Range Resources : Company Presentation – February 27, 2023
Range - Who We Are
Top 10 U.S. Producer of Natural Gas & NGLs
Pure Play Appalachian Producer with 30+ Years of Core Inventory
Most Capital Efficient Operator in Appalachia
Strong Balance Sheet to Deliver Durable Long-Term Capital Returns
Upstream Leader in Environmental Practices
Range - Positioned to Deliver Value Through the Cycles
Unmatched Position in Southwest Appalachia
30+ Years of Core Marcellus Inventory
Diversified Market Outlets
Diverse Access to Multiple End Markets Domestically and Internationally for Natural Gas and NGLs
Durable Free Cash Flow
Significant Free Cash Flow in Low Price Scenarios Given Low Capital Intensity, Strong Balance Sheet, and Hedges
Peer-Leading Capital Efficiency
Large Contiguous Acreage Position Supports Efficient Operations
Resilient Balance Sheet
Leverage of <1.0x Debt/EBITDAX at Year-End 2022
Natural Gas and NGL Long-Term Fundamentals Remain Strong
Supportive Outlook as Natural Gas and NGLs Play a Key Role in Meeting Global Energy Demand Growth
Unmatched Core Marcellus Inventory
30+ Years of Core Marcellus Inventory
~70,000 Net Acres in
Northeast Pennsylvania
~450,000 Net Acres in
Southwest Pennsylvania
Marcellus Inventory ($/MMbtu Breakevens)
(a)
<$3.00
<$1.50
~3,000
Undeveloped
<$2.50
Core Locations
<$2.00
Notes: Highlighted areas represent townships where Range holds ~2,000 or more acres.
a) PV10 breakeven price per well includes all-in well costs, gathering, processing, transport, pricing differentials, LOE and production taxes.
Inventory and Reserves Support Sustainable Development Plans
2022 Proved Reserves
Proved
Proved Undeveloped
Developed
7.1 Tcfe
10.9 Tcfe
PUD reserves
onlyaccount for 367 (~12%) of Range's ~3,000 undeveloped core Marcellus wells
Unmatched Marcellus Inventory
(b)
$/MMbtu Breakeven
$3.50
~3000 locations
$3.00
~98% total lateral feet
~2500 locations
$2.50
~86% total lateral feet
~1900 locations
$2.00
~68% total lateral feet
~700 locations
$1.50
~26% total lateral feet
$1.00
$0.50
ATAX PV-10
(a) of ProvedReserves per Share, Net of Debt
$95
$60
$42
$24
$3.00
$4.00
$5.00
Standardized
NYMEX Natural Gas
Measure
3,000+ Locations that Break Even Under $3.00 per MMbtu
Sources of Additional Upside Potential
Continued technical advancements as Range develops existing footprint
Incremental bolt-on acreage and high-grading
Utica/Point Pleasant and Upper Devonian horizons are held by current Marcellus development and not included above
(a) ATAX PV-10 for $3/$4/$5 cases use $70/$80/$90 WTI, respectively. Assumes 21% tax rate in all cases, without accounting for expected NOL benefit. Year-end 2022 standardized
measure value of $24.5 billion uses SEC-defined pricing of $6.36 natural gas/$94.13 WTI.
(b) PV10 breakeven price per well includes all-in well costs, gathering, processing, transport, pricing differentials, LOE and production taxes.
