Ranger Energy Services : Martin Luther King, Jr. Day

Life's most persistent and urgent question is, 'What are you doing for others?" - Martin Luther King, Jr.
Today we honor Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. and celebrate his life and legacy. At Ranger, we are inspired by Dr. King's message of diversity, inclusion and service and we strive every day to redefine what service means through our core values and teams. #MLK#MartinLutherKingDay
