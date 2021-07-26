Range Resources : Email to Analysts and Investors – July 26, 2021

On Range's website, you will also find links to the earnings press release, updated guidance, hedging details, as well as supplemental information that will assist you in reconciling GAAP to non-GAAP results, EBITDAX, cash margins, trends per mcfe and pricing tables for natural gas, NGLs, and condensate.

Exploration expense guidance decreased to $20 million to $25 million, from prior guidance of $20 million to $28 million.

GP&T expense guidance increased to $1.43 to $1.47 per mcfe, from prior guidance of $1.35 to $1.40 per mcfe, due to ~$7 per barrel increase in forecasted 2021 NGL realizations since February. The increase in NGL prices since February has resulted in a forecasted increase of approximately $250 million

Redeemed $63.3 million of senior notes and senior subordinated notes due between 2021 and 2023

NGL differential of $2.24 per barrel above Mont Belvieu, best in Company history

Realizations before index hedges of $3.25 per mcfe, or approximately $0.41 above NYMEX

