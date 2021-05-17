Ranger Energy Services : Acquires Patriot Well Solutions

Ranger Energy Services announced today the acquisition of Patriot Completion Solutions LLC (d/b/a Patriot Well Solutions) in an all-stock transaction. The acquisition of Patriot further expands Ranger's high quality wireline business while maintaining our considerable balance sheet strength. Patriot's market leading reputation for wireline evaluation and intervention services, combined with its strong market presence in the Permian, Bakken, DJ, and Powder River Basins, and debt free balance sheet, created a highly attractive opportunity for Ranger.

Read the full press release.