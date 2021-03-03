Log in
Ranger Energy Services : eRIGS™ Article Published in Oil & Gas News

03/03/2021 | 11:28am EST
Ranger eRIGS™ Data Acquisition System Published in Oil & Gas News March 2021 edition

The eRIGS™ system is one component of the Ranger Live™ Mobile Platform, a customized suite of applications available to Ranger field crews at the job site via tablet. The suite includes eQHSE™ safety and quality management system app, eDrive™ driver behavior management system app, ePMM™ preventive maintenance management system app, eTicket™ electronic ticketing system app, and the eRIGS™ data acquisition system app.

Ranger eRIGS™ data acquisition system delivers real-time data from completion and production service operations to benchmark operational performance, identify and implement best practices, reduce non-productive time, and reduce operating costs. Engineers, operations managers and customers can view live eRIGS™ dashboards via cloud portal to monitor progress and performance across multiple operations and to provide technical support. Ultimately, eRIGS™ delivers consistent and repeatable performance that is scalable across multiple locations and regions.

Disclaimer

Ranger Energy Services Inc. published this content on 03 March 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 March 2021 16:27:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
