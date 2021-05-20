Ranger Energy Services : Other Items (Form 8-K)

Other Items

On Friday, May 7, 2021, Ranger Energy Services, Inc. (the 'Company' or 'Ranger') appointed William M. Austin to Chairman of the Board of Directors effective immediately. Mr. Austin has served as a member of the Company's Board of Directors since 2017, as a member of Torrent Services' board of directors since 2015 and as a member of Ranger Energy Services' board of directors from its founding in 2014 until 2016. Mr. Austin currently serves as a member of the board of directors of Stallion Oilfield Services, a position he has held since 2017. He is a former member of the board of directors of Express Energy Services LLP, a Houston, Texas-based oilfield services company, which was sold in 2014. Mr. Austin served as Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer of Exterran Holdings from 2011 until 2014, and he also served as Senior Vice President and Director of Exterran GP, LLC from 2012 until 2014. With more than 40 years of experience over varying industries including energy, financial services and software, along with a history of board service, we believe he will continue bringing valuable skill, expertise and insights to our Board of Directors.







