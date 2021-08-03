Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  United States
  Nyse
  Ranpak Holdings Corp.
  News
  Summary
    PACK   US75321W1036

RANPAK HOLDINGS CORP.

(PACK)
  Report
Ranpak : Announces North American Launch of AutoFill™, a Completely Automated Packaging Solution

08/03/2021 | 07:06am EDT
High-speed, fully automated, end-of-line packaging system optimizes void fill dispensing and maximizes throughput

Ranpak Holdings Corp. (“Ranpak”) (NYSE: PACK), a global leader of environmentally sustainable, paper-based packaging solutions for e-commerce and industrial supply chains, today announced the North American launch of AutoFill™.

AutoFill™ is a next-generation, fully automated end-of-line packaging solution that enhances throughput, reduces labor costs, and ensures the optimal amount of void fill in each package. Ranpak’s proprietary solution uses smart sensors to scan the package, computing the box size and the volume of objects inside, and then dispenses the optimal amount of paper needed to protect items during shipping. Finally, AutoFill’s case sealer closes and seals the box. By automating and standardizing the void fill process, AutoFill™ delivers consistently packed boxes that reduce shipping damage, while optimizing paper consumption for a cost reduction of up to 20%. AutoFill™ redefines how customers complete their packaging process, saving money and freeing up resources to be redeployed upstream.

“AutoFill is Ranpak’s latest innovation in packaging automation and aligns with our commitment to deliver operational efficiencies, cost savings and sustainability benefits to our customers,” said Omar Asali, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer at Ranpak. “AutoFill’s ability to eliminate bottlenecks in end-of-line packaging increases operational throughput and delivers precise void fill, virtually eliminating shipping damage and waste. We’re excited to bring this technology to market to provide our customers with the ideal solution for optimizing their packaging operations.”

By utilizing the patented AccuFill™ vision system, AutoFill™ eliminates over and under packed boxes, ensuring worry free shipping, while reducing paper consumption. Capable of processing up to 1200 boxes per hour, AutoFill™ can support the most demanding customers in distribution, e-commerce, and fulfillment operations.

For additional information about AutoFill™, please visit:
https://www.ranpak.com/automated-solutions/autofill/

About Ranpak

Founded in 1972, Ranpak's goal was to create the first environmentally responsible system to protect products during shipment. Ranpak’s mission is to deliver sustainable packaging solutions that help improve supply chain performance and costs, reduce environmental impact, and support a variety of growing business needs globally. The development and improvement of materials, systems and total solution concepts have earned Ranpak a reputation as an innovative leader in e-commerce and industrial supply chain solutions. Ranpak is headquartered in Concord Township, Ohio and has approximately 600 employees. Additional information about Ranpak can be found on its website: https://www.ranpak.com.


© Business Wire 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 371 M - -
Net income 2021 9,40 M - -
Net Debt 2021 236 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 217x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 2 063 M 2 063 M -
EV / Sales 2021 6,19x
EV / Sales 2022 5,49x
Nbr of Employees 645
Free-Float 92,2%
Technical analysis trends RANPAK HOLDINGS CORP.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 4
Last Close Price 25,34 $
Average target price 29,00 $
Spread / Average Target 14,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Omar Marwan Asali Executive Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
William E. Drew Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Michael S. Gliedman Director & Chief Technology Officer
Thomas F. Corley Independent Director
Robert Charles King Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
RANPAK HOLDINGS CORP.88.54%2 063
INTERNATIONAL PAPER COMPANY16.17%22 477
SMURFIT KAPPA GROUP PLC24.50%14 482
MONDI PLC16.55%13 507
PACKAGING CORPORATION OF AMERICA2.60%13 114
WESTROCK COMPANY11.72%12 941