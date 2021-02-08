Ranhill : 295,000 shares purchased into treasury

Notice of SBB by a Company Pursuant to Section 127 (16) of CA 2016
Date of Buy Back
:
02/02/2021 to 05/02/2021
No. of Shares Purchased
:
295,000 shares
Minimum Price Paid For Each Share Purchased
:
RM 0.840
Maximum Price Paid For Each Share Purchased
:
RM 0.850
Total Amount Paid For Shares Purchased
:
RM 0.00
Shares Were Purchased Through
:
Bursa Malaysia Securities Berhad
No. of Shares Purchased Retained in Treasury
:
295,000 shares
Total No. of Shares Retained in Treasury
:
9,674,926 shares
Total Issued Capital as Diminished
:
Date Lodged With Registrar of Company
:
08/02/2021
Lodged By
:
LAU BEY LING (MAICSA 7001523)
Remarks:
You are advised to read the entire contents of the announcement or attachment.
To read the entire contents of the announcement or attachment, please access
the Bursa website at http://www.bursamalaysia.com
Ranhill Holdings Bhd published this content on 08 February 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 February 2021 13:40:02 UTC.