  Homepage
  Equities
  United States
  Nyse
  Range Resources Corporation
  News
  Summary
    RRC   US75281A1097

RANGE RESOURCES CORPORATION

(RRC)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00:01 2023-02-27 pm EST
25.81 USD   -8.67%
05:02pRange Resources : 4Q22 Supplemental Tables
PU
05:02pRange Resources : 4Q 2022 - Details of Hedging
PU
05:02pRange Resources : Company Presentation – February 27, 2023
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Range Resources : Company Presentation – February 27, 2023

02/27/2023 | 05:02pm EST
Company Presentation

February 2023

Range - Who We Are

Top 10 U.S. Producer of Natural Gas & NGLs

Pure Play Appalachian Producer with 30+ Years of Core Inventory

Most Capital Efficient Operator in Appalachia

Strong Balance Sheet to Deliver Durable Long-Term Capital Returns

Upstream Leader in Environmental Practices

2

Range - Positioned to Deliver Value Through the Cycles

Unmatched Position in Southwest Appalachia

  • 30+ Years of Core Marcellus Inventory

Diversified Market Outlets

  • Diverse Access to Multiple End Markets Domestically and Internationally for Natural Gas and NGLs

Durable Free Cash Flow

  • Significant Free Cash Flow in Low Price Scenarios Given Low Capital Intensity, Strong Balance Sheet, and Hedges

Peer-Leading Capital Efficiency

  • Large Contiguous Acreage Position Supports Efficient Operations

Resilient Balance Sheet

  • Leverage of <1.0x Debt/EBITDAX at Year-End 2022

Natural Gas and NGL Long-Term Fundamentals Remain Strong

  • Supportive Outlook as Natural Gas and NGLs Play a Key Role in Meeting Global Energy Demand Growth

3

Unmatched Core Marcellus Inventory

30+ Years of Core Marcellus Inventory

~70,000 Net Acres in

Northeast Pennsylvania

~450,000 Net Acres in

Southwest Pennsylvania

Marcellus Inventory ($/MMbtu Breakevens)(a)

<$3.00

<$1.50

~3,000

Undeveloped

<$2.50

Core Locations

<$2.00

Notes: Highlighted areas represent townships where Range holds ~2,000 or more acres.

4

a) PV10 breakeven price per well includes all-in well costs, gathering, processing, transport, pricing differentials, LOE and production taxes.

Inventory and Reserves Support Sustainable Development Plans

2022 Proved Reserves

Proved

Proved Undeveloped

Developed 7.1 Tcfe

10.9 Tcfe

PUD reserves onlyaccount for 367 (~12%) of Range's ~3,000 undeveloped core Marcellus wells

Unmatched Marcellus Inventory(b)

$/MMbtu Breakeven

$3.50

~3000 locations

$3.00

~98% total lateral feet

~2500 locations

$2.50

~86% total lateral feet

~1900 locations

$2.00

~68% total lateral feet

~700 locations

$1.50

~26% total lateral feet

$1.00

$0.50

ATAX PV-10(a) of ProvedReserves per Share, Net of Debt

$95

$60

$42

$24

$3.00

$4.00

$5.00

Standardized

NYMEX Natural Gas

Measure

$0.00

3,000+ Locations that Break Even Under $3.00 per MMbtu

Sources of Additional Upside Potential

  • Continued technical advancements as Range develops existing footprint
  • Incremental bolt-on acreage and high-grading
  • Utica/Point Pleasant and Upper Devonian horizons are held by current Marcellus development and not included above

(a) ATAX PV-10 for $3/$4/$5 cases use $70/$80/$90 WTI, respectively. Assumes 21% tax rate in all cases, without accounting for expected NOL benefit. Year-end 2022 standardized

5

measure value of $24.5 billion uses SEC-defined pricing of $6.36 natural gas/$94.13 WTI.

(b) PV10 breakeven price per well includes all-in well costs, gathering, processing, transport, pricing differentials, LOE and production taxes.

Disclaimer

Range Resources Corporation published this content on 27 February 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 February 2023 22:01:30 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
