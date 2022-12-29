Ranger Oil : 2022 ESG Report

Joint Letter To Shareholders and

Other Stakeholders

We believe access to affordable, reliable energy sources is essential as it leads to prosperity, growth and innovation, and Ranger is committed to delivering energy supplies in a safe and responsible manner. We also believe enhancing U.S. national energy security is more relevant today than it has been in many years; however, insufficient investment in domestic conventional energy has resulted in the lowest level of total U.S. oil and petroleum product inventories in over a decade. Additionally, the U.S. has grown its oil and natural gas production capacity more than any other country over the past 15 years, and it has done so while maintaining some of the highest standards for safety and environmental protection globally.

To meet the energy needs of a growing worldwide population and to allow for global economic growth, we believe both hydrocarbon and renewable sources of energy must be further developed. Currently, hydrocarbons provide approximately 80% of primary energy in the U.S., and the Energy Information Administration's 2022 Annual Energy Outlook (the "EIA Outlook") forecasts that oil and natural gas will continue to be the largest portion of overall U.S. energy supply through 2050 even while renewable sources substantially grow their contribution.

At Ranger, we focus on creating long-term value for our shareholders while fostering a culture that is committed to environmental sustainability, health and safety, social responsibility, and sound corporate governance. Public confidence and our reputation are valuable assets. As such, we place critical focus on reducing our environmental impact and conducting business and interacting with our employees, contractors, lessees, suppliers, governmental entities, the public, and the communities in which we operate in a responsible and ethical manner. We are also committed to providing our employees and contractors with safe working conditions in an environment conducive to creativity, continuous improvement, and maximizing job satisfaction.

We believe it is important to provide ESG-related information and metrics to our shareholders and other stakeholders while also communicating how we plan to continually improve. As such, we are pleased to publish our inaugural ESG report, which is the culmination of the hard work by our ESG task force comprised of cross-functional employees, including our chief executive officer, chief operating officer, chief legal officer and other key personnel, all with the help and guidance of our Board of Directors. Ranger's ESG task force is responsible for evaluating sustainability initiatives, overseeing related disclosures, promoting continuous improvement, and providing regular feedback, reports

