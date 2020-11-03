Ranhill : 590,000 shares purchased into treasury
11/03/2020 | 08:55am EST
Immediate Announcement on Shares Buy Back
Date of Buy Back
:
03/11/2020
Description of Shares Purchased
:
Ordinary Shares
No. of Shares Purchased
:
590,000 shares
Minimum Price Paid For Each Share Purchased
:
RM 0.830
Maximum Price Paid For Each Share Purchased
:
RM 0.840
Total Consideration Paid
:
RM 0.00
No. of Shares Purchased Retained in Treasury
:
590,000 shares
No. of Shares Which Are Proposed To Be Cancelled
:
0 shares
Cumulative Net Outstanding Treasury Shares As At To-Date
:
2,497,926 shares
Adjusted Issued Capital After Cancellation
:
1,072,936,566
Date Lodged With Registrar of Company
:
Lodged By
:
Remarks:
You are advised to read the entire contents of the announcement or attachment.
To read the entire contents of the announcement or attachment, please access
the Bursa website at http://www.bursamalaysia.com
Submitted By:
03/11/2020 06:07 PM
Disclaimer
Ranhill Holdings Bhd published this content on 03 November 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 November 2020 13:54:03 UTC
Sales 2020
1 579 M
380 M
380 M
Net income 2020
64,0 M
15,4 M
15,4 M
Net Debt 2020
602 M
145 M
145 M
P/E ratio 2020
14,2x
Yield 2020
4,43%
Capitalization
911 M
219 M
219 M
EV / Sales 2020
0,96x
EV / Sales 2021
0,85x
Nbr of Employees
2 916
Free-Float
44,4%
Mean consensus
BUY
Number of Analysts
3
Average target price
1,33 MYR
Last Close Price
0,85 MYR
Spread / Highest target
76,5%
Spread / Average Target
56,1%
Spread / Lowest Target
44,7%
