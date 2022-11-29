Advanced search
    PACK   US75321W1036

RANPAK HOLDINGS CORP.

(PACK)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00 2022-11-28 pm EST
5.310 USD   -5.85%
07:34aRanpak Holdings Corp. : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
07:32aRanpak Announces Michael A. Jones Stepping Down as Vice Chairman and Managing Director, North America
BU
11/15Pickle Robot Company announced that it has received $26 million in funding from Ranpak Holdings Corp., JS Capital, Schusterman Family Investments, Catapult Ventures, Soros Capital Management LLC
CI
Ranpak Announces Michael A. Jones Stepping Down as Vice Chairman and Managing Director, North America

11/29/2022 | 07:32am EST
Mr. Jones to continue to serve as a member of the board of directors

Ranpak Holdings Corp. (“Ranpak”) (NYSE: PACK), a global leader of environmentally sustainable, paper-based packaging solutions for e-commerce and industrial supply chains, today announced that Michael A. Jones is stepping down from his role as Vice Chairman and Managing Director, North America. Mr. Jones will continue to serve as a non-employee member of the board of directors.

“I’d like to express my sincere gratitude for Mike’s commitment and contributions to Ranpak,” said Omar Asali, Chairman & Chief Executive Officer of Ranpak. “His leadership over the past three years has enabled us to make significant progress towards our key goals in North America and I look forward to his continued involvement at the Board level.”

Ranpak has commenced a search to identify a candidate to succeed Mr. Jones as Managing Director, North America; the position will be located at its global headquarters in Concord, Ohio.

For additional information about Ranpak, please visit www.ranpak.com.

About Ranpak
Founded in 1972, Ranpak's goal was to create the first environmentally responsible system to protect products during shipment. Ranpak’s mission is to deliver sustainable packaging solutions that help improve supply chain performance and costs, reduce environmental impact, and support a variety of growing business needs globally. The development and improvement of materials, systems and total solution concepts have earned Ranpak a reputation as an innovative leader in e-commerce and industrial supply chain solutions. Ranpak is headquartered in Concord Township, Ohio and has approximately 850 employees. Additional information about Ranpak can be found on its website: https://www.ranpak.com.


© Business Wire 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 336 M - -
Net income 2022 -41,9 M - -
Net Debt 2022 318 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 -10,4x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 435 M 435 M -
EV / Sales 2022 2,24x
EV / Sales 2023 2,11x
Nbr of Employees 875
Free-Float 89,9%
Chart RANPAK HOLDINGS CORP.
Duration : Period :
Ranpak Holdings Corp. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends RANPAK HOLDINGS CORP.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 3
Last Close Price 5,31 $
Average target price 7,33 $
Spread / Average Target 38,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Omar Marwan Asali Executive Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
William E. Drew Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Michael S. Gliedman Director & Chief Technology Officer
Thomas F. Corley Independent Director
Robert Charles King Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
RANPAK HOLDINGS CORP.-85.87%435
INTERNATIONAL PAPER COMPANY-23.84%12 726
PACKAGING CORPORATION OF AMERICA-4.44%11 953
SMURFIT KAPPA GROUP PLC-28.10%9 340
WESTROCK COMPANY-18.35%9 217
MONDI PLC-15.06%9 046