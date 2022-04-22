Log in
RANGER ENERGY SERVICES, INC.

(RNGR)
04/22 04:00:02 pm EDT
9.350 USD   -0.95%
05:04pRanger Energy Services, Inc. Announces Date for First Quarter 2022 Earnings Conference Call
BU
04/14RANGER ENERGY SERVICES : Nominated for ACG Houston Deal of the Year Award
PU
04/13RANGER ENERGY SERVICES : Happy Easter
PU
Ranger Energy Services, Inc. Announces Date for First Quarter 2022 Earnings Conference Call

04/22/2022 | 05:04pm EDT
Ranger Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:RNGR) (the “Company”) will report first quarter 2022 financial and operating results after the market closes for trading on April 28, 2022. Following the announcement, the Company’s management will host a first quarter 2022 earnings conference call in the morning of April 29, 2022 at 9:30 a.m. Eastern time (8:30 a.m. Central time).

Interested parties are invited to participate on the call by dialing 1-833-255-2829, or 1-412-902-6710 for international calls, (request to join the Ranger Energy Services call) or via the Company’s website at www.rangerenergy.com. A replay of the conference call will be available following the call and can be accessed from www.rangerenergy.com.

About Ranger Energy Services, Inc.

Ranger is one of the largest providers of high specification mobile rig well services, cased hole wireline services, and ancillary services in the U.S. oil and gas industry. Our services facilitate operations throughout the lifecycle of a well, including the completion, production, maintenance, intervention, workover and abandonment phases.


Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 495 M - -
Net income 2022 - - -
Net Debt 2022 57,0 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 -
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 176 M 176 M -
EV / Sales 2022 0,47x
EV / Sales 2023
Nbr of Employees 1 915
Free-Float 63,2%
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 4
Last Close Price 9,44 $
Average target price 12,75 $
Spread / Average Target 35,1%
Managers and Directors
Stuart N. Bodden President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Brandon Blossman Chief Financial Officer
William M. Austin Chairman
Mark Haubert VP-Business Development, Marketing & Technology
J. Matt Hooker Senior Vice President-Drilling Services
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
RANGER ENERGY SERVICES, INC.-8.08%176
SCHLUMBERGER LIMITED42.50%57 047
HALLIBURTON COMPANY70.31%35 077
BAKER HUGHES COMPANY36.78%32 402
NOV INC.43.54%7 640
CNOOC ENERGY TECHNOLOGY & SERVICES LIMITED-12.29%3 845