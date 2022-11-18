Texas producer Ranger Oil explores sale -sources

Nov 18 (Reuters) - Ranger Oil Corp is exploring
a potential sale as the south Texas oil and gas producer looks
to capitalize on high energy prices to pursue strategic options,
people familiar with the matter said on Friday.
Ranger is working with an advisor and has actively started
marketing itself to potential buyers, the sources said,
requesting anonymity as these discussions are confidential.
Ranger, which operates in the Eagle Ford shale basin,
currently has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, based on
its closing price on Thursday. The company also holds long-term
debt worth $603.4 million as of Sept.30.
Elevated oil and gas prices have encouraged many private
equity-backed or public energy companies to sell themselves, as
their valuations have swelled in recent months. Ranger had
gained around 58% this year.
Ranger Oil did not immediately respond to a request for
comment.
The Eagle Ford has witnessed a flurry of deal activity in
recent months. Its proximity to other major energy hubs,
including the U.S. Gulf coast, makes it an attractive location,
while the basin is home to a number of smaller producers, which
makes it easier for them to be absorbed by strategic players.
Earlier this year, Marathon Oil Corp struck a deal
to buy natural gas-focused assets from private equity-backed
Ensign Natural Resources for $3 billion, while in September,
Devon Energy Corp closed its deal to buy Validus Energy
for $1.8 billion.
Last year, Penn Virginia Corp bought Lonestar Resources US
Inc in an all-stock deal valued at $370 million, and later
rebranded the combined company as Ranger Oil.
(Reporting by Shariq Khan in Bengaluru; additional reporting by
Arunima Kumar and David French
Editing by Nick Zieminski)