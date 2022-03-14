Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Ranpak Holdings Corp.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    PACK   US75321W1036

RANPAK HOLDINGS CORP.

(PACK)
Ranpak : Amendment to Statement of Changes in Beneficial Ownership (Form 4/A)

03/14/2022 | 06:00pm EDT
Ownership Submission
FORM 4/A
Check this box if no longer subject to Section 16, Form 4 or Form 5 obligations may continue. See Instruction 1(b).
UNITED STATES SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION
Washington, D.C. 20549STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN BENEFICIAL OWNERSHIP OF SECURITIES Filed pursuant to Section 16(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 or Section 30(h) of the Investment Company Act of 1940
OMB APPROVAL
OMB Number:3235-0287Expires:January 31, 2005Estimated average burden hours per response...0.5
1. Name and Address of Reporting Person *
Drew William
2. Issuer Name and Ticker or Trading Symbol
Ranpak Holdings Corp. [PACK] 		5. Relationship of Reporting Person(s) to Issuer
(Check all applicable)
_____ Director _____ 10% Owner
_____ Officer (give title below) _____ Other (specify below)
Chief Financial Officer & SVP /
(Last) (First) (Middle)
RANPAK HOLDINGS CORP. , 7990 AUBURN ROAD
3. Date of Earliest Transaction (Month/Day/Year)
(Street)
CONCORD TOWNSHIP OH 44077
4. If Amendment, Date Original Filed(Month/Day/Year)
2022-03-07 		6. Individual or Join/Group Filing(Check Applicable Line)
_X_ Form filed by One Reporting Person
___ Form filed by More than One Reporting Person
(City) (State) (Zip)
Table I - Non-Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned
1.Title of Security 2. Transaction Date (Month/Day/Year) 2A. Deemed Execution Date, if any (Month/Day/Year) 3. Transaction Code 4. Securities Acquired (A) or Disposed of (D) 5. Amount of Securities Beneficially Owned Following Reported Transaction(s) 6. Ownership Form: Direct (D) or Indirect (I) 7. Nature of Indirect Beneficial Ownership
Code V Amount (A) or (D) Price
Table II - Derivative Securities Beneficially Owned (e.g., puts, calls, warrants, options, convertible securities)
(e.g., puts, calls, warrants, options, convertible securities)
1. Title of Derivate Security 2. Conversion or Exercise Price of Derivative Security 3. Transaction Date (Month/Day/Year) 3A. Deemed Execution Date, if any (Month/Day/Year) 4. Transaction Code 5. Number of Derivative Securities Acquired (A) or Disposed of (D) 6. Date Exercisable and Expiration Date 7. Title and Amount of Securities Underlying Derivative Security 8. Price of Derivative Security 9. Number of derivative Securities Beneficially Owned Following Reported Transaction(s) 10. Ownership Form of Derivative Security: Direct (D) or Indirect (I) 11. Nature of Indirect Beneficial Ownership
Code V (A) (D) Date Exercisable Expriation Date Title Amount or Number of Shares
Reporting Owners
Reporting Owner Name / Address Relationships
Director 10% Owner Officer Other
Drew William
RANPAK HOLDINGS CORP.
7990 AUBURN ROAD
CONCORD TOWNSHIP, OH44077

Chief Financial Officer & SVP
Signatures
/s/ Sara Horvath, attorney-in-fact 2022-03-14
**Signature of Reporting Person Date
Explanation of Responses:
(*) If the form is filed by more than one reporting person, see Instruction 5(b)(v).
(**) Intentional misstatements or omissions of facts constitute Federal Criminal Violations. See 18 U.S.C. 1001 and 15 U.S.C. 78ff(a).
(1) Represents shares withheld to cover payment of the tax liabilities of the reporting person related to the vesting of a portion of the reporting person's previously-granted performance-based restricted stock unit and restricted stock unit awards.
(2) The original Form 4, filed on March 7, 2022, is being amended by this Form 4 amendment solely to correct an administrative error, which misreported the amount of shares withheld on March 3, 2022 to cover payment of the tax liabilities of the reporting person as a total of 8,763 shares withheld, when in fact 8,437 shares of the Class A common stock were withheld.
Note: File three copies of this Form, one of which must be manually signed. If space is insufficient, See Instruction 6 for procedure.Potential persons who are to respond to the collection of information contained in this form are not required to respond unless the form displays a currently valid OMB number.

Disclaimer

Ranpak Holdings Corporation published this content on 14 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 March 2022 21:59:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Analyst Recommendations on RANPAK HOLDINGS CORP.
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 429 M - -
Net income 2022 8,52 M - -
Net Debt 2022 278 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 202x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 1 682 M 1 682 M -
EV / Sales 2022 4,57x
EV / Sales 2023 3,99x
Nbr of Employees 875
Free-Float -
Managers and Directors
Omar Marwan Asali Executive Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
William E. Drew Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Michael S. Gliedman Director & Chief Technology Officer
Thomas F. Corley Independent Director
Robert Charles King Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
RANPAK HOLDINGS CORP.-45.02%1 682
INTERNATIONAL PAPER COMPANY-9.69%15 969
PACKAGING CORPORATION OF AMERICA9.99%13 909
WESTROCK COMPANY-2.39%12 499
SMURFIT KAPPA GROUP PLC-22.36%10 643
MONDI PLC-22.92%8 912