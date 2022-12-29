Ranger Oil : 2022 ESG Report

Inaugural Environmental, Social and Governance Report
December 29, 2022
ThisreportprovidesinformationaboutRangerOilCorporation's ("Ranger", "ROCC", the "Company", "we", "us", and "our") Environmental, Social and Governance ("ESG") initiatives, practices and related metrics, as appropriate.
In the creation of this document, we considered various frameworks,includingtheSustainabilityAccountingStandards Board's ("SASB") Oil and Gas Exploration and Production Sustainability Accounting Standards and other reporting frameworks and standards. Our actions and initiatives implemented to date endeavor to comply with standards as represented by SASB and other reporting frameworks and standards as appropriate.
During 2021, we made a strategic acquisition of Lonestar Resources US Inc. ("Lonestar Resources"), with the transaction closing on October 6, 2021. We have noted in the report where we have included data for Lonestar Resources for the full calendar year.
This report contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the securities laws. Please see page 38 and the inside back cover for information regarding forward-looking and other cautionary statements.
Table of Contentss
2
Joint Letter to Our Shareholders
and other Stakeholders
4
Our Business
5
Our Strategy
7
Environmental
17
Social
27
Governance
36
Performance Metrics
1
Joint Letter To Shareholders and
Other Stakeholders
We believe access to affordable, reliable energy sources is essential as it leads to prosperity, growth and innovation, and Ranger is committed to delivering energy supplies in a safe and responsible manner. We also believe enhancing U.S. national energy security is more relevant today than it has been in many years; however, insufficient investment in domestic conventional energy has resulted in the lowest level of total U.S. oil and petroleum product inventories in over a decade. Additionally, the U.S. has grown its oil and natural gas production capacity more than any other country over the past 15 years, and it has done so while maintaining some of the highest standards for safety and environmental protection globally.
To meet the energy needs of a growing worldwide population and to allow for global economic growth, we believe both hydrocarbon and renewable sources of energy must be further developed. Currently, hydrocarbons provide approximately 80% of primary energy in the U.S., and the Energy Information Administration's 2022 Annual Energy Outlook (the "EIA Outlook") forecasts that oil and natural gas will continue to be the largest portion of overall U.S. energy supply through 2050 even while renewable sources substantially grow their contribution.
At Ranger, we focus on creating long-term value for our shareholders while fostering a culture that is committed to environmental sustainability, health and safety, social responsibility, and sound corporate governance. Public confidence and our reputation are valuable assets. As such, we place critical focus on reducing our environmental impact and conducting business and interacting with our employees, contractors, lessees, suppliers, governmental entities, the public, and the communities in which we operate in a responsible and ethical manner. We are also committed to providing our employees and contractors with safe working conditions in an environment conducive to creativity, continuous improvement, and maximizing job satisfaction.
We believe it is important to provide ESG-related information and metrics to our shareholders and other stakeholders while also communicating how we plan to continually improve. As such, we are pleased to publish our inaugural ESG report, which is the culmination of the hard work by our ESG task force comprised of cross-functional employees, including our chief executive officer, chief operating officer, chief legal officer and other key personnel, all with the help and guidance of our Board of Directors. Ranger's ESG task force is responsible for evaluating sustainability initiatives, overseeing related disclosures, promoting continuous improvement, and providing regular feedback, reports
2
and analysis to our Board of Directors through our Nominating, Environmental, Social and Governance Committee.
The health and safety of our workforce, as well as the residents of the local communities in which we operate, is a top priority for Ranger, and we strive to protect the environment and reduce our environmental footprint through efficient operations. We also view our employees as critical to our success and our most important asset. As such, we place a strong emphasis on attracting, hiring, and developing a talented and effective workforce. Finally, we believe it is critical to be a good corporate citizen and, supported by our corporate philanthropic initiatives, we encourage our employees to give back to the communities where we live and work. We want to thank our workforce for their continued dedication and support in our ongoing efforts to enhance value for our shareholders as we execute on our strategies to promote the long-term sustainability of our business.
We will remain committed to increasing value for our shareholders while being a good steward of the areas we operate, and we believe this commitment is beneficial to our company, the U.S. and the world at large. We look forward to keeping our shareholders and other stakeholders apprised of our progress, and we thank you again for your continued support.
Edward Geiser
Darrin Henke
Chairman of the
President, Chief
Board
Executive Officer
and Director
3
Our Business
We are an independent oil and gas company engaged in the onshore development and production of crude oil, natural gas liquids ("NGLs") and natural gas. Our current operations consist of drilling unconventional horizontal development wells and operating our producing wells in the Eagle Ford Shale (the "Eagle Ford") in South Texas. Following is our acreage position and proved reserves as of September 30, 2022 (except as otherwise indicated):
Equivalents are computed based on a conversion ratio of one Boe for each barrel of oil and NGLs (natural gas liquids) and one Boe for every 6,000 cubic feet (i.e., six Mcf) of natural gas. This reflects energy equivalence and not price equivalence as gas prices per Mcf often differ significantly from the energy equivalent amount of oil.
As of December 31.
Proved reserves quantities at each date are based on SEC-prescribed pricing as of such date, which represents the average prices at the beginning of each month in the 12-month period prior to the end of the reporting period, adjusted to reflect applicable transportation and quality differentials.
MBbls: Thousands of barrels
MMcf: Millions of cubic feet
Mboe: Thousands of barrels of oil
equivalent (6 Mcf = 1 Boe)
MMBbls: Millions of barrels
Bcf: Billions of cubic feet
MMBoe: Millions of BOE
Our Strategy
Our business strategy is focused on driving long-term shareholder value through employing rigorous capital discipline, employment of advanced drilling and completion technologies, and continuous operational improvements to create strong cash-on-cash returns. Maintaining
a competitive operating cost structure and strong balance sheet while operating in an environmentally and socially responsible manner are integral to the implementation of our strategy.
5
Environmental
Continuous improvement is part of our cultural identity, and this applies to being better stewards to the environment and the communities in which we operate. We are committed to reducing the environmental impact of our operations and complying with applicable federal, state and local laws and regulations. We expect our contractors to also have similar programs and procedures in place.
Our focus on minimizing our operational impact is multi- faceted, including seeking to reduce air emissions, prevent spills, and safeguard local water supplies, as well as utilizing advanced drilling, completion and operations technologies. In addition to reducing our impact on the environment, these efforts improve efficiency, lower costs and reduce risk. The end result is a more stable and sustainable business that benefits the Company's shareholders and other stakeholders
- including the communities in which we operate.
7
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.
Ranger Oil Corporation published this content on 29 December 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 December 2022 21:23:30 UTC.