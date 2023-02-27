Range Resources : Email to Analysts and Investors – February 27, 2023

Slide 5: Inventory Breakevens and After-Tax PV10 Sensitivities for Proved Reserves - 3,000+ Locations Break Even Under $3.00 per MMbtu

Highlights of Updated or New Slides in the Presentation

Increased hedge positions for 2023 and 2024 to approximately 55% and 35% of natural gas production with

$11 million of fourth quarter capital was invested in securing equipment for the 2023 operational program (adding 9 additional top holes in the fourth quarter)

Returned $1.5 billion to shareholders through $400 million in share repurchases, $39 million in dividends and $1.1 billion in debt reduction

Slide 33: Updated Hedge Portfolio as of 2/17/23

A conference call to review the financial results is scheduled on Tuesday, February 28 at 8:00 AM Central Time (9:00 AM Eastern Time). Please click hereto pre-register for the conference call and obtain a dial in number with passcode.

A simultaneous webcast of the call may be accessed at www.rangeresources.com. The webcast will be archived for replay on the Company's website until March 28th.

Laith Sando, Vice President - Investor Relations 817-869-4267lsando@rangeresources.com

Matt Schmid, Lead Financial Analyst 817-869-1538mschmid@rangeresources.com