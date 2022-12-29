Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Ranger Oil Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ROCC   US70788V1026

RANGER OIL CORPORATION

(ROCC)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00 2022-12-29 pm EST
39.96 USD   +3.10%
04:24pRanger Oil : 2022 ESG Report
PU
12/07Ranger Oil Corporation to Attend Capital One Energy Conference
AQ
12/06Ranger Oil : Capital One Energy Conference
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Ranger Oil : 2022 ESG Report

12/29/2022 | 04:24pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Inaugural Environmental, Social and Governance Report

December 29, 2022

ThisreportprovidesinformationaboutRangerOilCorporation's ("Ranger", "ROCC", the "Company", "we", "us", and "our") Environmental, Social and Governance ("ESG") initiatives, practices and related metrics, as appropriate.

In the creation of this document, we considered various frameworks,includingtheSustainabilityAccountingStandards Board's ("SASB") Oil and Gas Exploration and Production Sustainability Accounting Standards and other reporting frameworks and standards. Our actions and initiatives implemented to date endeavor to comply with standards as represented by SASB and other reporting frameworks and standards as appropriate.

During 2021, we made a strategic acquisition of Lonestar Resources US Inc. ("Lonestar Resources"), with the transaction closing on October 6, 2021. We have noted in the report where we have included data for Lonestar Resources for the full calendar year.

This report contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the securities laws. Please see page 38 and the inside back cover for information regarding forward-looking and other cautionary statements.

Table of Contentss

2

Joint Letter to Our Shareholders

and other Stakeholders

4

Our Business

5

Our Strategy

7

Environmental

17

Social

27

Governance

36

Performance Metrics

1

Joint Letter To Shareholders and

Other Stakeholders

We believe access to affordable, reliable energy sources is essential as it leads to prosperity, growth and innovation, and Ranger is committed to delivering energy supplies in a safe and responsible manner. We also believe enhancing U.S. national energy security is more relevant today than it has been in many years; however, insufficient investment in domestic conventional energy has resulted in the lowest level of total U.S. oil and petroleum product inventories in over a decade. Additionally, the U.S. has grown its oil and natural gas production capacity more than any other country over the past 15 years, and it has done so while maintaining some of the highest standards for safety and environmental protection globally.

To meet the energy needs of a growing worldwide population and to allow for global economic growth, we believe both hydrocarbon and renewable sources of energy must be further developed. Currently, hydrocarbons provide approximately 80% of primary energy in the U.S., and the Energy Information Administration's 2022 Annual Energy Outlook (the "EIA Outlook") forecasts that oil and natural gas will continue to be the largest portion of overall U.S. energy supply through 2050 even while renewable sources substantially grow their contribution.

At Ranger, we focus on creating long-term value for our shareholders while fostering a culture that is committed to environmental sustainability, health and safety, social responsibility, and sound corporate governance. Public confidence and our reputation are valuable assets. As such, we place critical focus on reducing our environmental impact and conducting business and interacting with our employees, contractors, lessees, suppliers, governmental entities, the public, and the communities in which we operate in a responsible and ethical manner. We are also committed to providing our employees and contractors with safe working conditions in an environment conducive to creativity, continuous improvement, and maximizing job satisfaction.

We believe it is important to provide ESG-related information and metrics to our shareholders and other stakeholders while also communicating how we plan to continually improve. As such, we are pleased to publish our inaugural ESG report, which is the culmination of the hard work by our ESG task force comprised of cross-functional employees, including our chief executive officer, chief operating officer, chief legal officer and other key personnel, all with the help and guidance of our Board of Directors. Ranger's ESG task force is responsible for evaluating sustainability initiatives, overseeing related disclosures, promoting continuous improvement, and providing regular feedback, reports

2

and analysis to our Board of Directors through our Nominating, Environmental, Social and Governance Committee.

The health and safety of our workforce, as well as the residents of the local communities in which we operate, is a top priority for Ranger, and we strive to protect the environment and reduce our environmental footprint through efficient operations. We also view our employees as critical to our success and our most important asset. As such, we place a strong emphasis on attracting, hiring, and developing a talented and effective workforce. Finally, we believe it is critical to be a good corporate citizen and, supported by our corporate philanthropic initiatives, we encourage our employees to give back to the communities where we live and work. We want to thank our workforce for their continued dedication and support in our ongoing efforts to enhance value for our shareholders as we execute on our strategies to promote the long-term sustainability of our business.

We will remain committed to increasing value for our shareholders while being a good steward of the areas we operate, and we believe this commitment is beneficial to our company, the U.S. and the world at large. We look forward to keeping our shareholders and other stakeholders apprised of our progress, and we thank you again for your continued support.

Edward Geiser

Darrin Henke

Chairman of the

President, Chief

Board

Executive Officer

and Director

3

Our Business

We are an independent oil and gas company engaged in the onshore development and production of crude oil, natural gas liquids ("NGLs") and natural gas. Our current operations consist of drilling unconventional horizontal development wells and operating our producing wells in the Eagle Ford Shale (the "Eagle Ford") in South Texas. Following is our acreage position and proved reserves as of September 30, 2022 (except as otherwise indicated):

Houston

(Headquarters)

~160,000 net acres • 99% operated • 249 MMboe (84% liquids)

2021 Full Year

2021 Year End Proved

Production1

Reserves1,2,3

6,712 MMcf

225.2 Bcf

1,326 MBbls

Natural Gas

40.0 MMBbls

NGLs

163.1 MMBbls

7,711 MBbls

Crude Oil

4

Metric

2021

Crude Oil, MBbls

7,711

Production1

NGLs, MBbls

1,326

SASB EM-EP-000.A

Natural Gas, MMcf

6,712

Equivalent, MBoe

10,155

Crude Oil, MMBbls

163.1

Proved Reserves1,2,3

NGLs, MMBbls

40.0

Natural Gas, Bcf

225.2

Equivalent, MMBoe

240.7

Gross Acreage (000's)

172.0

Number of Sites2

Net Acreage (000's)

140.9

SASB EM-EP-000.C

Gross Producing Wells

860

Net Producing Wells

724.5

Personnel2

Employees

136

Notes:

  1. Equivalents are computed based on a conversion ratio of one Boe for each barrel of oil and NGLs (natural gas liquids) and one Boe for every 6,000 cubic feet (i.e., six Mcf) of natural gas. This reflects energy equivalence and not price equivalence as gas prices per Mcf often differ significantly from the energy equivalent amount of oil.
  2. As of December 31.
  3. Proved reserves quantities at each date are based on SEC-prescribed pricing as of such date, which represents the average prices at the beginning of each month in the 12-month period prior to the end of the reporting period, adjusted to reflect applicable transportation and quality differentials.

MBbls: Thousands of barrels

MMcf: Millions of cubic feet

Mboe: Thousands of barrels of oil

equivalent (6 Mcf = 1 Boe)

MMBbls: Millions of barrels

Bcf: Billions of cubic feet

MMBoe: Millions of BOE

Our Strategy

Our business strategy is focused on driving long-term shareholder value through employing rigorous capital discipline, employment of advanced drilling and completion technologies, and continuous operational improvements to create strong cash-on-cash returns. Maintaining

a competitive operating cost structure and strong balance sheet while operating in an environmentally and socially responsible manner are integral to the implementation of our strategy.

5

Environmental

Continuous improvement is part of our cultural identity, and this applies to being better stewards to the environment and the communities in which we operate. We are committed to reducing the environmental impact of our operations and complying with applicable federal, state and local laws and regulations. We expect our contractors to also have similar programs and procedures in place.

Our focus on minimizing our operational impact is multi- faceted, including seeking to reduce air emissions, prevent spills, and safeguard local water supplies, as well as utilizing advanced drilling, completion and operations technologies. In addition to reducing our impact on the environment, these efforts improve efficiency, lower costs and reduce risk. The end result is a more stable and sustainable business that benefits the Company's shareholders and other stakeholders

- including the communities in which we operate.

7

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Ranger Oil Corporation published this content on 29 December 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 December 2022 21:23:30 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about RANGER OIL CORPORATION
04:24pRanger Oil : 2022 ESG Report
PU
12/07Ranger Oil Corporation to Attend Capital One Energy Conference
AQ
12/06Ranger Oil : Capital One Energy Conference
PU
11/21Sector Update: Energy Stocks Decline Pre-Bell Monday
MT
11/21Exchange-Traded Funds Preview: ETFs, Stock Futures Mixed A..
MT
11/18Ranger Oil Reportedly Exploring Sale Options
MT
11/18Ranger Oil Reportedly Exploring Possible Sale
CI
11/18Texas producer Ranger Oil explores sale -sources
RE
11/18Texas producer Ranger Oil explores sale -sources
RE
11/18Oil & gas producer ranger oil corp is exploring a pote…
RE
More news
Analyst Recommendations on RANGER OIL CORPORATION
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 1 034 M - -
Net income 2022 292 M - -
Net Debt 2022 610 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 -
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 740 M 740 M -
EV / Sales 2022 1,31x
EV / Sales 2023 0,95x
Nbr of Employees 136
Free-Float 45,6%
Chart RANGER OIL CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Ranger Oil Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends RANGER OIL CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 5
Last Close Price 38,76 $
Average target price 58,00 $
Spread / Average Target 49,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Darrin J. Henke President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Russell T. Kelley Chief Financial Officer, Treasurer & Senior VP
Edward Geiser Chairman
Julia Gwaltney Chief Operating Officer & Senior Vice President
Tiffany Thom J. Cepak Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
RANGER OIL CORPORATION43.98%740
CHEVRON CORPORATION53.07%342 215
CONOCOPHILLIPS64.13%143 684
EOG RESOURCES, INC.43.42%74 833
CNOOC LIMITED24.28%60 907
CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES LIMITED38.52%60 304