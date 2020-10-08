Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Ranger Energy Services, Inc.    RNGR

RANGER ENERGY SERVICES, INC.

(RNGR)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Ranger Energy Services, Inc. : Announces Date for Third Quarter 2020 Earnings Conference Call

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
10/08/2020 | 05:01pm EDT

Ranger Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:RNGR) (the “Company”) will report third quarter 2020 financial and operating results after the market closes for trading on October 22, 2020. Following the announcement, the Company’s management will host a third quarter 2020 earnings conference call in the morning of October 23, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. Eastern time (9:00 a.m. Central time).

Interested parties are invited to participate on the call by dialing 1-833-255-2829, or 1-412-902-6710 for international calls, (request to join the Ranger Energy Services call) or via the Company’s website at www.rangerenergy.com. A replay of the conference call will be available following the call and can be accessed from www.rangerenergy.com.

About Ranger Energy Services, Inc.

Ranger Energy Services, Inc. is an independent provider of well service rigs and associated services in the United States, with a focus on unconventional horizontal well completion and production operations. The Company also provides non-rig well services that are necessary to bring and maintain a well on production.


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about RANGER ENERGY SERVICES, INC.
05:01pRANGER ENERGY SERVICES, INC. : Announces Date for Third Quarter 2020 Earnings Co..
BU
07/28RANGER ENERGY SERVICES : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condi..
AQ
07/23RANGER ENERGY SERVICES, INC. : Results of Operations and Financial Condition (fo..
AQ
07/23RANGER ENERGY SERVICES, INC. : Announces Q2 2020 Results
BU
07/16RANGER ENERGY SERVICES, INC. : Announces Date for Second Quarter 2020 Earnings C..
BU
05/11RANGER ENERGY SERVICES, INC. : Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holde..
AQ
04/30RANGER ENERGY SERVICES, INC. : Results of Operations and Financial Condition (fo..
AQ
04/30RANGER ENERGY SERVICES, INC. : Announces Q1 2020 Results
BU
04/21RANGER ENERGY SERVICES : Description Ranger Energy Services Inc. Announces Date ..
AQ
04/20RANGER ENERGY SERVICES, INC. : Announces Date for First Quarter 2020 Earnings Co..
BU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 180 M - -
Net income 2020 -21,6 M - -
Net Debt 2020 32,3 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 -2,06x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 24,3 M 24,3 M -
EV / Sales 2020 0,31x
EV / Sales 2021 0,18x
Nbr of Employees 1 100
Free-Float 29,8%
Chart RANGER ENERGY SERVICES, INC.
Duration : Period :
Ranger Energy Services, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends RANGER ENERGY SERVICES, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 6
Average target price 4,92 $
Last Close Price 2,87 $
Spread / Highest target 109%
Spread / Average Target 71,3%
Spread / Lowest Target 39,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Darron M. Anderson President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Merrill A. Miller Chairman
J. Matt Hooker Chief Operating Officer
Brandon Blossman Chief Financial Officer
Brett T. Agee Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
RANGER ENERGY SERVICES, INC.-55.43%24
SCHLUMBERGER LIMITED-60.32%22 140
HALLIBURTON COMPANY-51.25%10 480
BAKER HUGHES COMPANY-49.40%8 375
DIALOG GROUP10.14%5 118
ENERGY ABSOLUTE-4.57%4 714
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group