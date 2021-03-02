Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Ranger Energy Services, Inc.    RNGR

RANGER ENERGY SERVICES, INC.

(RNGR)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Ranger Energy Services : Non-GAAP Reconciliations - 4Q2020 - EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA

03/02/2021 | 03:06pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

RANGER ENERGY SERVICES, INC.

SUPPLEMENTAL NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

(UNAUDITED)

Adjusted EBITDA is not a financial measure determined in accordance with U.S. GAAP. We define Adjusted EBITDA as net income or loss before net interest expense, income tax provision or benefit, depreciation and amortization, equitybased compensation, acquisition-related, severance and reorganization costs, gain or loss on disposal of assets, and certain other non-cash and certain items that we do not view as indicative of our ongoing performance.

We believe Adjusted EBITDA is a useful performance measure because it allows for an effective evaluation of our operating performance when compared to our peers, without regard to our financing methods or capital structure. We exclude the items listed above from net income or loss in arriving at Adjusted EBITDA because these amounts can vary substantially within our industry depending upon accounting methods, book values of assets, capital structures and the method by which the assets were acquired. Adjusted EBITDA should not be considered as an alternative to, or more meaningful than, net loss determined in accordance with U.S. GAAP. Certain items excluded from Adjusted EBITDA are significant components in understanding and assessing a company's financial performance, such as a company's cost of capital and tax structure, as well as the historic costs of depreciable assets, none of which are reflected in Adjusted EBITDA. Our presentation of Adjusted EBITDA should not be construed as an indication that our results will be unaffected by the items excluded from Adjusted EBITDA. Our computations of Adjusted EBITDA may not be identical to other similarly titled measures of other companies. The following table presents reconciliations of net income or loss, our most directly comparable financial measure calculated and presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP, to Adjusted EBITDA.

The following tables are a reconciliation of net income or loss to Adjusted EBITDA for the three months ended December 31, 2020 and September 30, 2020, in millions:

Three Months Ended December 31, 2020

High Specification

RigsCompletion and Other Services

Processing

Solutions (in millions)OtherTotalNet income (loss)

$

$

$

(4.9) 2.2

Interest expense, net Tax expense (benefit) Depreciation and amortization EBITDA

Equity based compensation Severance and reorganization costs

$

2.9

$

3.6

$

0.7

$

(4.0) $ 3.2

(Gain) loss on disposal of property and equipment Adjusted EBITDA

(2.6) $ - - 5.1 2.5 - - 0.4

1.7 - - 2.2 3.9 - -

0.1 - - 0.6 0.7 - -

(5.9) $ 0.7 -

(6.7) 0.7 -

0.3 8.2

0.9 0.9

-

-

(0.3) - - 0.1

Three Months Ended September 30, 2020

High Specification

RigsCompletion and Other Services

Processing

Solutions (in millions)OtherTotalNet income (loss)

$

$

$

(5.7) $ (5.7)

(0.1) (0.1)

(4.6) 3.4

(0.4) (0.4)

Interest expense, net Tax expense (benefit) Depreciation and amortization EBITDA

Equity based compensation Severance and reorganization costs

$

2.4

$

5.0

$

0.9

$

(3.9) $ 4.4

(Gain) loss on disposal of property and equipment Adjusted EBITDA

(2.4) $ - - 4.6 2.2 - - 0.2

2.2 - - 2.7 4.9 - - 0.1

0.2 - - 0.7 0.9 - - -

0.8 0.8

0.4 8.4

1.1 1.1

- 0.3

Disclaimer

Ranger Energy Services Inc. published this content on 02 March 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 March 2021 20:05:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about RANGER ENERGY SERVICES, INC.
03:06pRANGER ENERGY SERVICES  : Non-GAAP Reconciliations - 4Q2020 - EBITDA and Adjuste..
PU
02/26RANGER ENERGY SERVICES  : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Cond..
AQ
02/25RANGER ENERGY SERVICES, INC.  : Results of Operations and Financial Condition (f..
AQ
02/25GUIDANCE : (RNGR) RANGER ENERGY SERVICES Expects Q1 Revenue $41.5M
MT
02/25RANGER ENERGY SERVICES, INC.  : Announces Q4 2020 Results
BU
01/27RANGER ENERGY SERVICES, INC.  : Announces Date for Fourth Quarter 2020 Earnings ..
BU
01/26RANGER ENERGY SERVICES  : Store Clearance Sale!
PU
01/18RANGER ENERGY SERVICES  : Martin Luther King, Jr. Day
PU
01/13RANGER ENERGY SERVICES  : About Ranger Web Pages
PU
01/07RANGER ENERGY SERVICES  : Non-GAAP Reconciliations - 3Q2020 - EBITDA and Adjuste..
PU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 200 M - -
Net income 2021 -11,8 M - -
Net Debt 2021 0,40 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 -7,16x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 47,1 M 47,1 M -
EV / Sales 2021 0,24x
EV / Sales 2022 0,10x
Nbr of Employees 700
Free-Float 29,9%
Chart RANGER ENERGY SERVICES, INC.
Duration : Period :
Ranger Energy Services, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends RANGER ENERGY SERVICES, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 6
Average target price 6,17 $
Last Close Price 5,51 $
Spread / Highest target 27,0%
Spread / Average Target 11,9%
Spread / Lowest Target -9,26%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Darron M. Anderson President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Brandon Blossman Chief Financial Officer
Merrill A. Miller Chairman
J. Matt Hooker Chief Operating Officer
William M. Austin Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
RANGER ENERGY SERVICES, INC.51.37%47
SCHLUMBERGER LIMITED31.56%40 158
HALLIBURTON COMPANY21.75%20 447
BAKER HUGHES COMPANY19.81%18 209
NOV INC.13.91%6 072
DIALOG GROUP-6.96%4 463
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ