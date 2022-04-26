Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Ranger Energy Services, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    RNGR   US75282U1043

RANGER ENERGY SERVICES, INC.

(RNGR)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  04/26 11:40:09 am EDT
9.080 USD   +0.11%
11:42aRANGER FISHING SERVICES : Successful where Others Failed
PU
04/22Ranger Energy Services, Inc. Announces Date for First Quarter 2022 Earnings Conference Call
BU
04/14RANGER ENERGY SERVICES : Nominated for ACG Houston Deal of the Year Award
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Ranger Fishing Services: Successful where Others Failed

04/26/2022 | 11:42am EDT
A Major Permian operator called Ranger to its location to provide a solution to recover approximately 1300' of capillary string from inside 5 1/2" casing. A competitor had been on-site for two weeks attempting to retrieve capillary string using a conventional spear but was only successful in retrieving small portions of the capillary string on each attempt.

The operator's supervisor recalled a previous discussion with a Ranger salesman concerning a special spear designed by a Ranger employee for use when conventional spears & scru-grabs were unsuccessful. When Ranger Fishing personnel arrived, the customer was in discussions with a competitor to begin milling operations. Ranger personnel discussed the advantages of this specially designed spear.

The customer approved Ranger to resume operations using the specially designed spear. In a total of six runs, Ranger was able to recover all of the capillary string. The table below details how much we recovered per run.

Run Recovered Capillary String
1 ~150′
2 ~450'
3 ~175'
4 ~150'
5 ~150'-200'
6 ~175'-200'

The ability to remove the capillary string in a timely fashion using the Ranger method offered significant savings in time and cost. Ranger leads the way.

Make Ranger the first call when you need to keep your operations moving forward.

Disclaimer

Ranger Energy Services Inc. published this content on 26 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 April 2022 15:41:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 495 M - -
Net income 2022 - - -
Net Debt 2022 57,0 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 -
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 169 M 169 M -
EV / Sales 2022 0,46x
EV / Sales 2023
Nbr of Employees 1 915
Free-Float 63,2%
