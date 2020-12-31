Ranhill : 620,000 shares purchased into treasury

5272 RANHILL RANHILL UTILITIES BERHAD Immediate Announcement on Shares Buy Back
Date of Buy Back
:
31/12/2020
Description of Shares Purchased
:
Ordinary Shares
No. of Shares Purchased
:
620,000 shares
Minimum Price Paid For Each Share Purchased
:
RM 0.880
Maximum Price Paid For Each Share Purchased
:
RM 0.905
Total Consideration Paid
:
RM 0.00
No. of Shares Purchased Retained in Treasury
:
620,000 shares
No. of Shares Which Are Proposed To Be Cancelled
:
0 shares
Cumulative Net Outstanding Treasury Shares As At To-Date
:
7,456,926 shares
Adjusted Issued Capital After Cancellation
:
1,072,936,566
Date Lodged With Registrar of Company
:
Lodged By
:
Remarks:
