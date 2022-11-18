Advanced search
    ROCC   US70788V1026

RANGER OIL CORPORATION

(ROCC)
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  03:47 2022-11-18 pm EST
44.16 USD   +2.83%
03:26pTexas producer Ranger Oil explores sale -sources
RE
03:26pOil & gas producer ranger oil corp is exploring a pote…
RE
11/10RBC Lifts Price Target on Ranger Oil to $53 From $52, Maintains Outperform Rating
MT
Texas producer Ranger Oil explores sale -sources

11/18/2022 | 03:26pm EST
Nov 18 (Reuters) - Ranger Oil Corp is exploring a potential sale as the south Texas oil and gas producer looks to capitalize on high energy prices to pursue strategic options, people familiar with the matter said on Friday.

Ranger is working with an advisor and has actively started marketing itself to potential buyers, the sources said, requesting anonymity as these discussions are confidential.

Ranger, which operates in the Eagle Ford shale basin, currently has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, based on its closing price on Thursday. The company also holds long-term debt worth $603.4 million as of Sept.30.

Elevated oil and gas prices have encouraged many private equity-backed or public energy companies to sell themselves, as their valuations have swelled in recent months. Ranger had gained around 58% this year.

Ranger Oil did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The Eagle Ford has witnessed a flurry of deal activity in recent months. Its proximity to other major energy hubs, including the U.S. Gulf coast, makes it an attractive location, while the basin is home to a number of smaller producers, which makes it easier for them to be absorbed by strategic players.

Earlier this year, Marathon Oil Corp struck a deal to buy natural gas-focused assets from private equity-backed Ensign Natural Resources for $3 billion, while in September, Devon Energy Corp closed its deal to buy Validus Energy for $1.8 billion.

Last year, Penn Virginia Corp bought Lonestar Resources US Inc in an all-stock deal valued at $370 million, and later rebranded the combined company as Ranger Oil. (Reporting by Shariq Khan in Bengaluru; additional reporting by Arunima Kumar and David French Editing by Nick Zieminski)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BRENT OIL -2.55% 87.74 Delayed Quote.18.90%
CHESAPEAKE ENERGY CORPORATION -0.86% 99.04 Delayed Quote.54.80%
DEVON ENERGY CORPORATION -1.99% 69.6292 Delayed Quote.61.16%
MARATHON OIL CORPORATION -1.42% 30.88 Delayed Quote.90.62%
RANGER OIL CORPORATION 3.03% 44.22 Delayed Quote.59.51%
S&P GSCI NATURAL GAS INDEX -0.42% 314.4489 Real-time Quote.80.80%
WTI -2.50% 80.072 Delayed Quote.13.10%
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 1 040 M - -
Net income 2022 389 M - -
Net Debt 2022 595 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 -
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 820 M 820 M -
EV / Sales 2022 1,36x
EV / Sales 2023 0,99x
Nbr of Employees 136
Free-Float 45,6%
Ranger Oil Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends RANGER OIL CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 5
Last Close Price 42,94 $
Average target price 55,60 $
Spread / Average Target 29,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Darrin J. Henke President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Russell T. Kelley Chief Financial Officer, Treasurer & Senior VP
Edward Geiser Chairman
Julia Gwaltney Chief Operating Officer & Senior Vice President
Tiffany Thom J. Cepak Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
RANGER OIL CORPORATION59.51%820
CHEVRON CORPORATION57.64%355 964
CONOCOPHILLIPS81.75%163 472
EOG RESOURCES, INC.62.66%84 872
CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES LIMITED49.71%66 337
OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORPORATION148.12%64 734