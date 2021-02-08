Log in
RANHILL HOLDINGS    RANHILL   MYL5272OO009

RANHILL HOLDINGS

(RANHILL)
  Report
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote BURSA MALAYSIA - 02/05
0.85 MYR   +1.80%
02:41aRANHILL : 295,000 shares purchased into treasury
PU
02/02RANHILL : 395,000 shares purchased into treasury
PU
01/29RANHILL : 75,000 shares purchased into treasury
PU
Ranhill : 295,000 shares purchased into treasury

02/08/2021 | 08:41am EST
Notice of SBB by a Company Pursuant to Section 127 (16) of CA 2016

Date of Buy Back
:
02/02/2021 to 05/02/2021
No. of Shares Purchased
:
295,000 shares
Minimum Price Paid For Each Share Purchased
:
RM 0.840
Maximum Price Paid For Each Share Purchased
:
RM 0.850
Total Amount Paid For Shares Purchased
:
RM 0.00
Shares Were Purchased Through
:
Bursa Malaysia Securities Berhad
No. of Shares Purchased Retained in Treasury
:
295,000 shares
Total No. of Shares Retained in Treasury
:
9,674,926 shares
Total Issued Capital as Diminished
:
Date Lodged With Registrar of Company
:
08/02/2021
Lodged By
:
LAU BEY LING (MAICSA 7001523)
Remarks:
You are advised to read the entire contents of the announcement or attachment.
To read the entire contents of the announcement or attachment, please access
the Bursa website at http://www.bursamalaysia.com
Submitted By:

08/02/2021 06:08 PM

Attachments

Disclaimer

Ranhill Holdings Bhd published this content on 08 February 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 February 2021 13:40:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2020 1 579 M 389 M 389 M
Net income 2020 64,0 M 15,7 M 15,7 M
Net Debt 2020 602 M 148 M 148 M
P/E ratio 2020 14,2x
Yield 2020 4,43%
Capitalization 904 M 222 M 223 M
EV / Sales 2020 0,95x
EV / Sales 2021 0,85x
Nbr of Employees 2 916
Free-Float 44,3%
Chart RANHILL HOLDINGS
Duration : Period :
Ranhill Holdings Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 3
Average target price 1,33 MYR
Last Close Price 0,85 MYR
Spread / Highest target 76,5%
Spread / Average Target 56,1%
Spread / Lowest Target 44,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Hamdan Mohamad President, CEO & Executive Director
Chee Keen Choo Chief Financial Officer
Mohamed Azman bin Yahya Non-Executive Chairman
Abu Talib bin Abdul Rahman Independent Non-Executive Director
Hun Soon Lim Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
RANHILL HOLDINGS-6.08%222
VEOLIA ENVIRONNEMENT14.49%15 592
ESSENTIAL UTILITIES, INC.1.78%11 805
UNITED UTILITIES GROUP PLC0.38%8 409
SEVERN TRENT PLC-0.17%7 493
COMPANHIA DE SANEAMENTO BÁSICO DO ESTADO DE SÃO PAULO - SABESP-8.98%5 163
