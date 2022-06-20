Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  United States
  Nyse
  Ranger Energy Services, Inc.
  News
  Summary
    RNGR   US75282U1043

RANGER ENERGY SERVICES, INC.

(RNGR)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00 2022-06-17 pm EDT
10.37 USD   -0.10%
12:54pRANGER ENERGY SERVICES : Listed in the Chron 100
PU
06/09RANGER ENERGY SERVICES : Appoints Melissa Cougle as New Chief Financial Officer - Form 8-K
PU
06/09RANGER ENERGY SERVICES, INC. : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
Summary 
Summary

Ranger Energy Services : Listed in the Chron 100

06/20/2022 | 12:54pm EDT
The Houston Chronicle put out their list of top companies in the Houston area this weekend, and we are proud to announce that Ranger Energy Services made the list!

Ranger Energy Services was #31 on the list of Top 100 publicly traded companies in the Houston area. This list is compiled based on four performance criteria for 2021 - total revenue, annual growth in earnings per share, annual revenue growth and one-year total return.

Thank you to all of our employees for your hard work and dedication that made this possible!!

Disclaimer

Ranger Energy Services Inc. published this content on 20 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 June 2022 16:53:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 536 M - -
Net income 2022 - - -
Net Debt 2022 40,0 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 -
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 256 M 256 M -
EV / Sales 2022 0,55x
EV / Sales 2023 0,43x
Nbr of Employees 1 915
Free-Float 85,5%
Chart RANGER ENERGY SERVICES, INC.
Duration : Period :
Ranger Energy Services, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends RANGER ENERGY SERVICES, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 4
Last Close Price 10,37 $
Average target price 14,50 $
Spread / Average Target 39,8%
Managers and Directors
Stuart N. Bodden President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Melissa L. Kling Cougle Chief Financial Officer
William M. Austin Chairman
Mark Haubert VP-Business Development, Marketing & Technology
J. Matt Hooker Senior Vice President-Drilling Services
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
RANGER ENERGY SERVICES, INC.0.97%256
SCHLUMBERGER LIMITED22.34%51 789
BAKER HUGHES COMPANY24.56%29 508
HALLIBURTON COMPANY38.57%28 584
NOV INC.21.55%6 469
CNOOC ENERGY TECHNOLOGY & SERVICES LIMITED-10.92%4 086