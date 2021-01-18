Log in
RANGER ENERGY SERVICES, INC.

RANGER ENERGY SERVICES, INC.

(RNGR)
Ranger Energy Services : Martin Luther King, Jr. Day

01/18/2021 | 05:34pm EST
'Whatever your life's work is, do it well. A man should do his job so well that the living, the dead, and the unborn could do it no better.' - Martin Luther King, Jr.

On this Martin Luther King, Jr. Day, we thank him for pursuing equality for all people. We also strive to do our job to the best of our ability, to achieve our purpose of Generating Positive Energy, and to exemplify our core values each day (We drive new thinking; We raise the standards; We rise to challenges; We redefine service).

Disclaimer

Ranger Energy Services Inc. published this content on 18 January 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 January 2021 22:33:00 UTC

© Publicnow 2021
