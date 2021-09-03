Log in
    RNGR   US75282U1043

RANGER ENERGY SERVICES, INC.

(RNGR)
Ranger Energy Services : Happy Labor Day Weekend!

09/03/2021 | 07:12am EDT
'When we work for a bigger purpose, we find an endless supply of happiness at work.' -Jon Gordon

Happy Labor Day Weekend and Thank you to all Ranger Energy Services employees for all your hard work and dedication. Every day you live our purpose and core values generating positive energy on the job by rising to challenges, redefining service, driving new thinking, and raising the standards. #rangerenergyservices #positiveenergy #oilfieldservices #oilandgasprofessionals #LaborDay2021

Disclaimer

Ranger Energy Services Inc. published this content on 03 September 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 September 2021 11:11:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 234 M - -
Net income 2021 - - -
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 -
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 82,0 M 82,0 M -
Capi. / Sales 2021 0,35x
Capi. / Sales 2022 0,26x
Nbr of Employees 700
Free-Float 33,7%
Technical analysis trends RANGER ENERGY SERVICES, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 5
Last Close Price 7,43 $
Average target price 10,40 $
Spread / Average Target 40,0%
Managers and Directors
William M. Austin Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Brandon Blossman Chief Financial Officer
Mark Haubert VP-Business Development, Marketing & Technology
J. Matt Hooker Chief Operating Officer & Senior Vice President
Brett T. Agee Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
RANGER ENERGY SERVICES, INC.104.12%82
SCHLUMBERGER LIMITED28.17%40 009
BAKER HUGHES COMPANY11.99%19 345
HALLIBURTON COMPANY8.25%18 220
NOV INC.-2.99%5 204
CNOOC ENERGY TECHNOLOGY & SERVICES LIMITED16.74%4 393