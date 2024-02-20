Ranpak experts will be on site at MODEX 2024 to discuss how end-of-line automation supports unrivaled ROI and customer experience, as well as the features of Ranpak’s solutions.

Ranpak Holdings Corp. (“Ranpak”) (NYSE: PACK), a global leader of environmentally sustainable, paper-based packaging solutions for e-commerce and industrial supply chains, today announced the development of Cut’it!™ EVO Multi-Lid, a solution that allows up to four distinct lids to be applied via one Cut’it!™ EVO machine, dramatically improving customer experience and managing multiple branded lid requirements through a single packaging line.

Ranpak reported it will be bringing its automated end-of-line (EOL) packaging solutions to MODEX 2024, scheduled for 11-14th of March at World Congress Center in Atlanta, Georgia. Ranpak will exhibit in Hall A, Booth A10921. During the show, Ranpak will be demonstrating its comprehensive portfolio of automated solutions including its Cut’it!™ EVO in-line packaging machine, with materials and consultation on the features of the Cut’it!™ EVO Multi-Lid solution available as well. These solutions maximize packaging efficiency for customers.

Unbox the Future of Packaging with Four Unique Branded Lids on a Single Cut’it! EVO Machine

Ranpak’s Cut’it!™ EVO solution automatically shortens cartons to match their highest point of filling and then glues a lid securely in place. Cut’it!™ EVO delivers unrivaled ROI by enabling labor savings, EOL flow optimization, an enhanced unboxing experience, shipping cost reduction, reduced material usage, and improved stock management. Overall, it assists packaging operations in reducing costs and improving performance and sustainability.

Today, growth in e-commerce is driving more complex warehouse operations, including managing multiple branding requirements. Flexible box branding has become paramount for companies to navigate direct sales alongside B2B activities or providing fulfilment for different brands from one facility. In response to these trends, Ranpak’s Cut'it!™ EVO Multi-Lid emerges as a game-changer. With up to four unique branded lids available on a single machine, it addresses demand for flexible box branding. This innovative solution allows a single packaging line to efficiently serve multiple customers, optimizing space and future-proofing businesses.

Moreover, Cut'it!™ EVO Multi-Lid enhances the unboxing experience with easy-to-open boxes featuring a tear-off strip. The visually appealing boxes are both strong in construction and tamper evident due to glued lids, which minimizes damage during shipping, leading to fewer returns.

“We look forward to welcoming visitors to our exhibit at Modex,” said Bryan Boatner, Global Managing Director of Automation at Ranpak. “As market dynamics shift, the evolution of Cut'it!™ EVO Multi-Lid stands at the forefront, redefining the future of packaging and offering unrivalled ROI that extends far beyond labor savings. It truly offers customers the ability to transform their end-of-line supply chain operation.”

Ranpak also invites you to join us for an informative presentation on March 13 in standard theater H from 1:00 to 1:45PM. The session will cover how Ranpak’s automation technology can improve intralogistics in the warehouse by enabling a pick-to-shipper strategy, removing manual process steps and creating a path to unrivaled ROI.

To schedule a personal briefing and/or packing experience during the show, please contact boatner.bryan@ranpak.com or visit https://www.ranpak.com/modex/?utm_campaign=modex24&utm_source=pressrelease&utm_medium=digital-print

For more information about Ranpak, please visit: www.ranpak.com.

About Ranpak

Founded in 1972, Ranpak's goal was to create the first environmentally responsible system to protect products during shipment. Ranpak’s mission is to deliver sustainable packaging solutions that help improve supply chain performance and costs, reduce environmental impact, and support a variety of growing business needs globally. The development and improvement of materials, systems and total solution concepts have earned Ranpak a reputation as an innovative leader in e-commerce and industrial supply chain solutions. Ranpak is headquartered in Concord Township, Ohio and has approximately 600 employees. Additional information about Ranpak can be found on its website: https://www.ranpak.com.

