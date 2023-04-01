Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Ranger Energy Services, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    RNGR   US75282U1043

RANGER ENERGY SERVICES, INC.

(RNGR)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00:02 2023-03-31 pm EDT
10.19 USD   +4.30%
10:39aRanger Energy Services : Sherry Queen plays key role in moving asset
PU
03/23Ranger Energy Services, Inc. : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
03/14Ranger Energy Services, Inc. : Changes in Registrant's Certifying Accountant, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Ranger Energy Services : Sherry Queen plays key role in moving asset

04/01/2023 | 10:39am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Sherry Queen - Latest News Main Image Q1 (1)

Sherry Queen, Permit Coordinator for North Coiled Tubing

RANGER NEWS
North Coiled Tubing see values in Permit Coordinator

Imagine the logistics and coordination it takes to move equipment that weighs some four tons from Fort Morgan, CO across the border into Canada-a trip that spans more than 1,000 miles.

That's exactly what Sherry Queen was able to do when Coiled Tubing Operations Manager Chris Rodriguez needed to send a tractor to Canada for a rebuild by NOV.

"Sherry took the lead on helping us get an asset coil tubing power pack to Canada to Hydra Rig's facilities for referb," Rodriguez said about Queen, who serves as the Permit Coordinator for Fort Morgan's Coiled Tubing line of business.

"She was instrumental in collecting all documentation and communicating with all parties involved to have this asset clear customs with zero issues," he said.

"I was happy to be able to assist the team with getting the asset to Canada for repairs," Queen said. "It was an interesting experience working with the group and learning what is needed to get an asset into Canada."

Rodriguez believes Queen's attention to detail helped with the successful moving of the asset.

"The thoroughness of her actions helped streamline the process and ensured we ran into no issue with moving an asset into a different country," he said.

Attachments

Disclaimer

Ranger Energy Services Inc. published this content on 01 April 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 April 2023 14:38:10 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
All news about RANGER ENERGY SERVICES, INC.
10:39aRanger Energy Services : Sherry Queen plays key role in moving asset
PU
03/23Ranger Energy Services, Inc. : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits..
AQ
03/14Ranger Energy Services, Inc. : Changes in Registrant's Certifying Accountant, Financial St..
AQ
03/13RANGER ENERGY SERVICES, INC. Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Conditi..
AQ
03/07Transcript : Ranger Energy Services, Inc., Q4 2022 Earnings Call, Mar 07, 202..
CI
03/07Ranger Energy : Q4 Earnings Snapshot
AQ
03/07Ranger Energy Services : Non-GAAP Reconciliations – 4Q2022 – Net Debt and Adju..
PU
03/07Ranger Energy Services : Non-GAAP Reconciliations – 4Q2022 – EBITDA and Adjust..
PU
03/07Ranger Energy Services : Non-GAAP Reconciliations – 4Q2022 – Free Cash Flow
PU
03/07Ranger Energy Services, Inc. Announces Q4 2022 and Full Year 2022 Financial and Operati..
BU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on RANGER ENERGY SERVICES, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 675 M - -
Net income 2023 47,0 M - -
Net cash 2023 68,6 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 5,54x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 254 M 254 M -
EV / Sales 2023 0,27x
Capi. / Sales 2024 0,34x
Nbr of Employees 2 000
Free-Float 88,1%
Chart RANGER ENERGY SERVICES, INC.
Duration : Period :
Ranger Energy Services, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends RANGER ENERGY SERVICES, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 4
Last Close Price 10,19 $
Average target price 15,00 $
Spread / Average Target 47,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Stuart N. Bodden President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Melissa L. Kling Cougle Chief Financial Officer
William M. Austin Chairman
Shelley M. Weimer Director-SEC Reporting & Compliance
Brett T. Agee Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
RANGER ENERGY SERVICES, INC.-7.45%254
SCHLUMBERGER LIMITED-8.16%70 095
BAKER HUGHES COMPANY-2.64%29 184
HALLIBURTON COMPANY-21.07%28 606
NOV INC.-11.39%7 288
TECHNIPFMC PLC11.98%6 024
MarketScreener: Created by Investors for Investors!
100% Free Registration
fermer