Ranhill : 620,000 shares purchased into treasury

12/31/2020 | 10:35am EST
5272 RANHILL RANHILL UTILITIES BERHAD Immediate Announcement on Shares Buy Back

Date of Buy Back
:
31/12/2020
Description of Shares Purchased
:
Ordinary Shares
No. of Shares Purchased
:
620,000 shares
Minimum Price Paid For Each Share Purchased
:
RM 0.880
Maximum Price Paid For Each Share Purchased
:
RM 0.905
Total Consideration Paid
:
RM 0.00
No. of Shares Purchased Retained in Treasury
:
620,000 shares
No. of Shares Which Are Proposed To Be Cancelled
:
0 shares
Cumulative Net Outstanding Treasury Shares As At To-Date
:
7,456,926 shares
Adjusted Issued Capital After Cancellation
:
1,072,936,566
Date Lodged With Registrar of Company
:
Lodged By
:
Remarks:
You are advised to read the entire contents of the announcement or attachment.
To read the entire contents of the announcement or attachment, please access
the Bursa website at http://www.bursamalaysia.com
Submitted By:

31/12/2020 06:18 PM

Ref Code: 202012314700432

Attachments

Disclaimer

Ranhill Holdings Bhd published this content on 31 December 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 December 2020 15:34:04 UTC

© Publicnow 2020
