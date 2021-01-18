Ranger Energy Services : Martin Luther King, Jr. Day

'Whatever your life's work is, do it well. A man should do his job so well that the living, the dead, and the unborn could do it no better.' - Martin Luther King, Jr.

On this Martin Luther King, Jr. Day, we thank him for pursuing equality for all people. We also strive to do our job to the best of our ability, to achieve our purpose of Generating Positive Energy, and to exemplify our core values each day (We drive new thinking; We raise the standards; We rise to challenges; We redefine service).