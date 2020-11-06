Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  BURSA MALAYSIA  >  Ranhill Holdings    RANHILL   MYL5272OO009

RANHILL HOLDINGS

(RANHILL)
  Report
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote BURSA MALAYSIA - 11/05
0.83 MYR   -1.78%
11/03RANHILL : 590,000 shares purchased into treasury
PU
11/02RANHILL : 980,000 shares purchased into treasury
PU
11/02RANHILL : 328,000 shares purchased into treasury
PU
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Ranhill : 135,000 shares purchased into treasury

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
11/06/2020 | 05:13am EST

Immediate Announcement on Shares Buy Back

Date of Buy Back
:
06/11/2020
Description of Shares Purchased
:
Ordinary Shares
No. of Shares Purchased
:
135,000 shares
Minimum Price Paid For Each Share Purchased
:
RM 0.830
Maximum Price Paid For Each Share Purchased
:
RM 0.835
Total Consideration Paid
:
RM 0.00
No. of Shares Purchased Retained in Treasury
:
135,000 shares
No. of Shares Which Are Proposed To Be Cancelled
:
0 shares
Cumulative Net Outstanding Treasury Shares As At To-Date
:
2,832,926 shares
Adjusted Issued Capital After Cancellation
:
1,072,936,566
Date Lodged With Registrar of Company
:
Lodged By
:
Remarks:
You are advised to read the entire contents of the announcement or attachment.
To read the entire contents of the announcement or attachment, please access
the Bursa website at http://www.bursamalaysia.com
Submitted By:

06/11/2020 06:03 PM

Attachments

Disclaimer

Ranhill Holdings Bhd published this content on 06 November 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 November 2020 10:11:08 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about RANHILL HOLDINGS
11/03RANHILL : 590,000 shares purchased into treasury
PU
11/02RANHILL : 980,000 shares purchased into treasury
PU
11/02RANHILL : 328,000 shares purchased into treasury
PU
10/30RANHILL : 325,000 shares purchased into treasury
PU
10/28RANHILL : 265,000 shares purchased into treasury
PU
10/27RANHILL : 110,000 shares purchased into treasury
PU
10/19RANHILL : HAMDAN (L) FOUNDATION (2,291,513 units Transacted)
PU
10/19RANHILL : MOHAMED AZMAN BIN YAHYA (50,000 units Transacted)
PU
10/19RANHILL : CHEVAL INFRASTRUCTURE FUND, L.P. (ACTING VIA ITS GENERAL PARTNER, TAEL..
PU
10/19RANHILL : ABU TALIB BIN ABDUL RAHMAN (324 units Transacted)
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 1 579 M 381 M 381 M
Net income 2020 64,0 M 15,5 M 15,5 M
Net Debt 2020 602 M 145 M 145 M
P/E ratio 2020 13,8x
Yield 2020 4,54%
Capitalization 888 M 214 M 215 M
EV / Sales 2020 0,94x
EV / Sales 2021 0,84x
Nbr of Employees 2 916
Free-Float 44,4%
Chart RANHILL HOLDINGS
Duration : Period :
Ranhill Holdings Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 3
Average target price 1,33 MYR
Last Close Price 0,83 MYR
Spread / Highest target 80,7%
Spread / Average Target 59,8%
Spread / Lowest Target 48,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Hamdan Mohamad President, CEO & Executive Director
Mohamed Azman bin Yahya Non-Executive Chairman
Chee Keen Choo Chief Financial Officer
Haw-Kuang Lim Executive Director
Abu Talib bin Abdul Rahman Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
RANHILL HOLDINGS-22.43%214
VEOLIA ENVIRONNEMENT-26.85%11 258
ESSENTIAL UTILITIES, INC.-12.25%10 374
UNITED UTILITIES GROUP PLC-7.19%7 742
SEVERN TRENT PLC-1.67%7 691
COMPANHIA DE SANEAMENTO BÁSICO DO ESTADO DE SÃO PAULO - SABESP-25.20%5 289
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group