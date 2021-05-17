Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  United States
  Nyse
  Ranger Energy Services, Inc.
  News
  Summary
    RNGR   US75282U1043

RANGER ENERGY SERVICES, INC.

(RNGR)
  Report
Ranger Energy Services : Acquires Patriot Well Solutions

05/17/2021 | 01:28pm EDT
Ranger Energy Services announced today the acquisition of Patriot Completion Solutions LLC (d/b/a Patriot Well Solutions) in an all-stock transaction. The acquisition of Patriot further expands Ranger's high quality wireline business while maintaining our considerable balance sheet strength. Patriot's market leading reputation for wireline evaluation and intervention services, combined with its strong market presence in the Permian, Bakken, DJ, and Powder River Basins, and debt free balance sheet, created a highly attractive opportunity for Ranger.

Read the full press release.

Disclaimer

Ranger Energy Services Inc. published this content on 17 May 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 May 2021 17:27:23 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
