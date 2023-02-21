Ranger Energy Services, Inc. Announces Date for Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 Earnings Conference Call

Ranger Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:RNGR) (the “Company”) will report fourth quarter and full year 2022 financial and operating results before the market opens for trading on March 7, 2023. Following the announcement, the Company’s management will host a fourth quarter 2022 earnings conference call in the morning of March 7, 2023 at 10:00 a.m. Eastern time (9:00 a.m. Central time).

Interested parties are invited to participate on the call by dialing 1-833-255-2829, or 1-412-902-6710 for international calls, (request to join the Ranger Energy Services call) or via the Company’s website at www.rangerenergy.com. A replay of the conference call will be available following the call and can be accessed from www.rangerenergy.com.

About Ranger Energy Services, Inc.

Ranger is one of the largest providers of high specification mobile rig well services, cased hole wireline services, and ancillary services in the U.S. oil and gas industry. Our services facilitate operations throughout the lifecycle of a well, including the completion, production, maintenance, intervention, workover and abandonment phases.

