GP&T) expense per mcfe increased versus the prior quarter as a result of higher pricing for natural gas and NGLs and the percentage of proceeds contract structure. Higher GP&T expense from rising commodity prices is more than offset by significantly higher revenue, resulting in continued improvement in cash flow versus the prior quarter. Range expects GP&T expense per mcfe to decline significantly in the second half of 2022, primarily as a result of higher production volume. Based on recent futures pricing for natural gas and NGLs, Range continues to expect full-year 2022 GP&T expense to average $1.56 to $1.64 per mcfe.

Guidance - 2022

Capital & Production Guidance

As previously noted, Range is targeting holding production approximately flat at 2.12 - 2.16 Bcfe per day, with ~30% attributed to liquids production for the full year 2022. Range's 2022 all-in capital budget is $460 million - $480 million with expectations at the upper end of the guidance.

Full Year 2022 Expense Guidance

Direct operating expense:

$0.09 - $0.11 per mcfe

Transportation, gathering, processing and compression expense:

$1.56 - $1.64 per mcfe

Production tax expense:

$0.03 - $0.05 per mcfe

Exploration expense:

$22 - $28 million

G&A expense:

$0.15 - $0.17 per mcfe

Interest expense:

$0.19 - $0.21 per mcfe

DD&A expense:

$0.46 - $0.50 per mcfe

Net brokered gas marketing expense:

$10 - $20 million

Updated Full Year 2022 Price Guidance

Based on recent market indications, Range expects to average the following price differentials for its production in 2022.

Natural Gas:(1)

NYMEX minus $0.30 to $0.38

Natural Gas Liquids (including ethane):(2)

Mont Belvieu plus $0.00 to $2.00 per barrel

Oil/Condensate:

WTI minus $6.00 to $8.00

(1) Including basis hedging

(2) Weighting based on 53% ethane, 27% propane, 7% normal butane, 4% iso-butane and 9% natural gasoline.

4

Hedging Status

Range hedges portions of its expected future production volumes to increase the predictability of cash flow and to help improve and maintain a strong, flexible financial position. Please see the detailed hedging schedule posted on the Range website under Investor Relations - Financial Information.

Range has also hedged Marcellus and other basis differentials for natural gas to limit volatility between benchmark and regional prices. The combined fair value of natural gas basis hedges as of June 30, 2022, was a net gain of $2.5 million.

Conference Call Information

A conference call to review the financial results is scheduled on Tuesday, July 26 at 8:00 AM Central Time (9:00 AM Eastern Time). Please click hereto pre-register for the conference call and obtain a dial in number with passcode.

A simultaneous webcast of the call may be accessed at www.rangeresources.com. The webcast will be archived for replay on the Company's website until August 26th.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Adjusted net income comparable to analysts' estimates as set forth in this release represents income or loss from operations before income taxes adjusted for certain non-cash items (detailed in the accompanying table) less income taxes. We believe adjusted net income comparable to analysts' estimates is calculated on the same basis as analysts' estimates and that many investors use this published research in making investment decisions and evaluating operational trends of the Company and its performance relative to other oil and gas producing companies. Diluted earnings per share (adjusted) as set forth in this release represents adjusted net income comparable to analysts' estimates on a diluted per share basis. A table is included which reconciles income or loss from operations to adjusted net income comparable to analysts' estimates and diluted earnings per share (adjusted). On its website, the Company provides additional comparative information on prior periods along with non-GAAP revenue disclosures.

Cash flow from operations before changes in working capital (sometimes referred to as "adjusted cash flow") as defined in this release represents net cash provided by operations before changes in working capital and exploration expense adjusted for certain non-cash compensation items. Cash flow from operations before changes in working capital is widely accepted by the investment community as a financial indicator of an oil and gas company's ability to generate cash to internally fund exploration and development activities and to service debt. Cash flow from operations before changes in working capital is also useful because it is widely used by professional research analysts in valuing, comparing, rating and providing investment recommendations of companies in the oil and gas exploration and production industry. In turn, many investors use this published research in making investment decisions. Cash flow from operations before changes in working capital is not a measure of financial performance under GAAP and should not be considered as an alternative to cash flows from operations, investing, or financing activities as an indicator of cash flows, or as a measure of liquidity. A table is included which reconciles net cash provided by operations to cash flow from operations before changes in working capital as used in this release. On its website, the Company provides additional comparative information on prior periods for cash flow, cash margins and non-GAAP earnings as used in this release.

The cash prices realized for oil and natural gas production, including the amounts realized on cash-settled derivatives and net of transportation, gathering, processing and compression expense, is a critical component in the Company's performance tracked by investors and professional research analysts in valuing, comparing, rating and providing investment recommendations and forecasts of companies in the oil and gas exploration and production industry. In turn, many investors use this published research in making investment decisions. Due to the GAAP disclosures of various derivative transactions and third-party transportation, gathering, processing and compression expense, such information is now reported in various lines of the income statement. The Company believes that it is important to furnish a table reflecting the details of the various components of each income statement line to

5

better inform the reader of the details of each amount and provide a summary of the realized cash-settled amounts and third-party transportation, gathering, processing and compression expense, which were historically reported as natural gas, NGLs and oil sales. This information is intended to bridge the gap between various readers' understanding and fully disclose the information needed.

The Company discloses in this release the detailed components of many of the single line items shown in the GAAP financial statements included in the Company's Annual or Quarterly Reports on Form 10-K or 10-Q. The Company believes that it is important to furnish this detail of the various components comprising each line of the Statements of Operations to better inform the reader of the details of each amount, the changes between periods and the effect on its financial results.

We believe that the presentation of PV10 value of our proved reserves is a relevant and useful metric for our investors as supplemental disclosure to the standardized measure, or after-tax amount, because it presents the discounted future net cash flows attributable to our proved reserves before taking into account future corporate income taxes and our current tax structure. While the standardized measure is dependent on the unique tax situation of each company, PV10 is based on prices and discount factors that are consistent for all companies. Because of this, PV10 can be used within the industry and by credit and security analysts to evaluate estimated net cash flows from proved reserves on a more comparable basis.

RANGE RESOURCES CORPORATION (NYSE: RRC)is a leading U.S. independent natural gas and NGL producer with operations focused on stacked-pay projects in the Appalachian Basin. The Company is headquartered in Fort Worth, Texas. More information about Range can be found at www.rangeresources.com.

Included within this release are certain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the federal securities laws, including the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, that are not limited to historical facts, but reflect Range's current beliefs, expectations or intentions regarding future events. Words such as "may," "will," "could," "should," "expect," "plan," "project," "intend," "anticipate," "believe," "outlook", "estimate," "predict," "potential," "pursue," "target," "continue," and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements.

All statements, except for statements of historical fact, made within regarding activities, events or developments the Company expects, believes or anticipates will or may occur in the future, such as those regarding future well costs, expected asset sales, well productivity, future liquidity and financial resilience, anticipated exports and related financial impact, NGL market supply and demand, improving commodity fundamentals and pricing, future capital efficiencies, future shareholder value, emerging plays, capital spending, anticipated drilling and completion activity, acreage prospectivity, expected pipeline utilization and future guidance information, are forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These statements are based on assumptions and estimates that management believes are reasonable based on currently available information; however, management's assumptions and Range's future performance are subject to a wide range of business risks and uncertainties and there is no assurance that these goals and projections can or will be met. Any number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. Further information on risks and uncertainties is available in Range's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), including its most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K. Unless required by law, Range undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements to reflect circumstances or events after the date they are made.

The SEC permits oil and gas companies, in filings made with the SEC, to disclose proved reserves, which are estimates that geological and engineering data demonstrate with reasonable certainty to be recoverable in future years from known reservoirs under existing economic and operating conditions as well as the option to disclose probable and possible reserves. Range has elected not to disclose its probable and possible reserves in its filings with the SEC. Range uses certain broader terms such as "resource potential," "unrisked resource potential," "unproved resource potential" or "upside" or other descriptions of volumes of resources potentially recoverable through additional drilling or recovery techniques that may include probable and possible reserves as defined by the SEC's guidelines. Range has not attempted to distinguish probable and possible reserves from these broader classifications. The SEC's rules prohibit us from including in filings with the SEC these broader classifications of reserves. These estimates are by their nature more speculative than estimates of proved, probable and possible

6

reserves and accordingly are subject to substantially greater risk of actually being realized. Unproved resource potential refers to Range's internal estimates of hydrocarbon quantities that may be potentially discovered through exploratory drilling or recovered with additional drilling or recovery techniques and have not been reviewed by independent engineers. Unproved resource potential does not constitute reserves within the meaning of the Society of Petroleum Engineer's Petroleum Resource Management System and does not include proved reserves. Area wide unproven resource potential has not been fully risked by Range's management. "EUR", or estimated ultimate recovery, refers to our management's estimates of hydrocarbon quantities that may be recovered from a well completed as a producer in the area. These quantities may not necessarily constitute or represent reserves within the meaning of the Society of Petroleum Engineer's Petroleum Resource Management System or the SEC's oil and natural gas disclosure rules. Actual quantities that may be recovered from Range's interests could differ substantially. Factors affecting ultimate recovery include the scope of Range's drilling program, which will be directly affected by the availability of capital, drilling and production costs, commodity prices, availability of drilling services and equipment, drilling results, lease expirations, transportation constraints, regulatory approvals, field spacing rules, recoveries of gas in place, length of horizontal laterals, actual drilling results, including geological and mechanical factors affecting recovery rates and other factors. Estimates of resource potential may change significantly as development of our resource plays provides additional data.

In addition, our production forecasts and expectations for future periods are dependent upon many assumptions, including estimates of production decline rates from existing wells and the undertaking and outcome of future drilling activity, which may be affected by significant commodity price declines or drilling cost increases. Investors are urged to consider closely the disclosure in our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K, available from our website at www.rangeresources.com or by written request to 100 Throckmorton Street, Suite 1200, Fort Worth, Texas 76102. You can also obtain this Form 10-K on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov or by calling the SEC at 1-800-SEC-0330.

SOURCE: Range Resources Corporation

Range Investor Contact:

Laith Sando, Vice President - Investor Relations

817-869-4267

lsando@rangeresources.com

Range Media Contact:

Mark Windle, Director of Corporate Communications
724-873-3223
mwindle@rangeresources.com

7

RANGE RESOURCES CORPORATION

STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

Based on GAAP reported earnings with additional

details of items included in each line in Form 10-Q

(Unaudited, in thousands, except per share data)

Three Months Ended June 30,

Six Months Ended June 30,

2022

2021

%

2022

2021

%

Revenues and other income:

Natural gas, NGLs and oil sales (a)

$

1,356,892

$

621,855

$

2,389,243

$

1,225,202

Derivative fair value loss

(239,922

)

(249,683

)

(1,178,979

)

(307,562

)

Brokered natural gas, marketing and other (b)

106,337

61,523

193,760

142,025

ARO settlement loss (b)

-

(1

)

-

-

Other (b)

1,836

1,028

1,855

1,089

Total revenues and other income

1,225,143

434,722

182

%

1,405,879

1,060,754

33

%

Costs and expenses:

Direct operating

19,688

19,418

39,627

36,741

Direct operating - stock-based compensation (c)

362

340

711

667

Transportation, gathering, processing and compression

320,407

282,844

618,194

557,174

Transportation, gathering, processing and compression -

settlements

7,500

-

7,500

-

Production and ad valorem taxes

7,468

8,414

14,058

13,039

Brokered natural gas and marketing

109,423

68,561

202,027

140,446

Brokered natural gas and marketing - stock-based

compensation (c)

686

443

1,205

893

Exploration

7,188

4,666

11,435

9,818

Exploration - non-cash stock-based compensation (c)

318

362

770

748

Abandonment and impairment of unproved properties

7,137

2,177

9,133

5,206

General and administrative

33,019

30,742

63,981

58,902

General and administrative - stock-based compensation (c)

10,270

9,382

21,843

18,787

General and administrative - lawsuit settlements

204

118

695

557

Exit and termination costs

36,069

(15,946

)

47,184

(2,232

)

Deferred compensation plan (d)

(19,221

)

35,462

54,122

55,273

Interest expense

38,863

54,965

83,964

109,556

Interest expense - amortization of deferred financing costs (e)

3,138

2,322

5,212

4,609

Loss on early extinguishment of debt

22

63

69,232

98

Depletion, depreciation and amortization

86,498

90,629

172,102

179,012

(Gain) loss on sale of assets

(82

)

(2,506

)

(413

)

(646

)

Total costs and expenses

668,957

592,456

13

%

1,422,582

1,188,648

20

%

Income (loss) before income taxes

556,186

(157,734

)

453

%

(16,703

)

(127,894

)

87

%

Income tax expense (benefit):

Current

9,000

2,569

13,751

2,737

Deferred

94,331

(3,831

)

(26,501

)

(1,310

)

103,331

(1,262

)

(12,750

)

1,427

Net income (loss)

$

452,855

$

(156,472

)

389

%

$

(3,953

)

$

(129,321

)

97

%

Net Income (Loss) Per Common Share:

Basic

$

1.81

$

(0.65

)

$

(0.02

)

$

(0.53

)

Diluted

$

1.77

$

(0.65

)

$

(0.02

)

$

(0.53

)

Weighted average common shares outstanding, as reported:

Basic

243,492

242,592

0

%

244,416

242,377

1

%

Diluted

248,650

242,592

2

%

244,416

242,377

1

%

(a) See separate natural gas, NGLs and oil sales information table.

(b) Included in Brokered natural gas, marketing and other revenues in the 10-Q.

(c) Costs associated with stock compensation and restricted stock amortization, which have been reflected in the categories associated

with the direct personnel costs, which are combined with the cash costs in the 10-Q.

(d) Reflects the change in market value of the vested Company stock held in the deferred compensation plan.

(e) Included in interest expense in the 10-Q.

8

RANGE RESOURCES CORPORATION

BALANCE SHEETS

(In thousands)

June 30,

December 31,

2022

2021

(Unaudited)

(Audited)

Assets

Current assets

$

644,880

$

730,927

Derivative assets

38,852

44,339

Natural gas and oil properties, successful efforts method

5,823,845

5,754,656

Transportation and field assets

3,010

3,494

Operating lease right-of-use assets

30,358

40,832

Deferred tax assets

-

-

Other

74,158

86,259

$

6,615,103

$

6,660,507

Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity

Current liabilities

$

843,876

$

766,371

Asset retirement obligations

5,310

5,310

Derivative liabilities

647,153

162,767

Current maturities of long-term debt

531,643

218,017

Bank debt

-

-

Senior notes

1,830,498

2,707,770

Total debt

1,830,498

2,707,770

Deferred tax liability

91,155

117,642

Derivative liabilities

156,479

8,216

Deferred compensation liability

83,755

137,102

Operating lease liabilities

22,443

24,861

Asset retirement obligations and other liabilities

102,353

101,509

Divestiture contract obligation

323,253

325,279

Common stock and retained earnings

2,140,058

2,115,820

Other comprehensive loss

(19

)

(150

)

Common stock held in treasury stock

(162,854

)

(30,007

)

Total stockholders' equity

1,977,185

2,085,663

$

6,615,103

$

6,660,507

RECONCILIATION OF TOTAL REVENUES AND OTHER INCOME TO TOTAL REVENUE EXCLUDING CERTAIN ITEMS, a non-GAAP measure

(Unaudited, in thousands)

Three Months Ended June 30

Six Months Ended June 30,

2022

2021

%

2022

2021

%

Total revenues and other income, as reported

$

1,225,143

$

434,722

182

%

$

1,405,879

$

1,060,754

33

%

Adjustment for certain special items:

Total change in fair value related to derivatives
prior to settlement (gain) loss

(167,788

)

209,370

638,134

227,854

ARO settlement loss

-

1

-

-

Total revenues, as adjusted, non-GAAP

$

1,057,355

$

644,093

64

%

$

2,044,013

$

1,288,608

59

%

9

RANGE RESOURCES CORPORATION

CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES

(Unaudited in thousands)

Three Months Ended June 30,

Six Months Ended June 30,

2022

2021

2022

2021

Net income (loss)

$

452,855

$

(156,472

)

$

(3,953

)

$

(129,321

)

Adjustments to reconcile net cash provided from continuing operations:

Deferred income tax expense (benefit)

94,331

(3,831

)

(26,501

)

(1,310

)

Depletion, depreciation, amortization and impairment

86,498

90,629

172,102

179,012

Abandonment and impairment of unproved properties

7,137

2,177

9,133

5,206

Derivative fair value loss

239,922

249,683

1,178,979

307,562

Cash settlements on derivative financial instruments

(407,710

)

(40,313

)

(540,845

)

(79,708

)

Divestiture contract obligation, including accretion, net of gain

35,907

(16,130

)

46,861

(3,135

)

Amortization of deferred issuance costs and other

3,155

2,178

5,120

4,259

Deferred and stock-based compensation

(7,958

)

45,059

78,155

75,113

Gain on sale of assets and other

(82

)

(2,506

)

(413

)

(646

)

Loss on early extinguishment of debt

22

63

69,232

98

Changes in working capital:

Accounts receivable

(165,872

)

(15,992

)

(107,198

)

(49,138

)

Other current assets

(17,191

)

(1,001

)

(23,099

)

(879

)

Accounts payable

(15,622

)

(13,178

)

36,374

21,240

Accrued liabilities and other

19,314

33,817

(162,827

)

(44,918

)

Net changes in working capital

(179,371

)

3,646

(256,750

)

(73,695

)

Net cash provided from operating activities

$

324,706

$

174,183

$

731,120

$

283,435

RECONCILIATION OF NET CASH PROVIDED FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES, AS REPORTED, TO CASH FLOW FROM OPERATIONS BEFORE CHANGES IN WORKING CAPITAL, a non-GAAP measure

(Unaudited, in thousands)

Three Months Ended June 30,

Six Months Ended June 30,

2022

2021

2022

2021

Net cash provided from operating activities, as reported

$

324,706

$

174,183

$

731,120

$

283,435

Net changes in working capital

179,371

(3,646

)

256,750

73,695

Exploration expense

7,188

4,666

11,435

9,818

Lawsuit settlements

204

118

695

557

Transportation, gathering, processing and compression settlements

7,500

-

7,500

-

Non-cash compensation adjustment and other

518

1,259

911

2,508

Cash flow from operations before changes in working capital - non-GAAP measure

$

519,487

$

176,580

$

1,008,411

$

370,013

ADJUSTED WEIGHTED AVERAGE SHARES OUTSTANDING

(Unaudited, in thousands)

Three Months Ended June 30,

Six Months Ended June 30,

2022

2021

2022

2021

Basic:

Weighted average shares outstanding

250,151

249,694

250,853

249,008

Stock held by deferred compensation plan

(6,659

)

(7,102

)

(6,437

)

(6,631

)

Adjusted basic

243,492

242,592

244,416

242,377

Dilutive:

Weighted average shares outstanding

250,151

249,694

250,853

249,008

Dilutive stock options under treasury method

(1,501

)

(7,102

)

(6,437

)

(6,631

)

Adjusted dilutive

248,650

242,592

244,416

242,377

10

RANGE RESOURCES CORPORATION

RECONCILIATION OF NATURAL GAS, NGLs AND OIL SALES AND DERIVATIVE FAIR VALUE INCOME (LOSS) TO CALCULATED CASH REALIZED NATURAL GAS, NGLs AND OIL PRICES WITH AND WITHOUT THIRD PARTY TRANSPORTATION, GATHERING AND COMPRESSION FEES, a non-GAAP measure

(Unaudited, in thousands, except per unit data)

Three Months Ended June 30,

Six Months Ended June 30,

2022

2021

%

2022

2021

%

Natural gas, NGL and oil sales components:

Natural gas sales

$

909,754

$

321,565

$

1,539,677

$

657,366

NGL sales

374,699

255,533

713,068

485,941

Oil sales

72,439

44,757

136,498

81,895

Total oil and gas sales, as reported

$

1,356,892

$

621,855

118

%

$

2,389,243

$

1,225,202

95

%

Derivative fair value loss, as reported:

$

(239,922

)

$

(249,683

)

$

(1,178,979

)

$

(307,562

)

Cash settlements on derivative financial instruments - loss:

Natural gas

367,347

7,514

466,805

8,862

NGLs

10,505

20,838

22,823

51,757

Crude Oil

29,858

11,961

51,217

19,089

Total change in fair value related to commodity derivatives prior to settlement, a non-GAAP measure

$

167,788

$

(209,370

)

$

(638,134

)

$

(227,854

)

Transportation, gathering, processing and compression components:

Natural gas

$

176,788

$

158,637

$

337,224

$

320,297

NGLs

151,119

123,758

288,459

236,428

Oil

-

449

11

449

Total transportation, gathering, processing and compression, as reported

$

327,907

$

282,844

$

625,694

$

557,174

Natural gas, NGL and oil sales, including cash-settled derivatives: (c)

Natural gas sales

$

542,407

$

314,051

$

1,072,872

$

648,504

NGL sales

364,194

234,695

690,245

434,184

Oil sales

42,581

32,796

85,281

62,806

Total

$

949,182

$

581,542

63

%

1,848,398

1,145,494

61

%

Production of oil and gas during the periods (a):

Natural gas (mcf)

131,721,014

131,886,931

0

%

262,971,351

262,215,672

0

%

NGL (bbl)

8,784,851

9,153,411

-4

%

17,238,296

17,896,355

-4

%

Oil (bbl)

716,168

777,067

-8

%

1,446,630

1,535,058

-6

%

Gas equivalent (mcfe) (b)

188,727,128

191,469,799

-1

%

375,080,907

378,804,150

-1

%

Production of oil and gas - average per day (a):

Natural gas (mcf)

1,447,484

1,449,307

0

%

1,452,880

1,448,705

0

%

NGL (bbl)

96,537

100,587

-4

%

95,239

98,875

-4

%

Oil (bbl)

7,870

8,539

-8

%

7,992

8,481

-6

%

Gas equivalent (mcfe) (b)

2,073,924

2,104,064

-1

%

2,072,270

2,092,841

-1

%

Average prices, excluding derivative settlements and before third party transportation costs:

Natural gas (mcf)

$

6.91

$

2.44

183

%

$

5.85

$

2.51

133

%

NGL (bbl)

$

42.65

$

27.92

53

%

$

41.37

$

27.15

52

%

Oil (bbl)

$

101.15

$

57.60

76

%

$

94.36

$

53.35

77

%

Gas equivalent (mcfe) (b)

$

7.19

$

3.25

121

%

$

6.37

$

3.23

97

%

Average prices, including derivative settlements before third party transportation costs: (c)

Natural gas (mcf)

$

4.12

$

2.38

73

%

$

4.08

$

2.47

65

%

NGL (bbl)

$

41.46

$

25.64

62

%

$

40.04

$

24.26

65

%

Oil (bbl)

$

59.46

$

42.20

41

%

$

58.95

$

40.91

44

%

Gas equivalent (mcfe) (b)

$

5.03

$

3.04

65

%

$

4.93

$

3.02

63

%

Average prices, including derivative settlements and after third party

transportation costs: (d)

Natural gas (mcf)

$

2.78

$

1.18

136

%

$

2.80

$

1.25

124

%

NGL (bbl)

$

24.25

$

12.12

100

%

$

23.31

$

11.05

111

%

Oil (bbl)

$

59.46

$

41.63

43

%

$

58.94

$

40.62

45

%

Gas equivalent (mcfe) (b)

$

3.29

$

1.56

110

%

$

3.26

$

1.55

110

%

Transportation, gathering and compression expense per mcfe

$

1.74

$

1.48

18

%

$

1.67

$

1.47

13

%

11

(a) Represents volumes sold regardless of when produced.

(b) Oil and NGLs are converted at the rate of one barrel equals six mcfe based upon the approximate relative energy content of oil to natural gas, which is not necessarily indicative of the relationship of oil and natural gas prices.

(c) Excluding third party transportation, gathering and compression costs.

(d) Net of transportation, gathering and compression costs.

RANGE RESOURCES CORPORATION

RECONCILIATION OF INCOME BEFORE INCOME TAXES

AS REPORTED TO INCOME BEFORE INCOME TAXES EXCLUDING CERTAIN ITEMS, a non-GAAP measure

(Unaudited, in thousands, except per share data)

Three Months Ended June 30,

Six Months Ended June 30,

2022

2021

%

2022

2021

%

Income (loss) from operations before income taxes, as reported

$

556,186

$

(157,734

)

453

%

$

(16,703

)

$

(127,894

)

87

%

Adjustment for certain special items:

Gain on sale of assets

(82

)

(2,506

)

(413

)

(646

)

Loss on ARO settlements

-

1

-

-

Change in fair value related to derivatives prior to settlement

(167,788

)

209,370

638,134

227,854

Abandonment and impairment of unproved properties

7,137

2,177

9,133

5,206

Loss on early extinguishment of debt

22

63

69,232

98

Transportation, gathering, processing and compression settlements

7,500

-

7,500

-

Lawsuit settlements

204

118

695

557

Exit and termination costs

36,069

(15,946

)

47,184

(2,232

)

Brokered natural gas and marketing - non-cash stock-based
compensation

686

443

1,205

893

Direct operating - non-cash stock-based compensation

362

340

711

667

Exploration expenses - non-cash stock-based compensation

318

362

770

748

General & administrative - non-cash stock-based compensation

10,270

9,382

21,843

18,787

Deferred compensation plan - non-cash adjustment

(19,221

)

35,462

54,122

55,273

Income before income taxes, as adjusted

431,663

81,532

429

%

833,413

179,311

365

%

Income tax expense, as adjusted

Current

9,000

2,569

13,751

2,737

Deferred (a)

107,916

20,383

208,353

44,828

Net income excluding certain items, a non-GAAP measure

$

314,747

$

58,580

437

%

$

611,309

$

131,746

364

%

Non-GAAP income per common share

Basic

$

1.29

$

0.24

438

%

$

2.50

$

0.54

363

%

Diluted

$

1.27

$

0.24

429

%

$

2.45

$

0.53

362

%

Non-GAAP diluted shares outstanding, if dilutive

248,650

247,926

249,945

247,806

(a)Deferred taxes are estimated to be approximately 25% for 2022 and 2021.

12

RANGE RESOURCES CORPORATION

RECONCILIATION OF NET INCOME (LOSS), EXCLUDING

CERTAIN ITEMS AND ADJUSTMENT EARNINGS PER SHARE, non-GAAP measures

(In thousands, except per share data)

Three Months Ended

June 30,

Six Months Ended

June 30,

2022

2021

2022

2021

Net income (loss), as reported

$

452,855

$

(156,472

)

$

(3,953

)

$

(129,321

)

Adjustment for certain special items:

Gain on sale of assets

(82

)

(2,506

)

(413

)

(646

)

Loss on ARO settlements

-

1

-

-

Loss on early extinguishment of debt

22

63

69,232

98

Change in fair value related to derivatives prior to settlement

(167,788

)

209,370

638,134

227,854

Transportation, gathering, processing and compression settlements

7,500

-

7,500

-

Abandonment and impairment of unproved properties

7,137

2,177

9,133

5,206

Lawsuit settlements

204

118

695

557

Exit and termination costs

36,069

(15,946

)

47,184

(2,232

)

Non-cash stock-based compensation

11,636

10,527

24,529

21,095

Deferred compensation plan

(19,221

)

35,462

54,122

55,273

Tax impact

(13,585

)

(24,214

)

(234,854

)

(46,138

)

Net income excluding certain items, a non-GAAP measure

$

314,747

$

58,580

$

611,309

$

131,746

Net income (loss) per diluted share, as reported

$

1.77

$

(0.65

)

$

(0.02

)

$

(0.53

)

Adjustment for certain special items per diluted share:

Gain on sale of assets

(0.00

)

(0.01

)

(0.00

)

(0.00

)

Loss on ARO settlements

-

0.00

-

-

Loss on early extinguishment of debt

0.00

0.00

0.28

0.00

Change in fair value related to derivatives prior to settlement

(0.67

)

0.86

2.55

0.92

Transportation, gathering, processing and compression settlement

0.03

-

0.03

-

Abandonment and impairment of unproved properties

0.03

0.01

0.04

0.02

Lawsuit settlements

0.00

0.00

0.00

0.00

Exit and termination costs

0.15

(0.07

)

0.19

(0.01

)

Non-cash stock-based compensation

0.05

0.04

0.10

0.09

Deferred compensation plan

(0.08

)

0.15

0.22

0.22

Adjustment for rounding differences

(0.01

)

0.01

-

0.01

Tax impact

(0.05

)

(0.10

)

(0.94

)

(0.19

)

Dilutive share impact of rabbi trust participating securities

0.05

-

-

-

Net income per diluted share, excluding certain items, a

non-GAAP measure

$

1.27

$

0.24

$

2.45

$

0.53

Adjusted earnings per share, a non-GAAP measure:

Basic

$

1.29

$

0.24

$

2.50

$

0.54

Diluted

$

1.27

$

0.24

$

2.45

$

0.53

13

RANGE RESOURCES CORPORATION

RECONCILIATION OF CASH MARGIN PER MCFE, a non-GAAP measure

(Unaudited, in thousands, except per unit data)

Three Months Ended

June 30,

Six Months Ended

June 30,

2022

2021

2022

2021

Revenues

Natural gas, NGL and oil sales, as reported

$

1,356,892

$

621,855

$

2,389,243

$

1,225,202

Derivative fair value loss, as reported

(239,922

)

(249,683

)

(1,178,979

)

(307,562

)

Less non-cash fair value (gain) loss

(167,788

)

209,370

638,134

227,854

Brokered natural gas and marketing and other, as reported

108,173

62,550

195,615

143,114

Less ARO settlement and other (gains) losses

(1,836

)

(1,027

)

(1,855

)

(1,089

)

Cash revenue applicable to production

1,055,519

643,065

2,042,158

1,287,519

Expenses

Direct operating, as reported

20,050

19,758

40,338

37,408

Less direct operating stock-based compensation

(362

)

(340

)

(711

)

(667

)

Transportation, gathering and compression, as reported

327,907

282,844

625,694

557,174

Less transportation, gathering and compression settlement

(7,500

)

-

(7,500

)

-

Production and ad valorem taxes, as reported

7,468

8,414

14,058

13,039

Brokered natural gas and marketing, as reported

110,109

69,004

203,232

141,339

Less brokered natural gas and marketing stock-based

compensation

(686

)

(443

)

(1,205

)

(893

)

General and administrative, as reported

43,493

40,242

86,519

78,246

Less G&A stock-based compensation

(10,270

)

(9,382

)

(21,843

)

(18,787

)

Less lawsuit settlements

(204

)

(118

)

(695

)

(557

)

Interest expense, as reported

42,001

57,287

89,176

114,165

Less amortization of deferred financing costs

(3,138

)

(2,322

)

(5,212

)

(4,609

)

Cash expenses

528,868

464,944

1,021,851

915,858

Cash margin, a non-GAAP measure

$

526,651

$

178,121

$

1,020,307

$

371,661

Mmcfe produced during period

188,727

191,470

375,081

378,804

Cash margin per mcfe

$

2.79

$

0.93

$

2.72

$

0.98

RECONCILIATION OF INCOME (LOSS) BEFORE INCOME TAXES TO CASH MARGIN

(Unaudited, in thousands, except per unit data)

Three Months Ended

June 30,

Six Months Ended

June 30,

2022

2021

2022

2021

Income (loss) before income taxes, as reported

$

556,186

$

(157,734

)

$

(16,703

)

$

(127,894

)

Adjustments to reconcile income (loss) before income taxes to cash

margin:

ARO settlements and other gains

(1,836

)

(1,027

)

(1,855

)

(1,089

)

Derivative fair value loss

239,922

249,683

1,178,979

307,562

Net cash payment on derivative settlements

(407,710

)

(40,313

)

(540,845

)

(79,708

)

Transportation, gathering and compression settlements

7,500

-

7,500

-

Exploration expense

7,188

4,666

11,435

9,818

Lawsuit settlements

204

118

695

557

Exit and termination costs

36,069

(15,946

)

47,184

(2,232

)

Deferred compensation plan

(19,221

)

35,462

54,122

55,273

Stock-based compensation (direct operating, brokered natural gas

and marketing, general and administrative and termination costs)

11,636

10,527

24,529

21,095

Interest - amortization of deferred financing costs

3,138

2,322

5,212

4,609

Depletion, depreciation and amortization

86,498

90,629

172,102

179,012

Gain on sale of assets

(82

)

(2,506

)

(413

)

(646

)

Loss on early extinguishment of debt

22

63

69,232

98

Abandonment and impairment of unproved properties

7,137

2,177

9,133

5,206

Cash margin, a non-GAAP measure

$

526,651

$

178,121

$

1,020,307

$

371,661

14

Disclaimer

Range Resources Corporation published this content on 26 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 July 2022 17:29:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
