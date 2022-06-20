Ranger Energy Services : Listed in the Chron 100

The Houston Chronicle put out their list of top companies in the Houston area this weekend, and we are proud to announce that Ranger Energy Services made the list!

Ranger Energy Services was #31 on the list of Top 100 publicly traded companies in the Houston area. This list is compiled based on four performance criteria for 2021 - total revenue, annual growth in earnings per share, annual revenue growth and one-year total return.

Thank you to all of our employees for your hard work and dedication that made this possible!!