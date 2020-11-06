Ranhill : 135,000 shares purchased into treasury
11/06/2020 | 05:13am EST
Immediate Announcement on Shares Buy Back
Date of Buy Back
:
06/11/2020
Description of Shares Purchased
:
Ordinary Shares
No. of Shares Purchased
:
135,000 shares
Minimum Price Paid For Each Share Purchased
:
RM 0.830
Maximum Price Paid For Each Share Purchased
:
RM 0.835
Total Consideration Paid
:
RM 0.00
No. of Shares Purchased Retained in Treasury
:
135,000 shares
No. of Shares Which Are Proposed To Be Cancelled
:
0 shares
Cumulative Net Outstanding Treasury Shares As At To-Date
:
2,832,926 shares
Adjusted Issued Capital After Cancellation
:
1,072,936,566
Date Lodged With Registrar of Company
:
Lodged By
:
Remarks:
You are advised to read the entire contents of the announcement or attachment.
To read the entire contents of the announcement or attachment, please access
the Bursa website at http://www.bursamalaysia.com
Submitted By:
06/11/2020 06:03 PM
Disclaimer
Ranhill Holdings Bhd published this content on 06 November 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 November 2020 10:11:08 UTC
Sales 2020
1 579 M
381 M
381 M
Net income 2020
64,0 M
15,5 M
15,5 M
Net Debt 2020
602 M
145 M
145 M
P/E ratio 2020
13,8x
Yield 2020
4,54%
Capitalization
888 M
214 M
215 M
EV / Sales 2020
0,94x
EV / Sales 2021
0,84x
Nbr of Employees
2 916
Free-Float
44,4%
Mean consensus
BUY
Number of Analysts
3
Average target price
1,33 MYR
Last Close Price
0,83 MYR
Spread / Highest target
80,7%
Spread / Average Target
59,8%
Spread / Lowest Target
48,2%
