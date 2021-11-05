Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Ranger Energy Services, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    RNGR   US75282U1043

RANGER ENERGY SERVICES, INC.

(RNGR)
  Report
Delayed Quote. Delayed Nyse - 11/04 04:10:00 pm
10.25 USD   +0.10%
08:08aNon-GAAP Reconciliations – 3Q2021 – EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA
PU
07:18aDon't forget to Fall Back
PU
11/04Ranger Energy Services Seeks Acquisitions
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Non-GAAP Reconciliations – 3Q2021 – EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA

11/05/2021 | 08:08am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

EXHIBIT 99.1

RANGER ENERGY SERVICES, INC.

SUPPLEMENTAL NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

(UNAUDITED)

The Company utilizes certain non-GAAP financial measures that management believes to be insightful in understanding the Company's financial results. These financial measures, which include Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted Net Debt, should not be construed as being more important than, or as an alternative for, comparable U.S. GAAP financial measures. Detailed reconciliations of these Non-GAAP financial measures to comparable U.S. GAAP financial measures have been included below and are available in the Investor Relations sections of our website at www.rangerenergy.com. Our presentation of Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted Net Debt should not be construed as an indication that our results will be unaffected by the items excluded from the reconciliations. Our computations of these Non-GAAP financial measures may not be identical to other similarly titled measures of other companies.

Adjusted EBITDA

We believe Adjusted EBITDA is a useful performance measure because it allows for an effective evaluation of our operating performance when compared to our peers, without regard to our financing methods or capital structure. We exclude the items listed above from net income or loss in arriving at Adjusted EBITDA because these amounts can vary substantially within our industry depending upon accounting methods, book values of assets, capital structures and the method by which the assets were acquired. Certain items excluded from Adjusted EBITDA are significant components in understanding and assessing a company's financial performance, such as a company's cost of capital and tax structure, as well as the historic costs of depreciable assets, none of which are reflected in Adjusted EBITDA.

We define Adjusted EBITDA as net income or loss before net interest expense, income tax provision or benefit, depreciation and amortization, equitybased compensation, acquisition-related, severance and reorganization costs, gain or loss on disposal of assets, and certain other non-cash and certain items that we do not view as indicative of our ongoing performance.

The following tables are a reconciliation of net income or loss to Adjusted EBITDA for the three months ended September 30, 2021 and June 30, 2021, in millions:

Three Months Ended September 30, 2021

High

Completion

Processing

Specification

and Other

Other

Total

Rigs

Services

Solutions

(in millions)

Net income (loss)

$

0.7

$

(1.2)

$

(0.1)

$

(8.5)

$

(9.1)

Interest expense, net

-

-

-

1.2

1.2

Tax expense

-

-

-

(0.2)

(0.2)

Depreciation and amortization

4.1

3.6

0.6

0.4

8.7

EBITDA

4.8

2.4

0.5

(7.1)

0.6

Equity based compensation

-

-

-

0.3

0.3

Loss on retirement of debt

-

-

-

0.2

0.2

Severance and reorganization costs

-

-

-

0.5

0.5

Acquisition related costs

-

-

-

0.8

0.8

Legal fees and settlements

-

-

-

0.9

0.9

Adjusted EBITDA

$

4.8

$

2.4

$

0.5

$

(4.4)

$

3.3

EXHIBIT 99.1

Three Months Ended June 30, 2021

High

Completion

Processing

Specification

and Other

Other

Total

Rigs

Services

Solutions

(in millions)

Net income (loss)

$

0.3

$

(1.9)

$

(0.4)

$

(7.1)

$

(9.1)

Interest expense, net

-

-

-

0.7

0.7

Tax expense

-

-

-

(0.1)

(0.1)

Depreciation and amortization

4.7

2.5

0.7

0.3

8.2

EBITDA

5.0

0.6

0.3

(6.2)

(0.3)

Equity based compensation

-

-

-

0.9

0.9

(Gain) loss on disposal of property and equipment

-

-

-

0.5

0.5

Severance and reorganization costs

-

-

-

0.3

0.3

Acquisition related costs

-

-

-

0.6

0.6

Adjusted EBITDA

$

5.0

$

0.6

$

0.3

$

(3.9)

$

2.0

Net Debt and Adjusted Net Debt

We believe Net Debt and Adjusted Net Debt are useful performance measures of liquidity, financial health and provides an indication of our leverage. We define Net Debt as current and long-term debt, finance leases, other financing obligations, offset by cash and cash equivalents. We define Adjusted Net Debt as Net Debt, less a facility financing lease, to be analogous to the calculation of certain financial covenants. All debt and other obligations present the principal balances outstanding as of the respective periods.

The following tables are a reconciliation of consolidated debt and cash and cash equivalents to Net Debt and Adjusted Net Debt as of September 30, 2021 and June 30, 2021:

September 30, 2021

June 30, 2021

Change

Debt and Other Obligations

(in millions)

Credit facility

$

29.7

$

9.7

$

20.0

Eclipse M&E Loan

12.5

-

12.5

Secured Promissory Note

10.7

-

10.7

Installment purchases

1.1

1.0

0.1

Other financing liabilities

15.3

16.0

(0.7)

Finance lease obligations

3.6

3.9

(0.3)

Encina Master Financing Agreement

-

12.7

(12.7)

Less:

Cash and cash equivalents

2.8

3.4

(0.6)

Net Debt

70.1

39.9

30.2

Less: Facility financing lease

12.8

12.9

(0.1)

Adjusted Net Debt

$

57.3

$

27.0

$

30.3

Disclaimer

Ranger Energy Services Inc. published this content on 05 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 November 2021 12:07:15 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about RANGER ENERGY SERVICES, INC.
08:08aNon-GAAP Reconciliations – 3Q2021 – EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA
PU
07:18aDon't forget to Fall Back
PU
11/04Ranger Energy Services Seeks Acquisitions
CI
11/04Ranger Energy Services, Inc. Announces Q3 2021 Results - Form 8-K
PU
11/04Ranger Energy Services, Inc. Announces Q3 2021 Results
BU
11/04RANGER ENERGY SERVICES, INC. : Results of Operations and Financial Condition (form 8-K)
AQ
10/29Non-GAAP Reconciliations – 2Q2021 – EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA
PU
10/26An unknown buyer agreed to acquire Excess Oil Field Services Equipment and Operating As..
CI
10/25RANGER ENERGY SERVICES : Announces date for third quarter 2021 earnings conference call
AQ
10/22RANGER ENERGY SERVICES, INC. : Announces Date for Third Quarter 2021 Earnings Conference C..
BU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on RANGER ENERGY SERVICES, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 234 M - -
Net income 2021 - - -
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 -
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 185 M 185 M -
Capi. / Sales 2021 0,79x
Capi. / Sales 2022 0,58x
Nbr of Employees 700
Free-Float 50,9%
Chart RANGER ENERGY SERVICES, INC.
Duration : Period :
Ranger Energy Services, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends RANGER ENERGY SERVICES, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 5
Last Close Price 10,25 $
Average target price 10,80 $
Spread / Average Target 5,37%
Managers and Directors
Stuart N. Bodden President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Brandon Blossman Chief Financial Officer
William M. Austin Chairman
Mark Haubert VP-Business Development, Marketing & Technology
J. Matt Hooker Chief Operating Officer & Senior Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
RANGER ENERGY SERVICES, INC.181.59%185
SCHLUMBERGER LIMITED51.08%46 497
HALLIBURTON COMPANY29.74%21 948
BAKER HUGHES COMPANY19.62%21 697
NOV INC.7.14%5 747
CNOOC ENERGY TECHNOLOGY & SERVICES LIMITED15.06%4 370