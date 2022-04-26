Ranger Fishing Services: Successful where Others Failed

A Major Permian operator called Ranger to its location to provide a solution to recover approximately 1300' of capillary string from inside 5 1/2" casing. A competitor had been on-site for two weeks attempting to retrieve capillary string using a conventional spear but was only successful in retrieving small portions of the capillary string on each attempt.
The operator's supervisor recalled a previous discussion with a Ranger salesman concerning a special spear designed by a Ranger employee for use when conventional spears & scru-grabs were unsuccessful. When Ranger Fishing personnel arrived, the customer was in discussions with a competitor to begin milling operations. Ranger personnel discussed the advantages of this specially designed spear.
The customer approved Ranger to resume operations using the specially designed spear. In a total of six runs, Ranger was able to recover all of the capillary string. The table below details how much we recovered per run.
The ability to remove the capillary string in a timely fashion using the Ranger method offered significant savings in time and cost. Ranger leads the way.
Make Ranger the first call when you need to keep your operations moving forward.