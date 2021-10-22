Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Ranger Energy Services, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    RNGR   US75282U1043

RANGER ENERGY SERVICES, INC.

(RNGR)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Ranger Energy Services, Inc. : Announces Date for Third Quarter 2021 Earnings Conference Call

10/22/2021 | 05:44pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Ranger Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:RNGR) (the “Company”) will report third quarter 2021 financial and operating results after the market closes for trading on November 4, 2021. Following the announcement, the Company’s management will host a third quarter 2021 earnings conference call in the morning of November 5, 2021 at 10:00 a.m. Eastern time (9:00 a.m. Central time).

Interested parties are invited to participate on the call by dialing 1-833-255-2829, or 1-412-902-6710 for international calls, (request to join the Ranger Energy Services call) or via the Company’s website at www.rangerenergy.com. A replay of the conference call will be available following the call and can be accessed from www.rangerenergy.com.

About Ranger Energy Services, Inc.

Ranger Energy Services, Inc. is an independent provider of well service rigs and associated services in the United States, with a focus on unconventional horizontal well completion and production operations. The Company also provides non-rig well services that are necessary to bring and maintain a well on production.


© Business Wire 2021
All news about RANGER ENERGY SERVICES, INC.
05:44pRANGER ENERGY SERVICES, INC. : Announces Date for Third Quarter 2021 Earnings Conference C..
BU
10/06RANGER ENERGY SERVICES : participates in Daniel Energy Partners Permian BBQ
PU
10/04RANGER ENERGY SERVICES : Completes Acquisition of Basic Energy Services Assets From Chapte..
PU
10/04RANGER ENERGY SERVICES, INC. : Completion of Acquisition or Disposition of Assets, Financi..
AQ
10/04RANGER ENERGY SERVICES : acquires Basic Energy Services Assets and Welcomes Personnel
PU
10/04RANGER ENERGY SERVICES : Completes acquisition of basic energy services assets from chapte..
AQ
10/01RANGER ENERGY SERVICES, INC. : Completes Acquisition of Basic Energy Services Assets From ..
BU
10/01Ranger Energy Services, Inc. announced that it has received $42 million in funding
CI
10/01RANGER ENERGY SERVICES, INC. COMPLET : Basx.q).
CI
09/29RANGER ENERGY SERVICES : Entry into Material Definitive Agreements (Form 8-K)
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on RANGER ENERGY SERVICES, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 234 M - -
Net income 2021 - - -
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 -
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 183 M 183 M -
Capi. / Sales 2021 0,78x
Capi. / Sales 2022 0,57x
Nbr of Employees 700
Free-Float 50,9%
Chart RANGER ENERGY SERVICES, INC.
Duration : Period :
Ranger Energy Services, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends RANGER ENERGY SERVICES, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 5
Last Close Price 10,20 $
Average target price 10,40 $
Spread / Average Target 1,96%
Managers and Directors
Stuart Bodden President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Brandon Blossman Chief Financial Officer
William M. Austin Chairman
Mark Haubert VP-Business Development, Marketing & Technology
J. Matt Hooker Chief Operating Officer & Senior Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
RANGER ENERGY SERVICES, INC.180.22%183
SCHLUMBERGER LIMITED59.14%47 966
HALLIBURTON COMPANY34.13%22 574
BAKER HUGHES COMPANY16.40%20 107
NOV INC.7.43%5 763
CNOOC ENERGY TECHNOLOGY & SERVICES LIMITED26.78%5 008