    RNGR   US75282U1043

RANGER ENERGY SERVICES, INC.

(RNGR)
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00:02 2023-02-21 pm EST
10.54 USD   -4.36%
Ranger Energy Services, Inc. Announces Date for Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 Earnings Conference Call
BU
01/11North American Morning Briefing: Stock Futures -3-
DJ
01/10Barclays Downgrades Ranger Energy Services to Equalweight From Overweight, Price Target is $14
MT
Ranger Energy Services, Inc. Announces Date for Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 Earnings Conference Call

02/21/2023 | 05:51pm EST
Ranger Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:RNGR) (the “Company”) will report fourth quarter and full year 2022 financial and operating results before the market opens for trading on March 7, 2023. Following the announcement, the Company’s management will host a fourth quarter 2022 earnings conference call in the morning of March 7, 2023 at 10:00 a.m. Eastern time (9:00 a.m. Central time).

Interested parties are invited to participate on the call by dialing 1-833-255-2829, or 1-412-902-6710 for international calls, (request to join the Ranger Energy Services call) or via the Company’s website at www.rangerenergy.com. A replay of the conference call will be available following the call and can be accessed from www.rangerenergy.com.

About Ranger Energy Services, Inc.

Ranger is one of the largest providers of high specification mobile rig well services, cased hole wireline services, and ancillary services in the U.S. oil and gas industry. Our services facilitate operations throughout the lifecycle of a well, including the completion, production, maintenance, intervention, workover and abandonment phases.


Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 625 M - -
Net income 2022 25,0 M - -
Net Debt 2022 21,1 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 10,2x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 274 M 274 M -
EV / Sales 2022 0,47x
EV / Sales 2023 0,30x
Nbr of Employees 1 915
Free-Float 88,1%
Managers and Directors
Stuart N. Bodden President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Melissa L. Kling Cougle Chief Financial Officer
William M. Austin Chairman
Mark Haubert VP-Business Development, Marketing & Technology
J. Matt Hooker Senior Vice President-Drilling Services
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
RANGER ENERGY SERVICES, INC.0.09%274
SCHLUMBERGER LIMITED-0.22%75 753
HALLIBURTON COMPANY-7.24%33 000
BAKER HUGHES COMPANY3.59%30 933
NOV INC.3.73%8 513
TECHNIPFMC PLC14.93%6 255