    RNGR   US75282U1043

RANGER ENERGY SERVICES, INC.

(RNGR)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  03:59 2022-08-26 pm EDT
9.360 USD   +1.91%
04:24pRanger Energy Services, Inc. to Present at the Barclays CEO Energy-Power Conference
BU
08/12RANGER ENERGY SERVICES : Moderated “Market Outlook for the Well Servicing” Panel at EWTC's Summer Meeting
PU
08/03RANGER ENERGY SERVICES, INC. Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations (form 10-Q)
AQ
Ranger Energy Services, Inc. to Present at the Barclays CEO Energy-Power Conference

08/26/2022 | 04:24pm EDT
Ranger Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:RNGR) (the “Company”) today announced that Stuart Bodden, Chief Executive Officer, and Melissa Cougle, Chief Financial Officer, will present to members of the investment community at the Barclays CEO Energy-Power Conference 2022 at 4:10 p.m. Eastern time (3:10 p.m. Central time) on Tuesday, September 6, 2022.

About Ranger Energy Services, Inc.

Ranger is one of the largest providers of high specification mobile rig well services, cased hole wireline services, and ancillary services in the U.S. oil and gas industry. Our services facilitate operations throughout the lifecycle of a well, including the completion, production, maintenance, intervention, workover and abandonment phases.



Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 592 M - -
Net income 2022 16,5 M - -
Net Debt 2022 21,5 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 12,8x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 228 M 228 M -
EV / Sales 2022 0,42x
EV / Sales 2023 0,28x
Nbr of Employees 1 915
Free-Float 88,7%
Managers and Directors
Stuart N. Bodden President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Melissa L. Kling Cougle Chief Financial Officer
William M. Austin Chairman
Mark Haubert VP-Business Development, Marketing & Technology
J. Matt Hooker Senior Vice President-Drilling Services
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
RANGER ENERGY SERVICES, INC.-10.56%228
SCHLUMBERGER LIMITED34.12%56 816
HALLIBURTON COMPANY39.35%28 904
BAKER HUGHES COMPANY10.76%26 963
NOV INC.40.00%7 451
CNOOC ENERGY TECHNOLOGY & SERVICES LIMITED-10.58%3 992