    RNGR   US75282U1043

RANGER ENERGY SERVICES, INC.

(RNGR)
Ranger Energy Services : Other Items (Form 8-K)

05/20/2021 | 05:33pm EDT
Other Items
On Friday, May 7, 2021, Ranger Energy Services, Inc. (the 'Company' or 'Ranger') appointed William M. Austin to Chairman of the Board of Directors effective immediately. Mr. Austin has served as a member of the Company's Board of Directors since 2017, as a member of Torrent Services' board of directors since 2015 and as a member of Ranger Energy Services' board of directors from its founding in 2014 until 2016. Mr. Austin currently serves as a member of the board of directors of Stallion Oilfield Services, a position he has held since 2017. He is a former member of the board of directors of Express Energy Services LLP, a Houston, Texas-based oilfield services company, which was sold in 2014. Mr. Austin served as Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer of Exterran Holdings from 2011 until 2014, and he also served as Senior Vice President and Director of Exterran GP, LLC from 2012 until 2014. With more than 40 years of experience over varying industries including energy, financial services and software, along with a history of board service, we believe he will continue bringing valuable skill, expertise and insights to our Board of Directors.


Disclaimer

Ranger Energy Services Inc. published this content on 20 May 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 May 2021 21:32:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 183 M - -
Net income 2021 - - -
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 -
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 58,0 M 58,0 M -
Capi. / Sales 2021 0,32x
Capi. / Sales 2022 0,28x
Nbr of Employees 700
Free-Float 29,5%
Technical analysis trends RANGER ENERGY SERVICES, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 5
Average target price 6,40 $
Last Close Price 6,85 $
Spread / Highest target 16,8%
Spread / Average Target -6,57%
Spread / Lowest Target -27,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Darron M. Anderson President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Brandon Blossman Chief Financial Officer
Merrill A. Miller Chairman
Mark Haubert VP-Business Development, Marketing & Technology
J. Matt Hooker Chief Operating Officer & Senior Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
RANGER ENERGY SERVICES, INC.79.95%58
SCHLUMBERGER LIMITED46.59%44 747
HALLIBURTON COMPANY19.26%20 054
BAKER HUGHES COMPANY21.01%19 524
NOV INC.20.17%6 446
CNOOC ENERGY TECHNOLOGY & SERVICES LIMITED10.88%4 123