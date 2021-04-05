Log in
RANGER ENERGY SERVICES, INC.

RANGER ENERGY SERVICES, INC.

(RNGR)
Ranger Energy Services, Inc. : Announces Date for First Quarter 2021 Earnings Conference Call

04/05/2021 | 05:51pm EDT
Ranger Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:RNGR) (the “Company”) will report first quarter 2021 financial and operating results after the market closes for trading on April 22, 2021. Following the announcement, the Company’s management will host a first quarter 2021 earnings conference call in the morning of April 23, 2021 at 10:00 a.m. Eastern time (9:00 a.m. Central time).

Interested parties are invited to participate on the call by dialing 1-833-255-2829, or 1-412-902-6710 for international calls, (request to join the Ranger Energy Services call) or via the Company’s website at www.rangerenergy.com. A replay of the conference call will be available following the call and can be accessed from www.rangerenergy.com.

About Ranger Energy Services, Inc.

Ranger Energy Services, Inc. is an independent provider of well service rigs and associated services in the United States, with a focus on unconventional horizontal well completion and production operations. The Company also provides non-rig well services that are necessary to bring and maintain a well on production.



Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 200 M - -
Net income 2021 - - -
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 -
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 49,4 M 49,4 M -
Capi. / Sales 2021 0,25x
Capi. / Sales 2022 0,22x
Nbr of Employees 700
Free-Float 29,9%
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Darron M. Anderson President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Brandon Blossman Chief Financial Officer
Merrill A. Miller Chairman
Mark Haubert VP-Business Development, Marketing & Technology
J. Matt Hooker Chief Operating Officer & Senior Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
RANGER ENERGY SERVICES, INC.58.79%49
SCHLUMBERGER LIMITED28.72%39 291
HALLIBURTON COMPANY15.98%19 479
BAKER HUGHES COMPANY4.22%16 653
NOV INC.3.35%5 509
ANTERO MIDSTREAM CORPORATION18.29%4 349
