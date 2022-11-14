Advanced search
    RRC   US75281A1097

RANGE RESOURCES CORPORATION

(RRC)
2022-11-14
28.50 USD   -1.79%
05:58pThird Point Reports New Stakes in Range Resources, Comstock Resources
DJ
10/26Susquehanna Upgrades Range Resources to Positive From Neutral, Price Target Set at $38
MT
10/25Sector Update: Energy Stocks Weakening Ahead of Tuesday Close
MT
Third Point Reports New Stakes in Range Resources, Comstock Resources

11/14/2022 | 05:58pm EST
By Josh Beckerman


Third Point LLC's energy-related holdings disclosed in its quarterly 13-F filing include new positions in Range Resources Corp., with 3.9 million shares, and in Comstock Resources, with 3 million shares.

The firm led by activist investor Daniel Loeb eliminated its position in Cenovus Energy Inc. in the third quarter and reduced its EQT Corp. stake to 3.25 million shares from 7.525 million shares.

Third Point lowered its Antero Resources Corp. holdings to 100,000 shares from 3.39 million.


Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ANTERO RESOURCES CORPORATION -3.01% 36.12 Delayed Quote.112.80%
CENOVUS ENERGY INC. -1.64% 28.22 Delayed Quote.84.98%
COMSTOCK HOLDING COMPANIES, INC. -3.70% 4.16 Delayed Quote.-10.93%
COMSTOCK INC. 5.81% 0.39 Delayed Quote.-71.43%
COMSTOCK RESOURCES, INC. -1.72% 18.28 Delayed Quote.129.91%
EQT CORPORATION -0.59% 42.37 Delayed Quote.95.41%
RANGE RESOURCES CORPORATION -1.79% 28.5 Delayed Quote.62.76%
