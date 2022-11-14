Third Point Reports New Stakes in Range Resources, Comstock Resources

By Josh Beckerman

Third Point LLC's energy-related holdings disclosed in its quarterly 13-F filing include new positions in Range Resources Corp., with 3.9 million shares, and in Comstock Resources, with 3 million shares.

The firm led by activist investor Daniel Loeb eliminated its position in Cenovus Energy Inc. in the third quarter and reduced its EQT Corp. stake to 3.25 million shares from 7.525 million shares.

Third Point lowered its Antero Resources Corp. holdings to 100,000 shares from 3.39 million.

